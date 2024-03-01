Q4 2023 Arbutus Biopharma Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Lisa Caperelli; VP of IR; Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Mike McElhaugh; Interim President & CEO; Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Karen Sims; Chief Medical Officer; Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Dave Hastings; CFO; Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Mike Sofia; Chief Scientific Officer; Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Dennis Ding; Analyst; Jefferies Group LLC

Brian Skorney; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co Inc

Roy Buchanan; Analyst; Citizens JMP Securities LLC

Keay Nakae; Analyst; Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Presentation

Operator

Lisa Caperelli

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lisa Caperelli, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Steven, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Arbutus' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial results and corporate update call. Joining me today from the Arbutus executive team are Mike McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr.Karen Sims, Chief Medical Officer; David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Mike Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer.

Mike McElhaugh will begin with a corporate update, followed by Karen, who will review our ongoing clinical programs. Dave will then provide a review of the company's fourth quarter And year end 2023 financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially, including those described in our annual report on Form 10 K and from time to time in our other documents filed with the SEC.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike, Michael Hall. Mike?

Mike McElhaugh

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today in 2023, we made several important strategic choices to best position Arbutus for long-term success. In addition to streamlining our focus and resources on HBV, which extended our cash runway into the first quarter of January 2026.

We also announced my appointment as interim President and CEO as a co-founder of Arbutus. I am honored to have this opportunity to lead my colleagues in our mission to develop a functional cure for the millions of people chronically infected with hepatitis B virus. I'm excited for my new role and plan to leverage my extensive scientific strategic transactional and commercial experience with anti-viral and infectious disease companies to continue to move Arbutus forward in 2024, our focus is to position Arbutus for continued success and create value for all our stakeholders.

We remain committed to advancing the development of proprietary clinical assets and HBV, including inducer and our RNA therapeutic and AV. one oh one, our oral PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor. It remains a need for finite and more efficacious HBV treatments that further improve long-term outcomes and increased functional cure rates as fewer than 5% of patients currently achieve functional cure with currently approved nucs or interferon. Our goal is to develop a treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus patients that results in at least a 20% functional cure rate to address this large unmet medical need.

Hbv is a complex virus that will most likely require a combination of compounds that inhibit viral replication, lowering the viral antigen burden and boost the immune response. We are excited we are executing on our three-pronged approach to functionally cure HBV with a combination therapy that includes inducer and as a cornerstone, a combination that includes inducer NAB. one to one and a nuc is our ultimate goal.

That said, our current strategy is evaluating inducer and in combination with other agents in multiple Phase IIa clinical trials with the goal of gaining valuable insights on efficacy, safety and optimal dosing to help inform the design of a Phase IIb clinical trial with induce RAM as the cornerstone therapy throughout 2024, we anticipate reporting data from our two ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with inducer, including the potential to see patients with undetectable surface antigen achieving undetectable surface antigen levels in either of our current Phase IIa clinical trials would certainly be an important validation of a new syringe role in potentially achieving a functional cure for hepatitis B patients this year.

We also anticipate data from our healthy subject portion of our Phase Ia Ib clinical trial with AB. one oh one ROV module. We expect to report preliminary preliminary safety and importantly, preliminary receptor occupancy and target engagement data in this population with the potential of 81 or one to boost the host immune response our goal is to move AAV one oh one through the clinic as quickly as possible to prepare for a possible combination with Ingersoll-Rand.

I'd like to say a few brief words about our ongoing intellectual property litigation efforts.

Before closing out this section of the call, all of our scientists take great pride in the intellectual property they develop, which takes great effort time, resources and expense. It is for these reasons that we continue to protect and defend our intellectual property, including our LNP delivery technology, which is the subject of ongoing lawsuits against Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech, an important step in the litigation for Madonna took place on February 8th of this year.

This was the date of the Markman hearing also known as a claim construction hearing where the court heard each party's interpretation of the construction of claims in a disputed patents. We anticipate the judge to issue his order from the hearing within 60 days of February. The next steps will include expert testimony and depositions. In addition, the court has set April 21st, 2025 as the trial date. For this case that date is subject to the court's availability.

With respect to the Pfizer BioNTech lawsuit, the only update I can provide is that the lawsuit is ongoing but is behind them. And during a lawsuit as it was filed later date for the claim. Construction hearing for that case has not yet been set when able we will provide updates on both the Pfizer and Moderna losses, but please keep in mind that giving the legal sensitivities were limited in what we can say.

I'll now turn the call over to Karen Sims to provide an update on the continued progress we are making across our pipeline. Karen?

Karen Sims

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. We are currently conducting three clinical trials with our hepatitis B assets to Phase IIa clinical trials with the new CRM and one Phase Ia Ib clinical trial of 81 to one. So we expect to report data from all three of these trials throughout this year. We also plan to initiate a third Phase IIa clinical trial with inducer and undervalue mAb and approved anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody. In the first half of this year, we will share more details on that trial upon initiation.

As Mike stated, the purpose of these multiple Phase IIa combination clinical trials are to glean information on the safety and efficacy of the new strength as a cornerstone therapy and to identify a combination treatment regimen that reduces viral burden and boost the host immune response to advance into a later-stage clinical trial 80 79 to 0 one is our Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating a new trend in combination with ongoing Nuc therapy and interferon in patients with chronic hepatitis C last unit is all we reported preliminary data that continues to reinforce our confidence in the strength ability to effectively lower surface antigen.

At that time, we reported data on a small number of patients that had received induced Diane plus at least 12 weeks of interferon and sure that interferon may contribute to additional declines in surface antigen in the first half of this year, we plan to announce end of interferon treatment data for all 43 study patients, which will include safety and changes in surface antigen from baseline. While we report these data, we could potentially have some subjects that achieved undetectable surface antigen.

As a reminder, undetectable surface antigen is a key component of functional cure 80 79 CO2 is a Phase IIa clinical trial. We are conducting in collaboration with Brent. This biotherapeutics, formerly known as Baxter test. Through this clinical trial, we are testing whether the combination of Ingersoll-Rand Nuc therapy and Renesas HTD. antigen specific immunotherapeutic VTP. 300 can lower surface antigen and stimulates the host immune system to fully suppress the virus. Late last year. SLD., we reported preliminary data that included all patients that receive inducer and treatment and several patients who had received VTP.

Three Hundreds of placebo. In these early data, we reported that surface antigen levels were reduced and sustained with the combination treatment of Ingersoll-Rand and VTP. 300. In the first half of this year, we expect to report end of treatment data, which would include safety and change in surface antigen from baseline for all 40 patients that receive induced or NBTP. 300 or placebo and Nuc therapy.

We are continuing to dose patients in the amendment to the 87 to 92 trial that explores the addition of a low dose of the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody nivolumab for the combination treatment regimen, we believe nivolumab may further boost the host immune response. Preliminary data from this portion of the trial is expected in the second half of this year.

As noted for the 87 to 92 or one trial. We may also have the potential to see undetectable surface antigen in some patients, which is a prerequisite to achieving functional cure. While our Phase IIa clinical trials are evaluating inducer and in combination with immune modulators, we intend to develop a proprietary combination therapy with induced ran an 8101. Our oral PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor. We believe that the immune checkpoint pathways plays an important role in HBV specific immune tolerance and T cell activation.

Our third ongoing clinical trials is our Phase Ia Ib clinical trial 81.1001. This double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of 8101. This trial consists of three parts, starting with single and multiple ascending doses in healthy subjects and culminating with multiple doses in patients with chronic hepatitis B, we are now moving 81 to one into the second part of this trial, which includes evaluating multiple ascending doses of 81 to one in healthy subjects.

In the first half of this year, we anticipate reporting preliminary data from the healthy subject portion of this trial, which will include safety data in addition to preliminary target engagement and receptor occupancy data as we continue to advance the clinical development of a new strategy, one one, we believe both compounds are well positioned to deliver on our goal of developing a functional cure for hepatitis B and driving value for our company. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Hastings for a brief financial update.

Dave Hastings

Yes. Thanks, Karen, and good morning to everybody. We ended 2023 with approximately $132 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments compared to approximately $184 million as of December 31st, 2022. During the year ended December 31st, 2023, we received $29.9 million of net proceeds from the issuance of common shares under our at-the-market offering program. These cash inflows were offset by $85.9 million of cash used in operations. We anticipate a significant reduction to our cash burn in 2024 from 2023 as we focus our pipeline and research efforts on HBV.

Therefore, we expect our 2024 net cash burn to range between $63 million to $67 million, excluding any proceeds received from our at-the-market offering program. Importantly, we believe our cash runway is sufficient to fund our operations into the first quarter 2020.

In closing, we have a strong financial position to advance our mission, and we remain committed to developing our HBV assets to provide a functional cure for chronic HBV.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Mike.

Mike McElhaugh

Thanks, Dave. As I mentioned earlier, we have a data rich year with end of treatment data expected from our two Phase IIa clinical trials with Ingersoll Rand and preliminary data from our Phase Ia Ib clinical trial with 8101. We also anticipate initiating a third Phase IIa clinical trial with induced RAN and durvalumab.

Operator, we're now ready to open the call for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

All right. Thank you. At this time we will conduct a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions) Dennis Dang, Jefferies.

Dennis Ding

Hi, good morning. If I can ask a question around the patent litigation, can you just help frame for us what do you expect that the upcoming claim construction order and what is perhaps a good outcome? And do you need the cash to really favor of you for all three or just one disputed, plenty people enough. Thank you.

Mike McElhaugh

Good morning, Dennis. Dave, do you want to handle that question?

Dave Hastings

Yes, sure. I mean, look, as you know, we're a little bit with the very careful about what we say publicly about this case. We look forward to the judge's ruling. I really don't think we want to comment sort of on the play-by-play that until it actually happens and we appreciate everyone's interest. We take this obviously very seriously that we were we were pleased with the actual hearing itself, and we look forward to just as coal burns ruling, which we expect, as you know, within 60 days of February.

Dennis Ding

And maybe as a follow-up to that, Mike, as you look forward six to 12 months, is there an opportunity for a summary judgment or for anything that could happen potentially in your favor before actually going to trial? Thank you.

Dave Hastings

Yes, I believe that the schedule is that there will be that opportunity at some point. I believe we're expecting that in the late summer. All these time lines are subject to change. Obviously, I think that's the best estimate of the company at this point in time.

Dennis Ding

Thank you.

Mike McElhaugh

Thanks, Dennis.

Operator

Brian Skorney, Baird.

Brian Skorney

Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to get a little bit more of a handle on the D. one L. one antibody study designs and rationale. I guess I guess first, how do you think about new one versus PD L1 targeting?

It's been a while, but I think some of the initial matter literature showed that maybe preclinically PDL one was the more desirable target for infectious disease and any thoughts on on that differential? And then how do you kind of go about thinking about selecting nivo for two oh two and durva for study to occur?

Mike McElhaugh

Good morning, Brian. Thanks for the questions. So a couple of questions there. So maybe what I'll do is I'll turn it over to Mike Sofia to answer the PD-1 versus PD-L1 question and then and then we can go to Karen for the for some considerations on design if that works. So Mike, do you want to handle the PD-1?

Mike Sofia

Sure. Hi, Brian. So we do know that that PD-L1 is certainly up-regulated on our pilot sites in chronic hepatitis B patients, right on the decision for PD-1 versus PD-L1 really come from a strategy standpoint in the sense that we were able to identify small molecule agents that target, you know that block PD-L1 decentralization. And obviously, as we reported in the literature, that this is a novel mechanism of action by which it internalizes the PDL. one cause of degradation, et cetera.

And you can then reconstitute PD-L1 on the surface of hepatocytes completely by just washing out drug. So that all fit within our strategy for small molecule liver centric agents that circumvents the concerns with, let's say, general systemic activation of new immune system. So it was a partly the decision of around the fact that no PD-L1 is highly regular upregulated in podocytes. Therefore, we can target the hepatocytes with a PD-L1 agent and ability to design and develop a small molecule that fits within our overall concept of how to address this from all of them have liver disease stem.

Karen Sims

Yes. Thanks, Mike. And I can jump in about the questions regarding the nivo versus durvalumab in our clinical trials, so for the two acute trial, that's the trial we're doing in collaboration with Princess biotherapeutics and their VTP. 300 asset. So as you probably know, they have performed some studies already using the CP. 300 in combination with low-dose level now than their HPV.s or to an ongoing HD. These are three studies and in those studies, they have suggested that there's potentiation of response in subjects that received VTP. 300 plus a dose of low-dose nivolumab given at the time of the MVA boost.

So for that reason, we incorporated that strategy into material to study an amendment based on their prior and ongoing experience with using nivolumab in this context for the two or three study, we did decide to utilize the anti-PD-L1 antibody development basically further the reasons Mike just suggested and to be able to inform our upcoming combination study with 81 or one and a new 3M in terms of starting to explore the optimal timing and administration of a PD-L1 inhibitor in the context of induced 3M therapy. So that's kind of the rationale for the difference between the two studies. And certainly as the two or three study moves forward, we'll be able to share more details about the study design.

Brian Skorney

Great. Thanks. That's really helpful.

Mike McElhaugh

Great. Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Roy Buchanan, Citizens' GMP.

Roy Buchanan

Hey. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple of, I guess for one or one, just when do you think you might be in it position to reengage the FDA on on one? I wanted and I guess more broadly, what are your plans following the Phase Ia Ib? Can you elaborate on those a little bit?

Mike McElhaugh

Sure. Karen, do you want to handle that one?

Karen Sims

Absolutely. So as we said, I mean, throughout business process, we certainly do intend to reengage the FDA for this program. And really the the criteria for that is our when we feel that we have sufficient data to return to them with a robust package to be able to move forward in the US. So that line of communication is certainly always open and we're looking forward to the 81 to one trial continuing to proceed as it is and accumulating that data to be able to add to share back with the FDA and this development strategy is something we've done before. We have frequently taken assets initially outside of the United States for a Phase one study and then brought them back to FDA to initiate Phase two trials along with other global jurisdictions as we need increased study populations and study sites.

And then in regards to how the phase progressing in outlets, as we said, just now we have progressed the other study into multiple dosing in healthy subjects. We do intend to share preliminary data from healthy subjects in the first half of this year. This study is designed as an umbrella study. So a seamless transition into chronic hepatitis B patients once we have sufficient data to move forward into that population. And certainly we'll be sharing updates as they become available with the study in an ongoing fashion.

Roy Buchanan

Okay, great. And then if I could ask one about VTP. 300, what is the what do you need to see from the results this afternoon and I move that approach forward and potentially, I guess, make it a cornerstone, but you mentioned combos with inducer and and and one oh one, I guess.

What do you need to see to add VTT. 300 and other vaccines or without approach? Or do you really need to see the nivo data?

Mike McElhaugh

Yes. It's a good question, Roy. So honestly, I think we just need to see what the data look like. And we'll continue to evaluate as it comes forward as you as you as you rightfully mentioned, we added the nivo arm to that study as well. I think we'd probably want to see that nivo data before moving that cabo forward unless, of course, we see something spectacular out of that, the VTP. 300 plus an inducer and ARM and I have no insight into that currently, I just it'll depend on what the data look like. And obviously now with VTP. 300, not being a proprietary asset, we're considering I'm thinking about inducer and plus one or one and moving that forward as quickly as we can. That's always been sort of the goal, but the data will the data will guide us, I think, is probably the best way to think about it.

Roy Buchanan

Well, thanks.

Operator

Ed Arce of H.C. Wainwright.

Yes, hi, good morning, everyone. This is Thomas Yip. Asking a couple of questions for Ed. Thank you for the kind of questions. Our first first question for the new dual three Phase IIa study with daratumumab. Can you discuss the design in broad strokes or, you know how big would the study be? And any specifics It underpins that which we can expect in this study that this was from the ongoing Phase two study?

Mike McElhaugh

Yes, Karen, do you want to handle that one, please?

Karen Sims

Yes, sure. So you know, again, we typically go dive into the details of our study designs. And so we're able to announce the first subject first dose in the study. So I can't elaborate much beyond what we've already said because again, the goal of the study is to trying to help inform upcoming studies with Eucerin in combination with 81 to one.

So looking at your different options in terms of the timing of adding a PD-L1 inhibitor to IG's during therapy. It is really that the high-level goals in terms of the size of the study, it is a typical to a size study. This is, again an exploratory study, if you tried it basically learn about again that optimal timing, optimal duration of that combination approach. So the study is listed on clinicaltrials.gov, and you're certainly welcome to approve that for any additional detail there. But again, we will share more specific details about the trial once we are have subjects enrolled I'm interested.

And then Sylvain, similar along that line, I'm just thinking ahead of the combination study with inducer. And then one other one was the first study, a similar proof of concept study Phase IIa that we've seen with other combinations as well?

Karen Sims

Yes, I can jump into that one as well. Actively. It is meeting the rationale really for starting with the Phase IIa study, as you know, certainly for 81 to one, we will still be increasing. The safety database for that molecule will be still learning additional information about the PK and pharmacodynamics and a larger population of subjects.

So moving to a Phase 2a study is fairly routine with an early development asset just to make sure we're fully understanding and different aspects of the molecule before taking it into a larger Phase IIb type study. And that really is just all about derisking the compounds and making sure that we're completely comfortable taking it into these larger studies, which utilizing our are very technically difficult, very expensive. So is that most likely it'll it'll start with a smaller IIa study. But again, you know, as Mike mentioned throughout the call, we need to see the data and see how the data guides us a lot more to come on that as the 81 to one program moves through Phase one.

Got it. Understood. And then one final question from us. Just trying to and narrow down the timing of the first half readout. So most notably the Tier one and a prudent data readout? And then also the maybe one to one heavy on Teradata. Was this separate events? Or should we expect kind of like a big splash at that Easel?

Mike McElhaugh

Yes, good question, Thomas. It's kind of a tough question to answer. I think. And the reason I say that is because, of course, we'd love to present our data at Eagle. We always we always love to present our data at ESMO. But of course, we have no idea whether any abstracts that we may or may not submit will be accepted. So it's hard to it's hard to guide specifically to a particular conference. But I think that I think you're kind of thinking about the timing correctly. That's probably around the time when either through a conference or through some other mechanism, the data will likely be available.

Got it. Thank you again at the work, what kind of questions and we're looking forward to the data readout in the next few months.

Mike McElhaugh

Great. Thank you, Thomas.

Operator

Keay Nakae, Chardan.

Keay Nakae

My question has been answered. T

Mike McElhaugh

Thanks, Keay.

Operator

