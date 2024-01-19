Q3 Rundown: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Vs Other Traditional Fast Food Stocks

Quarterly earnings results are a good time to check in on a company’s progress, especially compared to other peers in the same sector. Today we are looking at El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), and the best and worst performers in the traditional fast food group.

Traditional fast-food restaurants are renowned for their speed and convenience, boasting menus filled with familiar and budget-friendly items. Their reputations for on-the-go consumption make them favored destinations for individuals and families needing a quick meal. This class of restaurants, however, is fighting the perception that their meals are unhealthy and made with inferior ingredients, a battle that's especially relevant today given the consumers increasing focus on health and wellness.

The 15 traditional fast food stocks we track reported a decent Q3; on average, revenues missed analyst consensus estimates by 0.6% Inflation (despite slowing) has investors prioritizing near-term cash flows, but traditional fast food stocks held their ground better than others, with the share prices up 8% on average since the previous earnings results.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

With a name that translates into ‘The Crazy Chicken’, El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a fast food chain known for its citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken recipe that hails from the coastal town of Sinaloa, Mexico.

El Pollo Loco reported revenues of $120.4 million, flat year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 0.4%. It was a strong quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' earnings estimates.

El Pollo Loco Total Revenue

The stock is up 4.8% since the results and currently trades at $9.14.

Best Q3: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Translating to “Golden Arches” in Spanish, Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is the master franchisee of the McDonald's brand in Latin America and the Caribbean, responsible for its operations and growth in over 20 countries.

Arcos Dorados reported revenues of $1.13 billion, up 22.1% year on year, outperforming analyst expectations by 3.4%. It was a stunning quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' revenue and earnings estimates.

Arcos Dorados Total Revenue

Arcos Dorados pulled off the biggest analyst estimates beat among its peers. The stock is up 15.4% since the results and currently trades at $12.16.

Weakest Q3: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Famous for its Original Glazed doughnuts and parent company of Insomnia Cookies, Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known fast-food chains in the world.

Krispy Kreme reported revenues of $407.4 million, up 7.9% year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 1.6%. It was a weak quarter for the company, with a miss of analysts' earnings estimates.

Krispy Kreme had the weakest full-year guidance update in the group. The stock is up 1.6% since the results and currently trades at $13.66.

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Founded by the eclectic John “Papa John” Schnatter, Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) is a globally recognized pizza delivery and carryout chain known for “better ingredients” and “better pizza”.

Papa John's reported revenues of $522.8 million, up 2.4% year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 1.4%. It was a decent quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' gross margin estimates but a miss of analysts' revenue estimates.

The stock is up 15.4% since the results and currently trades at $75.3.

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR)

Formed through a strategic merger, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is a multinational corporation that owns three iconic fast-food chains: Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes.

Restaurant Brands reported revenues of $1.84 billion, up 6.4% year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 1.7%. It was a decent quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' EPS estimates.

