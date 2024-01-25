Q2 Holdings Inc CEO Matthew Flake Sells 14,026 Shares

On January 23, 2024, Matthew Flake, the CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), sold 14,026 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $45 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $631,170.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies globally. The company's solutions are designed to deliver a compelling, secure, and consistent user experience across digital channels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 69,549 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.553 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $45 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.62, Q2 Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Q2 Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Q2 Holdings Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus calculations.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

