Q4 2023 Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts) Earnings Call

Jeffrey Tengel; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts)

Before proceeding, please note that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including those described in our earnings release in other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any such statements in addition, some of our discussion today may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to GAAP measures may be found in our earnings release and other SEC filings. These SEC filings can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of our website.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Tengel, CEO.

Jeffrey Tengel

Thanks, Betty, and good morning and thank you for joining us today from a company this morning by CFO and Head of Consumer Lending, Mark Ruggiero. Our fourth quarter and full year performance was a solid one. All things considered. Mark will take you through the details in a few minutes.

First, so I just like to share some thoughts briefly. I have been at Rockland Trust now almost a year, and it's been clear from my very first week here that our North Star is the connections we build with our customers, community members and one another, what drives our colleagues as a shared vision to be the bank where each relationship matters, the resiliency and purpose that is inherent in our culture, combined with our strong balance sheet and a commitment to creating long-term value is the winning combination and secret sauce that has carried Rockland Trust through various credit and economic cycles over the last century and will carry us forward.

Thankfully, last year's banking March Madness is in our rearview mirror and with what appears to be a pause and possible rate cut by the Fed. The current backdrop appears to be steadily stabilizing. While we don't expect this year to be easy by any means we will continue to focus on those actions. We have control over and look to capitalize on our historical strengths. There's no silver bullet to our value proposition. We do Community Banking really well and believe our current market position presents a high level of opportunity. We remain focused on long-term value creation.

Our goal is to achieve top quartile financial performance while delivering a differentiated customer experience or each relationship matters. Evidence that this approach resonates with our commercial customers is our industry-leading Net Promoter score as measured by Greenwich Associates. In order to provide this differentiated experience, we need employees who feel a sense of purpose at work and supported in their efforts. That is why we are proud of being named a top place to work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe for the 15th year in a row.

2024 will be about generating organic growth and expanding relationships, credit risk management and expense control at nearly 20 billion in assets. We believe we have the scale to invest in product capability to compete with larger institutions while delivering product and service locally is this high touch high service level that differentiates us from many of our competitors. And while we may be in the early innings of managing through our commercial real estate office exposure, we will draw upon our decades of demonstrated credit and portfolio management skills to mitigate any inherent risks. It's difficult to paint the entire office portfolio with one brush because they all have unique characteristics that is why we have action plans if needed, tailored to each individual loan and relationship.

With that in mind, we do see near term growth opportunities to exploit our proven operating model in a variety of ways, including leveraging the Rockland Trust business model in our newer markets like the North Shore and Lister, we recently hired a seasoned executive to manage our North Shore market to leverage the market and branch presence we acquired from the East Boston Savings acquisition. We've continued to invest in technology and data analytics to deliver actionable insights for our bankers as I've mentioned on previous calls, we are in the middle of upgrading our core FIS. operating system to a newer version. We are installing a new online account opening platform mantel, and we continue to leverage tools like Salesforce and Zeno. And those are just a few examples of some of the projects that will enable us to deliver on our relationship promise. Ongoing focus on organic loan and deposit growth is another lever.

We have a number of 2024 initiatives here to facilitate growth to include things like a Bank at Work Program, a new inside sales team for commercial deposits and treasury management, recalibrating incentive programs to more heavily weight deposit gathering and a focus on deposit-rich industry segments. We also expect to more fully leverage some of our industry verticals to drive growth in C&I, and finally, opportunistically attracting high-performing talent who can drive revenue. We've had some success in 2023 and expect our unique value proposition. We'll resonate with talent in the market and enable us to continue that trend in 2024.

While M&A activity remains somewhat muted, we will continue to be disciplined and poised to take advantage of opportunities that fit our historical acquisition strategy and pricing parameters when conditions improve, it's been a proven value driver in the past, and we expect it to be one in the future.

This pause in M&A activity has also allowed us to successfully deploy some of our excess capital via stock buybacks. What we believe were very attractive prices. The current environment has also allowed us to focus on upgrading and adding to our tech platform. I mentioned a number of examples, a few minutes ago. It has also allowed us to examine our internal processes in order to become more efficient and effective. Some examples of this strategic review where we expect to create cost savings and efficiencies over time are a more strategic look at our facilities management and our procurement functions. We will continue to be diligent and prudent managers of expenses while investing in talent and technology.

To summarize, we have everything in place to deliver the results. The market has been accustomed to over the years, including a talented and deep management team, ample capital, highly attractive markets, good expense management, disciplined credit underwriting, strong brand recognition, operating at scale, a deep consumer and commercial customer base and an energized and engaged workforce. In short, I believe we are well positioned to not only navigate through the current challenging environment, but to take market share and continue to be an acquirer of choice of choice in the Northeast and on that note, I'll turn it over to Mark.

Thanks, Jeff. And I will now take us through the earnings presentation deck that was included in our eight K filing and is available on our website in today's investor portal. Starting on slide 3 of that deck, 2023 fourth quarter GAAP net income was $54.8 million and diluted EPS was $1.26 with all major contributors, especially in line, essentially in line with expectations.

Factoring into the EPS results, we bought back approximately 1.28 million shares during the fourth quarter at a total cost of $69 million, reflecting an average repurchase price of $53.73 per share.

In summary, these results produced a strong 1.13% return on assets of 7.51% return on average common equity and an 11 point 50% return on average tangible common equity. In addition, despite the buyback activity during the quarter, tangible book value per share grew an exceptional dollar $0.53 or 3.6% in the fourth quarter. I'll now highlight a few key points in the additional slides provided as noted on slide 4, total deposits declined $193 million or 1.3% to $14.87 billion for the quarter, while average deposits dropped 0.6%.

Business customer cash flows drove most of the of the decrease as consumer and municipal balances remained fairly consistent quarter over quarter. The main deposit story has not changed much as we continue to see the impact from some product remixing persistent competitive rate pressure and CD maturity repricings. The underlying dynamic in the current rate environment for the banking industry continues to be customer pursuit of higher yields.

Despite those headwinds, the long-term stability of our deposit franchise remains intact with total interest, no Total non-interest bearing deposits comprising a healthy 30.7% at year end in the fourth quarter, cost of deposits of 1.31%. So up 24 basis points from the prior quarter still reflects a strong cumulative deposit beta when compared to our peers as a quick reflection back on full year 2023 results. We reaffirm the message we shared on a number of occasions throughout this volatile period. We grew total households by 2.7% during the year, building on our already strong and established deposit base. The vast majority of balanced outflows reflect usage of excess funds from still existing relationships with no notable change or acceleration closed accounts during the year. We feel our loyal customer and deposit bases provide a real source of strength over both the near and long term.

Jumping to slide 7, total loans increased 54 million or 0.4% to $14.3 billion for the quarter. The balance increase was driven primarily by adjustable rate residential loans, while C&I paydowns and a reduced appetite for commercial real estate drove a modest decline in total commercial balances during the quarter. The increase noted in commercial real estate is primarily driven by conversion of existing construction projects into permanent status. And while Slide 8 provides an overall snapshot of the makeup of the various loan portfolios, we will take a deeper dive into overall asset quality, along with an update on nonowner-occupied commercial office exposure.

Moving to Slides 9 and 10, which provide various updates in risk viewpoints on a number of factors, I'll highlight a few now. First total nonperforming assets increased to $54.4 million, but still represent only 0.38% and 0.28% of total loans and assets, respectively.

In terms of key drivers of nonperforming assets. The remaining 9 million of outstandings from the previous office property foreclosure was paid in full, while the new to nonperforming amounts are primarily driven by the migration of two commercial loans. Net charge-offs during the quarter were well contained and declined to $3.8 million or 11 basis points of loans on an annualized basis and the provision for loan loss of $5.5 million brought the allowance to an even 1% of loans within the closely monitored non-owner occupied office portfolio. There's a couple of highlights worth noting, total outstanding balances decreased modestly, while total criticized and classified balances remained very manageable at only 11 loans. In addition, we continue to closely monitor our top 20 office exposures, which make up approximately $516 million in balances of 49% of the office portfolio at year end. Within these top 20, we note zero nonperformers, $55 million and a criticized status and only 19 million as classifieds.

Turning to Slide 11. As anticipated, the continued pressure on cost of deposits outpaced asset yield repricing benefit, resulting in a 3.38% margin for the quarter, which reflects a nine basis point drop from the prior quarter or 12 basis points when excluding non-core items, while the margin results were in line with our previous quarter guidance, it is worth noting the recent emerging downward rate pressure on longer-term fixed rate pricing. If this pressure remains for a prolonged period. Some of the previously anticipated benefit from asset repricing would be negated, and this dynamic is factored into the forward-looking guidance I'll provide shortly.

Moving to Slide 12. Fee income remained strong and was fairly consistent with the prior quarter, which, as a reminder, benefited from 2.7 million of non-recurring gains on bank-owned life insurance and loan-related fees in summary, deposit interchange and ATM fees remained strong and assets under administration on the wealth management side grew nicely by nearly 7% to 6.5 billion at year end, which should bode well for revenue moving forward.

Turning to slide 13, total expenses increased $3 million or 3% when compared to the prior quarter, and the increase was driven primarily by a one-time FDIC assessment accrual of 1.1 million and one-time charges of $657,000 related to the write off of acquired facilities. And lastly, the tax rate for the quarter of 22.7% includes $840,000 of outsized benefit with the largest component being the expiration and release of reserves on uncertain tax positions in conjunction with the October filing of the 2022 tax return.

As we move to Slide 14 and focus on forward-looking guidance, we remain confident that we are well positioned to thrive when the environment begins to time.

Having said that, we recognize the level of uncertainty still driving near and near term impact on credit and funding pressures. As such, we have provided some level of full year guidance while staying grounded in our operating assumptions to provide outlook of specific components limited to the near term, big picture, we anticipate 2024 will bring modest loan and deposit growth for our 2023 year end levels, with net growth likely skewed towards the second half of the year. More specifically, for the first quarter, we expect we will again experience our normal seasonal outflow of deposits, resulting in a low single digit decrease from December balances. But as I just mentioned mentioned growth is projected for the second half of the year. Loan balances are anticipated to stay relatively flat for the first quarter as mortgage production starts to shift toward more salable activity. As I alluded to earlier, the shape of the curve matters and not all Fed Reserve decreases are created equal when the with the potential for a prolonged even steeper inverted curve loan and deposit and deposit pricing challenges will persist, and we now expect the margin percentage to decrease and stabilize in the mid three 20s range in the first half of the year.

As it relates to asset quality, we have no significant changes to our guidance regarding asset quality and provision for loan loss, which we believe will continue to be driven primarily by the near term performance of our investment commercial real estate portfolio.

Regarding fee income and noninterest expense, we expect both to experience low single digit percentage increases in 2024 versus 2023 fourth quarter annualized levels. And similar to prior years, Q1 expenses should reflect slightly higher salary and benefits expenses due primarily from increased payroll taxes and to echo Jeff's comments, controlling expense levels and seeking operating efficiencies are priority objectives for us.

Lastly, the tax rate for 2024 is expected to be around 23% for the full year, down slightly from full year 2023 levels due in part to increased low-income housing tax credit investments.

That concludes my comments, and we will now open it up for questions.

(Operator Instructions) Mark Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler.

Hey, guys, good morning and happy Friday from out of our mark. Just to follow up on some on your guidance slide there on deposits have been trending down for a while now. What gives you confidence that we're going to see low single digit deposit growth in 2024. Is that is that a function you guys sort of nudging rates up on deposits or you feel like we've kind of gotten to the bottom and things are starting to normalize.

Yes, it's been continuing to tick down as we suggest. It does feel like things will be stabilizing here in the very near term.

When we look at the components of our deposit franchise, consumer balances actually stabilized very well in the fourth quarter and were relatively flat. And really the decline we experienced in the fourth quarter was mostly business customers drawing on what appears to still be some level of excess liquidity. And we do see typically some year-end outflows lot of family-owned businesses, a lot of small businesses where tax planning, tax distributions, year-end bonuses create some pressure on balances and that spills over into the first quarter as well. So I think there's a little bit of that we'll continue to see. But all in all, we're growing households. We're not seeing accounts close. So we do think we're getting to a point here where that the decline should bottom out.

Jeffrey Tengel

I also if I could add, Mark, we have a number of initiatives that some of which I alluded to in my opening comments really completely focused on gathering deposits, whether modifying incentive compensation programs to skew towards deposits or inside sales groups. We have a number of initiatives focused on. I'm just not it's a it's a focus of ours in 2024 to be sure.

Okay. And then I wondered if you could share with us what the spot name was in the month of December.

Yes. So December's margin was 3.33.

Okay. And then I think you mentioned there were two commercial loans for, I think $26 million that migrated to nonaccrual this quarter, what industry were those? And maybe if you could just give some high-level color on what the issues were.

Sure you lost the largest monolithic, R.J. You want me to take that, Jeff?

Jeffrey Tengel

Yes.

The largest was a actually a C&I relationship. It's a it's actually up. I participated deal on that still in operations. It's an ABL loan with essentially yellow and iron equipment, much larger facility. That company declared bankruptcy, but is still in operations, we believe and from initial appraisals that there's some level of solid collateral protection system matter of how some of those equipment sales will unfold and ultimately what sale price we would see get recognized on them. But that is actually a loan that we did do a specific impairment on and is included in our reserve and then lastly, as I say, the second loan is is actually an office loan that had matured in the fourth quarter. We did not renew that and is actually expected to go through to a sale of the note, and we believe that sale will be at about $0.75 on the dollar. So that is the charge-off you're seeing as well in the fourth quarter, it's about a $2.8 million charge-off on an 11 million alone. So that net balances as one of the new non-term new nonperformers.

Okay. And then I guess sort of a bigger picture question, do you think bank M&A is sort of possible? And in this environment, do you need interest rates to come down and sort of the regulatory environment to become more certain in order for you guys to consider doing an acquisition right now?

Jeffrey Tengel

Well, it all depends, right. It depends on the how big the deal is, I'm speaking just for us, obviously, on a smaller deal, we think the regulatory environment might be a bit more accommodating versus a transaction that's much larger that has more integration risk and it might be a bit more challenging and the numbers have gotten a little bit better. They're moving in the right direction. When we do our modeling, I'm not sure we're quite there yet, but it feels like we're getting closer. And so I would say net-net, as I sit here today, the the possibility or the probability of the M&A environment, it feels better than it did three or six months ago. I don't think it's where it needs to be, but it's trending in the right direction.

Thank you.

Steve Moss, Raymond James.

Good morning, guys. Actually, just to go back to the margin for a second here. Just curious, does your first half 24 you guys mentioned in your phone the forward curve? I think so the treasury curve, I should say So to me, it implies you're not really dialing in any rate cuts in your margin guidance. I'm just curious, you know, if the Fed were to cut this year, how how you think that would impact the margin here?

Yes. It's certainly an interesting question, Steve. I mean we would think longer term that would certainly be beneficial to us. I think the ability to move on deposits over the long term would suggest it gives us margin stabilization and likely margin improvement going forward. I think the reality is, is the very short term first quarter second quarter after a Fed cut. I think the challenge will be how quickly we can move on deposits. So we will have net of our hedges about 25% of our loans that would reprice down on the short end of the curve.

We have a number of overnight borrowings that would move as well to mitigate that. And we have purposely created most of our time deposits to be short term in nature so that you should see maturities and repricing on the CD book benefit as well. But how quickly we can move on on some of our exception and rack rate deposit pricing. I think that will still be partly driven by competitive pressures in our market. So I think that's a little bit of where there's probably some wildcard as to whether you can completely negate the asset repricing down and fully offset or whether that will take a little bit of time to materialize.

Right. Okay. That's that's there. And then, Mark, you also mentioned skewed downward pressure on on new loans here, given the change in yield curve. Just curious where is loan pricing these days? And I'm also just curious if you have lower construction balances here on if that's also kind of driving a component of your loan yields going forward lower going forward?

Yes, it is. I mean, so some of the products that are typically priced off the short end of the curve like construction, we've seen declining and less opportunity there. So that's somewhat of a little bit of a new, not a new trend, but we're seeing more of that.

And my reference to the yield curve, when you look at anywhere between the three or seven year part of the curve, just from September to where we are today. On average, it's down about 50 or 60 basis points. So we'd like to think we can still get some fixed rate commercial pricing around 7% in this environment, but that is down from how we were thinking about it just a few months ago.

And then I think on the consumer side, similarly, home equity continues to be pretty constrained in terms of net growth because of the high rate on lines of credit. And so we're not seeing much of an ability to increase there. And customers are just not drawing on some of these lines as well. So utilization rates, both on home equity and demand in the C&I business are at are at lows now low points over the last year or so. So it's been a combination of things that we're putting a little bit more pressure on what we still think will be benefit of assets and loans repricing, but I think it's going to be a bit more mitigated in how we're thinking about it.

Jeffrey Tengel

One other thing I would cite Zymark, I was just going to add one other thing to that, which is as we as you think longer term as we move forward and we begin to focus a bit more on the C&I segment of our business those typically are going to be a lot of lines of credit, which will be priced very short term, right, typically often sulfur. And so I think that kind of long-term secular trend would be a greater percentage of our of our loan portfolio would be floating rate versus fixed rate.

Okay. That's all very helpful. And then maybe just on on the credit front here, delinquencies were up 44 bps this quarter versus 20 last. Just curious what's driving that and if you have any color there?

Yes. The two biggest drivers of the two new to nonperformers as well. So those were performing as of last quarter. Those are now new to delinquency and there's on essentially one other office loan that is now early stage delinquency that will be maturing here in the first quarter in 2024. We're working with that bar to see what the resolution may be, but basically limited to three loans, the two that are nonperforming and one other office.

Okay. And maybe just curious, you know, you mentioned that office loan maturing here you have 125 million of office loans maturing in the upcoming year. Just curious, you know, do you expect that will be the primary source of potential credit issues and that drives your loan loss provision that you guys referenced in the deck or, you know, there will maybe potential office NPAs just be idiosyncratic. Just kind of any color you can give there.

Jeffrey Tengel

And so I would I'll start, Mark, I think you hit the nail on the head. It's going to be using synthetic. As I said in my prepared remarks, it's difficult to paint the portfolio with one brush, every loan, every unique characteristic and whether it's location sponsor, we have resources that they can bring to the party as we look at that time extending or they look to refinance elsewhere. So each one is different, and we feel pretty good as we sit here today about managing through that because we are on top of all of them. But I don't think there's there's I don't think we're going to necessarily feel like that we're going to see a bunch of new nonperformers out of that 125 million of maturing loans.

I think you're right, though. And when you look out over the other portfolios, there's really been no uptick of any note in terms of delinquencies or early no downgrade credit migration. So the rest of the portfolio continues to feel really good. And even generically ARM on the office side, video, when you look out over even just as short term as the next two quarters, it's really just a handful of larger credits that we are really good eyes and ears on and are working directly with the borrowers to hopefully find good, good resolution plan. So it does feel very well contained.

Appreciate all the color. Thanks, guys.

Welcome.

Laurie Hunsicker, SRP.

Yeah, hi. Thanks. Good morning, Jeff and Mark. Just staying on office of the the office fund, that's an early stage delinquency, how much is that loan and is it Class A. or Class B, anything that you can share on that.

That balances about 11 million on? I believe it's a Class A. product. I mean that one and to be fully transparent. I mean, we may see that move to nonperforming in the first quarter. But again, where we're working closely with the borrower on that. And yes, I think if there's if there's any loss exposure there, it feels pretty well contained.

Jeffrey Tengel

And that's also when we were not the agent we participate and somebody else who deal.

Okay. And then that FAS 125 million that's maturing in 24. How much of that matures in the first quarter in the first quarter?

It's probably probably a little under half. There's a couple there's a 34, $35 million comprised of just two loans and then much smaller after that. So if I had to peg a number I don't have all the details in front of me. It's probably around somewhere in the 30% to 40% range. And one of those we've already actually are in the process of renewing as we speak, and we think will resolve and have a three-year extension on it at a really good debt service and LTV level. So one out of those two is already in the works and being renewed and we feel good about.

Okay. Okay. And then what are the actual loan balances on the two commercial loans that came over? How big was the ABL loan.

I mean I'm thinking of 17 million, but you have got the ABL was 17.5 million and the office loan was came in at 11 but we wrote off 2.8 million of it. So it's in NPAs at the net, call it, 8.5 million?

Yes, that's okay. And then what was that Class A. or Class B?

The write-off?

Correct.

Colorado or the office that was on that was a cost that was a classic.

Okay. And then the other I know you had 100 million in office mature in the fourth quarter. And was this was this 11 million or 8.5 million net loan? One of the ones that hit a maturity wall was that what drove this in the first quarter? Anything you can share on that?

Yes. And it did hit maturity in the fourth quarter and we elected not to renew on that one so that.

Oh, yes, you did say that in your comments. Thank you. Okay, great. And then just one one last question. Just going back to the deposit side here. I'm just thinking about sort of the mix shift change and maybe that's the overall your loans to deposits sitting at 96% for backing out CDs, that's 100%. How should we think about those ceilings, how do you how do you think about, you know, as high as you want to get there? How should we be thinking about that?

Jeffrey Tengel

Yes, I'll start, and we're pretty close to what we think where we want to be. I mean, we don't have a bright line on it, but we definitely would have a very, very strong preference at having a loan to deposit ratio less than one, which is why we're very focused on and growing deposits and in 2024.

Right. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. Appreciate the detail.

Jeffrey Tengel

Sure.

(Operator Instructions) Chris O'Connell, KBW.

Morning, Tom. Yes, I was just hoping to hone in on some of the fee and expense guide and specifically on the fees with the 1Q number being relatively flat as to the 4Q number. Other income, you know, has been pressed up over the past couple of quarters quite a bit. And I know you guys noted a couple of kind of seasonal or onetime-ish factors in Q4 and how do you see that? You said it settling out into the first quarter?

Yes, the total fee income. I think the strength of the total fee income will continue to be primarily on the heels of the wealth management group. We mentioned in our comments, the AUA being up to 6.5 billion. That should bode very well for strong revenues heading into 2024 and beyond. We're not necessarily banking on significant increases, but we are optimistic that in this environment, we're continuing to see more of the mortgage production shift to salable. Now overall volumes are down, but we should see some level of shift back to salable and hopefully give us a little bit of lift on mortgage banking income. Our deposit fees, we feel are very stable. We think there's probably some pressure coming on the regulatory front, perhaps on overdraft, but I think we have already made changes and have most of that behind us. So we might see some modest decreases related to overdraft. But all in all, there's been good momentum on deposit interchange, ATM fees, et cetera.

And then lastly, I was going to mentioned in some of the conversations earlier around pricing. We think this opportunity is this environment gives us opportunity to do things putting in about some swaps for some of our commercial lending and whether we can shift pricing strategies to take on a bit more swap volume and generate additional fees there. So I think there's a few levers there that that bode well and have a run rate to increase in the very near term. And that's what's anchored in our guidance.

Great. That's helpful. And then on the expense side, you know, you guys mentioned the initiatives that you have going on and including, you know, the potential for some cost savings on the branch and fulfillment side and any sense of the timing of how that could play out over the course of the year? And is that with those potential cost savings, is that embedded in the overall expense guide?

Jeffrey Tengel

They are not embedded in the overall expense guide. So those would be just incremental savings that we would experience and I think in the facilities and the facilities side, that's probably would be skewed towards the back half of the year or maybe even bleed into next year, maybe a little bit of both some on the procurement side, I think we'll see some savings from that in 2024 that we have in place. A number on that.

Yes, kind of a Any sense of the potential range, even if pretty wide as to what the magnitude of those cost savings could be when it's all said and done?

Jeffrey Tengel

Yes, I don't have an estimate? Mark, I don't know if you I don't know if you do.

Yes.

Jeffrey Tengel

I think we calculated at this point.

Yes, I think I think it's fair to say it's it isn't it a range where it's worth highlighting at this point, but we'll give more guidance on that probably in the next quarter or two. If we as we hopefully get to a little bit more of a ClariPath on some of it.

Jeffrey Tengel

And honestly that that's not a game changer for us to be sure, but it's really illustrative of a whole host of things that we're looking at as we as we examine our expense base and as we think about the environment that we're in.

So I mentioned I mentioned that in the in my prepared remarks as a as an example of some of the things that we're looking at there, there's a whole host of other examples I could have given you each one of them in and of themselves aren't going to move the needle. But when you add them all up, we take it all just kind of a back into being a good expense managers.

Got it. And on the on the deposit side, how much of the CD portfolio, I guess has yet to reprice? And I guess I'll start there.

Yes, the impact is becoming less and less, which is the good news moving forward. So and then in Q1, we expect about 800 million to mature and reprice. But I guess the positive there is that the weighted average coupon on that for right now is high threes, about 3.8%. So the repricing dynamic now is not as severe as it once was. And then I believe it's another 750 million or so in Q2 that is set to mature. That is also at a high 3.8% weighted average coupon. So you'll end assuming today's rate environment stays as is you'd see that level potentially price of anywhere up to?

Yes, a full a full percentage point, but we hope that that that would be more like a 50 or 75 basis point increase over next couple of quarters in terms of the impact from CD price.

Great. That's perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeffrey Tengel

Thank you.

Steve Moss, Raymond James.

I'll just one follow-up for me on the buyback here. But the $600 million of stock and I know you have 100 million authorized. Just curious about your thoughts on the pace you're going forward and how you guys are thinking maybe about issuing a new repurchase plan?

Jeffrey Tengel

Mark, do you want to take the kind of the pace of play today?

Yes, with this, as you mentioned, you're spot on is there's about $30 million left under the existing plan. I think our posture hasn't changed. It's there to be opportunistic as we continue to think about executing on that plan through the lens of ensuring appropriate initial capital dilution and feel comfortable about the earn-back and executing on that. So that'll that will serve as the framework through the first quarter meaning really just opportunistic on depending where that where the stock price is firing, all other things being equal. And then I think it's fair to talk about and be thinking about on re-upping on a plan, given our overall capital levels, we still feel we have really good handle on credit and stabilization of the funding. So I think as a tool for deployment of capital going forward. We haven't made any decisions on that, but I think it's fair to suggest that would be, however, we would continue to look to come throughout most of 2024, again, being very opportunistic over where it makes sense to execute.

Okay. Appreciate that. And then one one more, if I may, Mark on on the margin go back. I know you guys had some swap expirations just in the second half of this past year. Just curious if there are any swap expirations in 2024 or 2025 that we should expect to help the margin?

Yes. In fact, we have probably on average, about $100 million matures on a quarterly basis throughout 2024 so I know for sure, it's $100 million in Q. one and then it's somewhere between 50 and $100 million in the out quarters as well. So that's a reason why we've always talked about stabilization of the margin. There's a couple of levers like that. It's the hedge maturities. It's allowing the securities portfolio to continue to run off without and essentially just either paying down borrowings or holding cash at 5%. A lot of what's running off on the securities book is at weighted average coupons of about one one and a quarter. So we're seeing good lift just from hedge maturities and securities runoff in addition to the loan repricing dynamic that we've been talking about. So yes, at some point once the deposit, Steve, the deposit pressures subside, I think those three factors will be enough to to offset and maintain the margin at the level.

We've got it. Perfect. Thank you very much appreciate all the color.

No problem.

Laurie Hunsicker, SRP.

Yes, thanks. Good morning. And just just one follow up mark to noninterest income of 32 million. The other other piece that was $7.8 million, it looks outsized looks a little bit outsized, but can you help us think about what's nonrecurring in that?

Yes, there's we have a big piece in this quarter's our unrealized gains on equity six. We have a very small equity securities portfolio that's tied to a defined benefit plan that requires mark to market accounting. So you see a little bit of volatility on each quarter. If it's a loss, you'll typically see that get recognized through other noninterest expense. If it's again, you'll see it go through other noninterest income that was about $700,000 this quarter. So I think your Q3 number and quarters prior to that, I have probably the right level and for that line item.

Great. Thanks.

Okay.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Tengel. Any closing remarks?

Jeffrey Tengel

Thank you for your continued interest in Independent Bancorp, and we will talk to you next quarter. Have a good day.

