Q3 Earnings Roundup: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) And The Rest Of The Household Products Segment

As household products stocks’ Q3 earnings season wraps, let's dig into this quarter's best and worst performers, including Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and its peers.

Household products companies engage in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of goods that maintain and enhance the home environment. This includes cleaning supplies, home improvement tools, kitchenware, small appliances, and home decor items. Companies within this sector must focus on product quality, innovation, and cost efficiency to remain competitive. Household products stocks are generally stable investments, as many of the industry's products are essential for a comfortable and functional living space. Recently, there's been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious options.

The 10 household products stocks we track reported a decent Q3; on average, revenues beat analyst consensus estimates by 1.9% Investors abandoned cash-burning companies to buy stocks with higher margins of safety, but household products stocks held their ground better than others, with the share prices up 6.2% on average since the previous earnings results.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Founded by candle maker William Procter and soap maker James Gamble, Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a consumer products behemoth whose product portfolio spans everything from facial tissues to laundry detergent to feminine care to men’s grooming.

Procter & Gamble reported revenues of $21.87 billion, up 6.1% year on year, topping analyst expectations by 1.4%. It was a decent quarter for the company, with a beat of analysts' revenue expectations.



Procter & Gamble Total Revenue

The stock is up 1.4% since the results and currently trades at $148.34.

Best Q3: Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Founded in 1913 with bleach as the sole product offering, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) today is a consumer products giant whose product portfolio spans everything from bleach to skincare to salad dressing to kitty litter.

Clorox reported revenues of $1.39 billion, down 20.3% year on year, outperforming analyst expectations by 5.8%. It was an exceptional quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' earnings estimates.

Clorox Total Revenue

Clorox scored the biggest analyst estimates beat but had the slowest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is up 24.2% since the results and currently trades at $143.35.

Weakest Q3: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Enhancing the lives of both pets and homeowners, Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQGS:CENT) is a leading producer and distributor of essential products for pet care, lawn and garden maintenance, and pest control.

Central Garden & Pet reported revenues of $750.1 million, up 6% year on year, exceeding analyst expectations by 2.1%. It was a weak quarter for the company, with a miss of analysts' adjusted EBITDA, and EPS estimates.

The stock is up 7.6% since the results and currently trades at $47.18.

Reynolds (NASDAQ:REYN)

Best known for its aluminum foil, Reynolds (NASDAQ:REYN) is a household products company whose products focus on food storage, cooking, and waste.

Reynolds reported revenues of $935 million, down 3.3% year on year, in line with analyst expectations. It was a strong quarter for the company, with a beat of analysts' revenue snd EPS estimates.

The stock is up 5.6% since the results and currently trades at $27.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Short for “Water Displacement perfected on the 40th try”, WD-40 (NASDAQGS:WDFC) is a renowned American consumer goods company known for its iconic and versatile spray, WD-40 Multi-Use Product.

WD-40 reported revenues of $140.4 million, up 12.4% year on year, surpassing analyst expectations by 4.5%. It was an impressive quarter for the company, with a solid beat of analysts' revenue estimates.

WD-40 scored the fastest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is up 12.6% since the results and currently trades at $266.45.

