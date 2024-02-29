Q4 2023 Novavax Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Erika Schultz; IR; Novavax Inc

John Jacobs; President and CEO; Novavax Inc

John Trizzino; President, COO; Novavax Inc

Filip Dubovsky; President, Research & Development; Novavax Inc

Jim Kelly; EVP, CFO, and Treasurer; Novavax Inc

Roger Song; Analyst; Jefferies

Eric Joseph; Analyst; JP Morgan

Brendan Smith; Analyst; TD Cowen

Mayank Mamtani; Analyst; B. Riley Securities

Alec Stranahan; Analyst; BofA Securities

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Novavax Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erica Schultz, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erika Schultz

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.

Please turn to Slide 2. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information relating to the future of Novavax, its key strategic priorities, operating plans, objectives and prospects. Full year 2024 financial guidance the amount and impact of Novavax's cost reduction plans, its future financial or business performance conditions or strategies, its partnerships, anticipated timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions and the ongoing development, marketing opportunities, manufacturing capacity and future availability of our vaccine candidates and key upcoming milestones. Each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements.

Please turn to Slide 3. Joining me today is John Jacobs, our President and CEO, who will provide a review of our progress this past year, focusing on our three key priorities looking towards the future. Additionally, John Trizzino, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will provide an update on our commercial activities, and Dr. Filip Dubovsky, President of Research and Development, will discuss our clinical development and pipeline. Finally, Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will provide an overview of our financial results. I would now like to hand over the call to John Jacobs. Please turn to slide 4.

Story continues

John Jacobs

Thank you, Erica, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm pleased to be with you today, along with the members of our executive team to reflect on our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and operating highlights and to discuss our priorities for 2024 and 2023, we made significant progress in our priorities, strengthening our foundation and helping to position us for success in 24 and beyond throughout the year, we kept you updated on the progress we were making against our three priorities, which were number one, deliver an updated product for the fall vaccination season. Number two reduce our rate of spend, manage our cash flow and evolve our scale and structure. And finally, number three, leverage our technology platform, our capabilities and our assets to drive additional value beyond NeuVax alone.

So let's take a look back at 2023 and what we were able to accomplish in these three key areas of focus for Novavax under priority one deliver our updated vaccine for the fall season. All of us at Novavax are very proud that this fall we delivered on this priority. And in the face of the COVID market that was smaller than we and many others had projected. We were able to achieve $1 billion of revenue for the full year 23, including fourth quarter total revenue of $291 million. Despite this success, we also had some misses and we're disappointed in our US market performance last season. Last season was a transitional season and the first fully commercial one for us in the US market, and we intend to make improvements in key areas for 2024. Later on in our presentation, John Trizzino will discuss this topic in more detail, priority number two, reduce our rate of spend, manage our cash flow and evolve our scale and structure. 2023 was a pivotal year for the COVID market and for Novavax, as it was the 1st year post pandemic and represented the first chapter in our new journey as a company post pandemic, a key priority for Novavax in 2023 was to scale the organization appropriately and reduce our spend to better align with the evolving market opportunity.

To that end, we took decisive action to reduce our expenses and our scale, we entered 2023 with approximately $2.5 billion in current liabilities and over the course of the year, reduce that figure by over $800 million. And with the resolution of the Dhabi arbitration, this number should be reduced further by another $500 million. In addition, we reduced our total operating expenses by over $1.1 billion in 2023, almost $150 million ahead of our stated targets. And finally, under priority three, leveraging our technology platform, our capabilities and our assets to drive additional value beyond NeuVax that alone, during 2023, we were able to outline a faster path forward for our flu COVID combination vaccine program with a potential launch as soon as 2026. We are still on track to initiate a Phase three study this fall. And last week, the FDA confirmed the data requirements to achieve accelerated approval Dr. Filip, do Matthew will provide details later on the call on this matter.

So looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, I'd like to say with 2023 now behind us. We intend to build upon our successes, learned from our disappointments and drive towards a successful 2024 in the second chapter of our new journey post pandemic over the next two seasons. Our focus will be on share growth in the COVID market, further streamlining our business model and preparing the market for a successful launch of our combination vaccine which we anticipate in 2026 when achieved the launch of our combination vaccine will mark our third and potentially most exciting chapter yet post pandemic, allowing us to expand beyond one for one product company when combined with the potential for both organic and inorganic product expansion. This further supports our vision of becoming a leading global vaccine innovator. Filip will give an update on our combination program shortly through the course of this presentation.

Before handing it over to the rest of the management team, I wanted to outline our three main priorities for 2024.

So please turn to Slide 5. Our first priority is to deliver an updated product for the 24 25 full vaccination season with a more competitive presentation, broader retail availability and early avail or availability in the market with the goal of capturing increased share.

Our second priority is to independently launch the Phase three trial of our COVID flu combination vaccine product and showcase more of what our scientific platform is capable of through the generation and sharing of new clinical data.

Finally, our third priority is to continue the evolution of Novavax with our eyes firmly on the future opportunity, further reducing our operating expenses and enhancing our processes and while maintaining our capabilities so we can deliver on our intended business objectives. We are excited about the prospects ahead of us as we enter the second chapter of our post-pandemic journey. Our base plans should we succeed in executing them in 24 and 25 promise to place Novavax in a stronger leader position, ready to launch our new combination vaccine and accelerate the Company towards profitability and significant growth potential.

Now I would like to hand it over to additional members of the team to discuss our results from the quarter in more detail, beginning with John Trizzino for our commercial updates. John.

John Trizzino

Thank you, John. Please turn to Slide 6. As John explained, 2023 was a year of significant change for our business, and we have learned many lessons that are allowing us to better position ourselves for a stronger 24 25 COVID vaccination season.

I'd like to focus today's update on how we plan to translate these lessons into action with a goal to grow share in each of our key regions as well as the changes we've made to our commercial strategy.

Please turn to Slide 7. First, I'd like to provide some high-level context on 2023 and the opportunities in 2024. Full year 2023 product sales were $531 million, which includes $251 million in the fourth quarter. Over 90% of that came from APAC sales from Europe, Australia and New Zealand with the remainder of our product sales in the US, Canada, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan markets.

Importantly, we entered 2024 with over $1 billion outstanding and expected APA contract value with deliveries planned for 2024 through 2026 for 2024 our XBB. remaining product sales include Q Q1, APA deliveries for Europe and then for the southern hemisphere and APA sales to Australia and New Zealand upon regulatory approval. We also see incremental opportunity for the private credit market this year in the UK as well as the potential for CDC. to recommend an additional spring time dose for individuals 65, and over on which ACIP. is meeting to discuss today.

Please turn to Slide 8. As John mentioned earlier, we learned a lot in 2023, which was our 1st year competing in a dynamic post pandemic US commercial market, we successfully secured regulatory authorization and approval for our updated vaccine in key markets around the world and made significant deliveries under our APA agreements in the US. Several factors related to our five dose product presentation and timing to market entry impacted our ability to gain market share.

However, factors outside of our control, namely the disappointing COVID market size at just over 30 million doses and the fact that the retail channel accounted for over 95% of vaccinations also led to U.S. performance below our expectations. We continue to believe that the US market holds opportunity for Novavax in the US. We achieved some important milestones that should provide an opportunity for a much better performance in 2024. We built significant levels of awareness for the first time in the US market over 80% aided awareness and have seen pockets of rapid uptake, whereas some retail outlets, we saw up to 10% share when we were carried on an even playing field.

Regarding pharmacy processes and availability for 2024. We are focused on being in market in early September, which we anticipate as the start of the vaccination season. We also intend to offer our vaccination in a prefilled syringe. And if approved, under full BLA licensure, we know that in the first post-pandemic season, COVID vaccinations overwhelmingly took place in pharmacies. So we have recalibrated and streamlined our customer engagement teams to focus on this channel. Today, we are already leveraging the relationships built this past season and our currently at the negotiating table with the top major retailers who drove 90% of the pharmacy business last season, potentially setting the stage for expanded access to our updated vaccine in the top national and regional retail chains. Additionally, we believe that if we achieve early September delivery, a prefilled syringe and BLA approval, we can secure a meaningfully improved market share. We especially see opportunity in the 65 plus segment, which had the highest rates of vaccination rates of 42% last season. And this is where we plan to concentrate our promotional spend in an effort to convert that market to Novavax vaccine shots in arms. We are also closely watching the ACIP meeting today, which will potentially result in a recommendation for spring vaccination for high-risk groups, including those over 65 and increased opportunity to benefit from our updated vaccine.

Finally, we are also making important progress on our objective of on-time delivery. We are working closely with the FDA on a rolling submission of our BLA.

Please turn to Slide 9. Now let's talk about markets outside the US starting with Europe, which converge to a commercial market this year for the first time, our APA in the European Commission ended in 2023, and we are now entering, for the first time a commercial market opportunity and which despite strong competitive pressure from MRNA.'s APA's, we see revenue potential for our new vaccine vaccine in Italy, Spain and France, as well as in the UK. In these markets, our focus will be on delivering a single dose presentation with timely availability in the UK, we are planning for the launch of a private market featuring new accident. The health security agency recently updated its green book to include our vaccine and discussions are underway with leading retailers and occupational health providers. We are already seeing interest in potential orders for our new vaccine. The vaccine Finally, Asia Pacific remains an opportunity for us for the next two seasons through the expected deliveries under existing APAs. Overall, our commercial efforts in Asia-Pacific remain focused on Australia and our largest APA global market, as well as New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. We expect approval of our updated vaccine in Australia and New Zealand soon.

Finally, in Canada, we continue to execute on our APIR. efforts are focused on securing nasty recommendation on par with MRI days and driving awareness of our differentiated vaccine with health care providers and consumers.

Now please turn to Slide 10. As John noted, we have made significant changes to our organization to how we work towards scope and scale and how we are working tirelessly to coordinate the many critical activities needed to be ready for a successful fall season across all key areas from CMC. Through regulatory to our commercial efforts, we are coordinating our workflows and streamlining our processes and remain singularly focused on operational execution for the upcoming 24 25 season in all of our key markets, we continue to believe and our data indicates that there is significant demand for Novavax's protein-based vaccine and that new vaccines will play a meaningful role across the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world as we focus on the future. We expect continued transformation in our business with commercial product sales continuing to grow and to contribute to Novavax's total revenue mix over the next two seasons. As the pandemic era APA sales agreements mature and reach their conclusion between now and 2026. We believe that the market is migrating towards seasonal combination, respiratory vaccines, especially for flu and COVID.

Our market research shows that over half of the flu market is anticipated to convert to combination products and that 25% to 30% of health care providers and consumers prefer a protein-based option. And to date, we believe we are ahead of other non mRNA competition in combo product development. We think we are well positioned to capture our fair share of that market opportunity by bringing together our technology platform matrix, imagine proven COVID vaccine and an outstanding flu vaccine candidate with positive Phase three data to discuss this and other key R&D updates I would like to hand it over to Filip.

Filip Dubovsky

Thanks, John. Please turn to slide 11 and 12. I want to cover two R&D priorities for 2024. The first priority is the delivery of updated variant vaccines. I illustrate clinical and real-world evidence about the performance of our XBB. containing vaccine. Before I update you on our approach for 24 25 seasons.

Our second priority is launching the next phase of our COVID influenza combination program. Like John said, the program is on track, and we have received FDA guidance of how to achieve accelerated approval.

Before I move into my slides, I want to reflect on the data we have accumulated over this past year and they continue to support the promise of our nanoparticle and management technology. We continue to see broad, long-lived immune responses in our clinical studies while maintaining a favorable reactogenicity profile. And this has proven to be true for our initial COVID vaccine, our XCB. one five vaccine, the R2 and on malaria vaccine as well as our experimental COVID influence of combination vaccine. And we've also started to accumulate real-world effectiveness data that shows the immune responses seen in our studies translate to disease prevention in the real world fail.

Let's move to slide 13 and review where we are with straight chain.

Starting with a summary of last year's update. Last summer, the strain was updated to actually be one five, and we ran a clinical study to reconfirm our strain change approach and evaluate the vaccine's performance. Vaccine achieved its co-primary endpoint of inducing robust actually be one five neutralization. And so conversion responses from the left hand side of the slide are neutralization responses in adults who PROVE-IT previously received three or more mRNA vaccines. As you know, we've won five responses, increased sevenfold with a single boosting dose. Also displayed are the neutralization responses to J. one, which is currently the most common circulating variants. As you can see, we had a 5.6% response to this forward drift variant once again, demonstrating this vaccine technology can induce broadly neutralizing responses.

Now on the right hand side of the slide, our local and systemic data-driven see symptoms. Despite the study subjects having received a minimum of three prior doses of mRNA vaccine. Our tolerability profile was very favorable, and this has been reported multiple times in academic publications.

Okay. Let's go to slide 14, which depicts how these immune responses translate into clinical effectiveness.

On February first, the CDC published early season COVID vaccine effectiveness estimates. They concluded that the overall adjusted vaccine effectiveness of the three vaccine brands combined was 54%, and that included protection against Gen one, which was estimated to account for about 39% of the symptomatic cases. Effectiveness was not calculated by vaccine manufacturer or platform for the vaccine. Specific case counts were included in publication and are depicted on the right hand side of this slide. This appears favorable for Novavax. So just some factors are not available. So individual vaccine effectiveness cannot be calculated. Although this part of the study captures a small number of Novavax cases, we count those accrued relative rate reduction for our vaccine, which was 75% imbalance in the case counts. And the relative rate reduction gives us confidence our vaccine is providing protection state.

Let's go slide 15. For this year's variant. Gen-1 is causing the vast majority of diseases globally, including in the US is depicted on the left hand side in purple dots is a recombinant protein vaccine company, we make many of the variance and cross system against each other.

On the right hand side of the slide is antigenic photography depicting the imaging distance between XPB. one five and J. one, which is over four antigenic units and represents over 16 fold reduction immune responses, despite the fact that showed you data that HBV vaccine induces good immune responses and those translate into real or protection from the CDC publication. We believe it is appropriate to update the vaccine to protect from future drift variance. Berry will narrow the antigenic distance and should future proof the vaccine effectiveness when subsequent mutations occur. Therefore, we would advance Gen one into commercial manufacture while continuing to evaluate upcoming variants.

Okay. Let's go to Slide 16 for a brief update of our COVID influences combination program. We've been interacting with the FDA on the design of our Phase three program and the accelerated regulatory approval pathway. We have agreement on the study design, study endpoints, travel comparators and size of licensure enabling safety database. We're still on track to initiate the Phase three study in the fall. Patients supportive data from our Phase two study, which is shown on the right hand side of this slide, we have confidence in achieving the agreed-upon endpoints study is designed to compare the immune responses into age groups 50 to 65 and greater than 65 to licensed agent recommended influenza vaccines as well as our own COVID vaccine. The granting of accelerated approval will occur after the data is reviewed by FDA and meaningful therapeutic benefit is demonstrated. We're also planning a lot-to-lot consistency study in the fourth quarter of the year, which will enable a regulatory filing in 2025 and potential launch in the 2026 season.

Okay. Let me hand over to Jim for a financial update.

Jim Kelly

Thank you, Filip. Please turn to Slide 17. This morning, we announced our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Details of our results can be found in our press release issued today and in our 10 K filing.

Please turn to Slide 18. We are focused on improving the financial health and performance of Novavax to enable long-term value creation towards that goal. I'll share a few of the key themes for 2023 and a look towards 2024 and beyond. For the full year 2023, Novavax recorded total revenue of $1 billion and significantly improved our balance sheet profile by reducing current liabilities by $825 million.

In addition, the Gavi settlement announced last week removes the risk of arbitration with Gavi and will further reduce short-term liabilities by over $500 million. As we continue to transform Novavax into a more lean and agile organization, we reduced 2023 total operating expenses by $1.1 billion or 41% and exceeded our savings targets for R&D plus SG&A by $150 million.

As we look to 2024, we are targeting R&D and SG&A expenses of between $700 million and $800 million dollars, with the intent to drive them below $750 million midpoint if possible as we continue to resize our organization. We ended 2023 with cash and cash receivable of $881 million. In addition, as we enter 2024, we have over $1 billion in PA contract value outstanding with expected deliveries over the next three years. We believe this positions us well as we focus our investments to establish new commercial COVID markets and advance our kit program.

Please turn to Slide 19. Turning to a more detailed view of our 2023 financial results. I will provide commentary on our fourth quarter 2023 financial results with specific focus on revenue and COGS. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded total revenue of $291 million compared to $357 million in the same period in 2022. Our product sales of $251 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily related to API deliveries to Europe and Canada plus commercial market product sales in the US, South Korea and Taiwan.

Grants of $38 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect the realization of the full value of the $1.8 billion U.S. government funding agreements. For the full year 2023, our total revenue of $984 million was consistent with our guidance. In the US market ,product sales for the 2324 vaccination season are now expected to come in below $25 million, which is less than our prior target. That said, we are closely monitoring the potential for the CDC to recommend a spring COVID-19 booster, and we'll assess how that could impact demand and potential sales in the first half of 2024.

Our cost of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $155 million as compared to $182 million in the same period in 2022. These periods include $30 million and $99 million, respectively, related to excess obsolete or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under third party supply agreements.

Please turn to Slide 20. We are committed to creating a more lean and agile organization to align with the company's market opportunities to advance that goal.

Over the past year, we've reduced our workforce by over 30% compared to the first quarter of 2023. We have also reduced our full year 2023 R&D and SG&A by over $500 million compared to the full year 2022. This result was approximately $150 million better than our original target. And we did so while maintaining core business capabilities and progressing our combination vaccine programs. For 2024, we are targeting combined R&D and SG&A expenses of $700 million to $800 million. In addition, we are prioritizing improvements to our long-term supply chain efficiency including exploring the sale of our Czech Republic manufacturing facility.

Please turn to Slide 21. I'd like to discuss progress on our balance sheet and liability management. During 2023 we reduced the Company's current liabilities by $825 million. With the with the recently announced Gavi settlement, we will further reduce current liabilities by over $500 million in 2024. Of note, the Gabby settlement provides for an equitable resolution of our differences and spreads any remaining liabilities over five years, allowing us to better manage cash flows and make appropriate investments to grow our business when assessed on a present value and cost of capital basis, we estimate that the cost of the settlement to be in the range of $300 million to $400 million.

Please turn to Slide 22. Now turning to financial guidance with an emphasis on our total revenue for the full year 2024, we expect to achieve total revenue of between $800 million and $1 billion. Our projected total revenue includes $500 million to $600 million of APA sales based on expected dose delivery schedules and non APA related revenue of $300 million to $400 million from a combination of commercial market product sales, plus royalties and other revenue from our partner related activities.

We have previously guided to first quarter 2024 expected total revenues of approximately $300 million. Based upon a delay to our Australia XPB regulatory review, we now expect APA sales for both Australia and New Zealand originally anticipated for the first quarter of 2024 to now occur later in 2024. Upon their respective authorizations. As a result, our first quarter 2024total revenue is now expected to be approximately $100 million.

If successful in achieving the guidance outlined today, we believe this will support the funding of our operations for the next 12 months. In our 10 K filing, you will see that we have provided an update on our going concern disclosure specifically that this forecast continues to be subject to significant uncertainty related to revenue for the next 12 months. We look forward to sharing additional updates as we seek to improve Novavax's financial performance, cost structure and strength to deliver shareholder value.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to John for some closing remarks.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Jin. Please turn to Slide 23. I am proud of the progress we made in 2023 and the opportunities we have identified that should help us to build a stronger business with our key priorities of executing on the 24 25 COVID season, advancing our combination vaccine and creating a more financially stable organization. We are operating a business in a complex and challenging marketplace, which is undergoing significant change, but which also offers immense opportunity to positively impact global public health and drive significant value creation in the future.

I would like to thank all of our employees and their continued work in advancing our business together, we remain committed to generating successful performance and value creation for all of our stakeholders. And with that, we will now take your questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Roger Song, Jefferies.

Roger Song

Great, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for the update and taking our questions. Maybe start with a few clarification for the guidance ask. First is the 1Q $100 million. So given this is not coming from Australia and New Zealand. So can you specify what where what are the countries for those APA? And then for the rest of the for the entire 2024, $500 million to $600 million APA. It's coming out of the entire one in MATA. outstanding or a place in the. My question is, do you expect to see new ATA beyond this $1 billion in the coming years. If so, where will be those country coming from?

The last question relates to the revenue guidance. Is the $300 million to $400 million APA 2024 for guidance on how much is coming from the U.S. If you can give us some color around that.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Roger. Three questions in there. Jim, do you want to take Roger's first question on the source of $100 million in Q1?

Jim Kelly

Certainly on a Good morning, Roger. So when we look at our Q1 guidance for 2024 that we just shared of 100 and virtually all of that has in fact, already been shipped. It was on it is APAs to Europe that were delivered in January. So that is the vast majority of the guidance. As you referenced, our prior guidance for the first quarter of approximately $300 million did include expected sales to Australia and New Zealand. Now as we have shared with you all today on that review of our XBB. dossier is still ongoing and so it is our expectation that upon on authorization that we will make those deliveries, but later this year.

John Jacobs

Jim, Roger's third question, you may want to address as well. Just a breakdown of the non APA revenue and what proportion of that comes from the US if we heard you correctly relative?

Jim Kelly

Exactly, I'm So Roger, on the component of our revenue guidance, and I'll just restate it here. The $800 million to $1 billion, midpoin $ 900 million is split between APA sales and not a PA revenue. You correctly noted $500 million to $600 million, midpoint $550 million for APA. Non APA is $300 million to $400 million. And within that, we have two primary buckets. One is related to royalty and other revenue. As you might remember, we have begun to receive some reimbursement related to our 21, and that income or economics would come in the form of both reimbursement of the matrix we manufacture and support of launch and ongoing sales. And then finally, also a royalty that we could be eligible for upon those commercial sales. That's a single digit royalty so that's a component of it. And I would say, frankly, a small component of it in the remaining commercial portion, this is virtually all U.S. Europe, UK, and we have not provided specific breakouts across those. These are exceptionally important markets for us.

How you heard John Trizzino speak a little bit earlier about how we are prioritizing our focus in these markets to establish them this year and in the case of Europe, an important transition year from APA to commercial markets.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Jim. And then finally, Roger, the third portion of your question, John Trizzino, perhaps you can answer I believe Roger was asking would we expect after this billion that we noted and remaining a P value to have future APAs in the out years beyond 2026?

John Trizzino

Yes.

Thanks, John.

So on APA.s, generally speaking were a function of the pandemic period of time in which we had advanced purchase agreements. In place as we transition to the commercial market, you're going to see a mix of a normal commercial market as in the US. So payer driven purchases to retailers in Europe it's again, a mix between tenders and private market that we're already seeing in the UK, for example, we're going into private market retail and occupational health. And so there's a mix there of what those purchases will be, the traditional APAs, why themselves down between now and 2026, and then we'll go to then the normal commercial markets.

John Jacobs

Thank you, John. Thank you, Roger.

Roger Song

Thank you.

Operator

Eric Joseph, JP Morgan.

Eric Joseph

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. And all of the Good Morning America. As it relates to as it relates to forward guidance, you can hear me okay.

John Jacobs

Okay, we can. Good morning.

Eric Joseph

Morning. So just a clarification question when it comes to U.S. sales this past quarter, there's a $82 million product sales return accrual item that we noticed. Can you just help reconcile that with recorded product sales for the full year of around $29 million in the US is the difference there just you know, that has seen growth in net sales and then is there any concentration of those returns by contracted among the your contracted pharmacies? And then perhaps just one on the development side as it relates to kick in and your expectation of accelerated approval path there. Can you just sort of clarify what gives you confidence and being able to pursue a sort of a it sounds like in the end approval on the basis of the immunogenicity, just given that there isn't yet an approved reference kit offering in the market? Thank you.

John Jacobs

Right, Jim Kelly, I wanted to take the first part of that question. And then we'll hand it over to Filip to address the question on kiy.

Jim Kelly

Hey, certainly Good morning or so in our feedback today on the US market, what I shared with folks is that for the 2023, 24 season in the US, we're expecting total revenues for the U.S. market to be below $25 million. And we did not break out the specific number for the fourth quarter, but given that that guidance we just gave, you are the vast majority is some is in the fourth quarter as you are looking at what folks will find our 10 K, which is a gross-to-net net roll. What you have identified is that we have a reserve for returns that are embedded within our financials, that numbers are just over $90 million. What that means is that we have sales into the channel and those are to our direct purchasers. They in turn sell to retail establishments. And then we make an estimate based on on the shots in arms that we have through IQVIA for what may be eligible and we estimate would be eligible for return upon the end of the season. It is simply an issue and that at this time we will monitor it closely as the year goes on. But our net revenue in the case of the United States for the fourth quarter is a function of that return estimate that you're seeing a whole forward financials is net of that amount.

Eric Joseph

Okay, great. That's very helpful.

John Jacobs

Filip, do you want to take Eric's second question on -- Eric did you have a follow up?

Eric Joseph

No. no. that's fine. The follow-up question on the on the development side.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes, we have a couple of lines of evidence to give us confidence. I mean, the as you know, we had a prior Phase three study that was actually granted the accelerated approval pathway by the FDA. So we know what endpoints and how we need to achieve that. And certainly the immune responses that matured in size today would be adequate to achieve the same ones we used in our prior Phase three study. We also know the competitors are talking about timelines, which would indicate they're pursuing accelerated approval pathway. But I think most importantly, the FDA told us, and so they reviewed our plans in our study. And what they told us was that if we achieve the agreed-upon endpoints and we are able to demonstrate meaningful therapeutic benefit, then there's a pathway forward to accelerate approval. Now they also said they would have to wait to see the data before you took the final determination by the or the strength of the immune responses we're seeing compared to the comparators as well as our experience gives us confidence that we have a pathway forward.

John Jacobs

Yes, thank you, Jim and Filip. Thanks, Eric.

Filip Dubovsky

Eric, did you have a follow up?

Eric Joseph

One more follow-up, if I could on On and on full year full-year 24 guidance on the non APA portion of that, what to what extent is that guidance sort of conditioned or dependent on additional regulatory approvals or recommendations in the U.S., U.K. and Europe?

John Jacobs

Yes, Jim, do you want to take that one again? John Trizzino can add color if needed, go ahead.

Jim Kelly

Certainly showed the non APA revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million is virtually all except for that small portion related to our 21 concentrated on the full vaccination season. And so the regulatory authorization. So we'd be supportive of recognizing that that outcome are all linked to our updated variant speed to market and regulatory authorizations to support that commercial market performance.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Jim. Thanks, Eric.

Operator

Brendan Smith, Peter Cohen.

Brendan Smith

I'd say I think very much for taking the questions. I had a quick one from us. Actually, apologies if I missed it in your comments, but I think you mentioned that you saw up to about 10% share in the US in retail outlets where you are carried on an even playing field. Just wondering if you could maybe expand on that a little bit, really kind of what that looks like if there's something about those areas where you could expand even further this year and into next year, maybe what your plans for that would look like? And then just maybe quickly what kind of the important steps between now and a potential approval would look like if you are to prioritize the prefilled syringe on any meaningful differences you'd expect to that process versus last year?

John Jacobs

John Trizzino do you want to take Brendan's question and maybe discuss what's different in our intentions for 24 versus 23?

John Trizzino

Yes, sure. So yes, so that was a great example on the 10%. And we also had in the instance where we had a 5.4% to 5% share in similar circumstances. We as we said, we came to the market a little bit late. So vaccinations we're underway and five dose vial created some challenges. And so as we look forward to this, the benefit of having a well informed of pharmacy population and pharmacists in educated is going to help in that regard on a timely availability of products on prefilled syringe is going to make it much more convenient for use and so as we've mentioned, three critical elements here for success in 24 is early September, on-time availability of product in front of the vaccination season, a BLA, which is in process right now through rolling submission and prefilled syringe, making it easy and convenient use for our performance is we believe that these will make dramatic difference in what we see as our performance in 24.

John Jacobs

And John, just to just a little bit of additional commentary, well said, but I think that 10% per annum that you mentioned and a key retailer. When we say even playing field, we were still several weeks behind the competition in a five dose vial, and we were able to achieve that in just a few weeks being on the market. So we're confident that should we should we execute on the plans we intend to execute upon, which include a pretty both syringe and on-time launch in the marketplace being on an even playing field when it comes to the pharmacy schedule that consumers can go in and schedule their shots, which wasn't the case in 2023 in our 1st year in the US market, and we were encouraged by the early dialogue we had starting this past fall with retailers. And I think it was a surprise to everyone that the COVID market in the United States was over, like John said in our in our earlier commentary, 95% plus retail, nothing really coming out of the IDNs or the physician offices. So we've recalibrated reorganized our internal team and our focus on retail started those conversations in the fall. We're very encouraged by where those are headed right now. And that makes us more optimistic for it to be much better positioned for success in 24. Thank you.

Operator

Mayank Mamtani, B. Riley Securities.

Mayank Mamtani

And revising our thanks for taking the question and appreciate the level of V-Go, including on The Gallery settlement. So maybe just on the current liabilities section by section could be could you just break out beyond Gavi of what what sort of components remain and how they contribute to the influence on a going concern language and maybe just the cash outlays you expect in 2024 specifically new UK, if you could just break that down, that would be great.

And then I have a follow-up.

John Jacobs

Yes. And Jim Kelly will take that, Mike. And I think for we're very proud that in the past year, we've made a lot of good progress on removing a significant portion of the one-time current liabilities that were legacy of the pandemic and many of the take-or-pay contracts or other matters. I'll let Jim Kelley give you more detail on current liability breakdown, Jim?

Jim Kelly

All right. Hey, good morning, Mike. And if I'm going to reference Slide 21 from our presentation for listeners. And so as John noted, we were able to knock down current liabilities by $825 million during 2023. And as we look at the impact of the Gavi settlement, we will be in a position to reduce those liabilities by over $500 million. Our balance sheet nets really by spreading the remaining any remaining liability over five years. So we are actually exceptionally pleased on what that means in terms of predictability of cash flow and in marrying that up with our core operating plan.

And then with respect to liabilities at 12/31/2023, I'll reference a couple couple of spots. I'll start with the other current liabilities category of $861 million. So within that, it's approximately $700 million related to Gabi. And so as I just noted, over $500 million of that will move to our long term long term liabilities as we continue to move forward.

And then the remaining components of that were there's $112 million related to the U.K. And we've got some other small refund liabilities related to other EPA related matters. Small items and then finally, it's there's a facility operating lease in there as well. So those are the components of the $861 million. With respect to AP and accrued. When you look at the $527 million. We continue to have our Fuji matter outstanding. I think folks have heard the update. You'll see we are on a track towards a arbitration hearing in May. We, of course, on I feel strongly about the merits of our case in a way that with that outcome. And in addition to that, as we look at the remaining components of a P&L accrued. They are part and parcel of primarily of just the standard business operations of the Company. And this is one of the things that we're exceptionally proud of as the year has progressed. We have increasingly strong, I'll call it cleared the deck of many of these legacy pandemic era manufacturing take-or-pays, and we're moving much more to a traditional streamlined balance sheet of operating entity. And so hopefully, that helps with with the balance sheet.

Mayank Mamtani

It's super helpful.

And then just on monetization of noncore assets, any update on the Czech manufacturing plant would be helpful. And then just one more follow-up in that regard.

John Jacobs

Jim, you want to take the Czech plant question?

Jim Kelly

Yes, we'll certainly and I'm Mike, as we continue to drive towards a more lean and agile organization. Supply chain is of exceptional importance to us without without question and Wally on certainly a difficult decision right to explore this sale. We recognize that it is an area of opportunity for streamlining and improving efficiencies in our supply chain. We do anticipate leveraging this Czech plant here. It is a part of our network for delivery of doses into Europe and other, I'll call it Europe, Reliant markets that rely on their regulatory authorization. And so we're exceptionally thankful to that team and everything they're doing to drive product sales this fall on. We are at the beginnings of via working with our broker to get indications of interest. It's a great plant, and I have every expectation that we will we will certainly have a robust interest, and we'll keep you posted on them.

Mayank Mamtani

A great. And just a last question about the combo program on integrating what you've have learned from the COVID and flu monotherapy Phase three trials, just what should we look for in the ACIB. public meeting for respiratory vaccines that I'll help sort of build on the recent FDA interactions that you've had. If you could lay that out, that would be helpful. Thanks again for taking my questions.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes, I think that's become tricky question. I mean, we don't have any combination COVID influenza vaccines that have received ACIP approval to date, and we're also expected to come up before ACIPR. for couple of years at the earliest. So I think we'll have to wait and see. We know there's a lot of interest from the public health authorities, both in the U.S. and globally to reduce number of jobs to get people protected. And they see it as a way to increase COVID vaccination because people are in large, getting their flu vaccines so I think go, we will see when it happens. But I think that, as you know, us and other people in the world are pursuing this because we think it's the right way to go forward.

Operator

Alec Stranahan, Bank of America.

Alec Stranahan

Hey, guys, good morning.

Thanks for taking my questions. Just two quick ones from me and maybe just to put a finer point on the BLA I guess based on the latest FDA guidance? And is there a go for or the assumption that a formal BLA will be required to commercialize your COVID vaccine next fall in the US and maybe if you could walk us through what's going on now in remaining hurdles to get both the single dose presentation and and the BLA over the finish line that be correct. Thanks.

John Jacobs

John Trizzino, do you want to take Alex's question?

John Trizzino

Yes. Yes. So on the BLA pathway is, I mean, is what we're pursuing at the moment. But as you stated there is unavailability for EUA if that's needed, given timing. The most significant piece of the strategy here is to be on time for market. So whether that be under EUA or BLA will allow us to be present in front of the vaccination season, allow us to bring our prefilled syringe to the market for the convenience of the health care providers. And so I think those elements are the most significant piece. We do have a lot of work that's being conducted between our regulatory teams and our CMC teams with with Sabre to ensure that there's a sharing of information under this rolling submission. The intent of the rolling submission is to get them as much information as early as possible to streamline their review process. And I can't comment upon kind of regulatory timing, but we're making significant headway in making that possible for for the for the fall season.

So on look, we're confident in the data that we're providing. We're confident in that process, and we're confident in the data that we have so far to deliver against those three objectives.

John Jacobs

Thank you, John.

John Jacobs

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We wish you a great close to your week.

