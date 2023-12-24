Q2 Holdings Inc COO John Breeden Sells 25,397 Shares

On December 21, 2023, John Breeden, the COO of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), sold 25,397 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies globally. Q2's solutions are designed to deliver a compelling, secure, and intuitive online and mobile banking experience for the end-user, along with the requisite security and fraud protection expected by the financial institution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,401 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $42.92, resulting in a market cap of $2.545 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.7, with a GuruFocus Value of $61.20, indicating that Q2 Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

