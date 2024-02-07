Q2 Holdings Inc CEO Matthew Flake Sells 91,937 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Matthew Flake, the CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), sold 91,937 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies globally. The company's solutions are designed to deliver a compelling, secure, and consistent user experience across digital channels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 161,486 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells for Q2 Holdings Inc.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $41.66 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.46 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.67, indicating that Q2 Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $61.86. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

