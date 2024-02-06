Q4 2023 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Kim Orlando; IR; ADDO Investor Relations

Michael Olosky; President and CEO; Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

Brian Magstadt; CFO and Treasurer; Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

Daniel Moore; Analyst; CJS Securities

Timothy Wojs; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co.

Kurt Yinger; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Simpson Manufacturing Company fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kim Orlando, of ADDO Investor Relations. You may begin.

Kim Orlando

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Simpson Manufacturing Company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Any statements made on this call that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the risks described in the company's public filings and reports, which are available on the SEC's or the company's corporate website.Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that we make here today, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Please note that the company's earnings press release was issued today at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Michael Olosky

Thanks, Kim, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. With me today is Brian Magstadt, our Chief Financial Officer. My remarks today will provide an overview of our 2023 financial performance, an update on our end markets and our capital allocation priorities. Brian will then talk you through our fourth quarter financials and fiscal 2024 outlook in greater detail.

I'd like to begin by thanking the entire Simpson team for their strong execution in 2023 and relentless customer focus. The market improved in the second half, but it was a challenging year with lower housing starts. Together, we achieved above market growth and high profitability with $2.2 billion in annual net sales, a 21.5% operating income margin, and a record $8.26 of earnings per diluted share.

Our top line performance was driven by continued share gains across all of our end markets and product lines. Our operating income margin came below our October guidance, primarily due to additional costs incurred to pursue our growth opportunities in the areas of new products and market penetration. This has contributed to a record number of product launches in 2023 with an expected stronger impact in 2024.

Importantly, our 2023 North American net sales were up 0.9% from last year to a total of $1.7 billion on a 1% improvement in volumes, outperforming the broader market, which saw an annual US housing starts decline by approximately 9%. Our outperformance is driven by high single-digit volume increases on our component manufacturing and commercial end markets and modest increase to the national retail and OEM, which is partly offset by a minor reduction in our residential market.

And we will continue to invest in and improve all elements of our business in 2024 to ensure that we lay the foundation for continued outperformance over the longer term. Although 2023 US housing starts finished below 2022 levels, we still believe there's still an attractive market given the estimated shortage of approximately 2 million homes in the US, following more than a decade of underbuilding, coupled with modestly improved outlook for 2024.

In the fourth quarter, net sales totaled $501.7 million, reflecting an increase of 5.5% over Q4 2022. North American volumes for Q4 were up approximately 10% year over year, contributing to a growth in net sales of 5.3% to $387.8 million. To further break down our North American performance, w e achieved double-digit volume improvements year over year in our residential, commercial, and component manufacturer markets, as we've continued to benefit from various new customer wins, further underscoring our ambitions to be the innovation leader and partner of choice in the markets we serve.

In the OEM market, o ur volumes improved in the low single-digit range compared to last year, while national retail was down only slightly. Turning to Europe, we generated annual net sales of $480.8 million, reflecting an increase of 20.1% or 15.8% on a local currency basis over 2022. As a reminder, our 2022 net sales included nine months of revenue (technical difficulty) chunk of sales were in line with 2022 level and annualized data for the prior year period.

While the remainder of our European business was down due to tougher economic headwinds and lower construction activity, o ur European gross margin has continued to improve versus historical levels, driven primarily by value-added pricing with effective cost management. Our solution s elling approach, combined with our high service levels in Europe, gives us confidence Simpson will benefit from broader secular trends, including the growing use of wood construction and increasingly stringent environmental regulations to drive new applications coupled with the ongoing housing shortage.

On a consolidated basis, our full year gross margin improved to 47.1% from 44.5% last year, reflecting lower raw material costs and productivity improvements, partly offset by higher fixed costs in our factory tooling and warehouses. The h igher gross margins have enabled us to further invest in our business and provide even better customer support. Brian will further elaborate on our key drivers of our margin performance in Q4 shortly.

I'll now turn to an update on our new business wins within our five end-use markets. These customer wins are result of our high service levels, increasingly diverse portfolio of products and software, as well as our commitment to innovation and developing complete solutions for the markets we serve.

Beginning with the residential market, we are in the process of converting a 20-plus location lumberyard chain in the northwest to Simpson connectors. In addition, our previously discussed path-to-market shift away from two-step distribution has led to incremental sales by going direct to our distribution partners. Going direct to our distribution partners has enabled us to sell our complete product line and provide additional services.

In the multifamily space, we also recently expanded our product offering to appeal to a broader range of projects, given our industry-leading product availability and delivery standards. In the commercial market, our strong relationships, field support, and dedication educating engineers, distributors and contractors about our solutions continues to earn specifications on commercial projects and generate demand in the field.

Some recent examples include Simpson product specifications on a larger retrofit project on the West Coast, a public safety building in the northeast, and an institutional project in the south. In the OEM market, w e continue to identify new and unique opportunities to offer a broad range of solutions, including truss plates, fasteners, connectors, and our new EasyFrame saws to new customers producing sheds, modular homes, windows, and grain storage containers.

Also in the OEM space, we continue to participate in more mass timber construction projects, one example of which was a library renovation project in the northwest. Within the national retail space, w e tested new products and markets as well as enhanced our merchandising efforts and education of our customer sales staff, which contributed to year-over-year performance improvements for our home center customers in 2023.

In Q4, we identified new outdoor action opportunities and also participated in three home center roadshow events secured at Pros, which provided the opportunity to building strong relationships, demo products and enhance our regional presence. And finally, in the component manufacturer market, formally known as building technology, we continue to increase our market share from trust component manufacturers by onboarding multiple medium-sized customers.

In addition, we had strong interest in our EasyFrame saw, which leverage our technology solutions, enabling our customers to produce structures more efficiently by automating that precut number process with detailed printing construction. The combination of these lands as a result of our strong business model, high brand recognition and trusted reputation built over nearly 68 years, which drives share gains in our differentiated position in the market.

Additionally, our commitment to continuous improvement has fostered our core company ambitions, which we are continuing to pursue, including strengthening our values-based culture, being the partner of choice, an innovation leader in the markets we operate above market growth relative to US housing starts and operating income and integrating a tanker and returning our IC to be within the top quartile of our proxy peers.

Next, I'll turn to a discussion on our capital allocation priorities. Our strategy remains duly focused on both growth opportunities and stockholder returns. In 2023, we generated strong cash from operations of $429.9 million, which finance $88.8 million in capital expenditures, $25.5 million in acquisitions and asset purchases, 50 million of share repurchases and $45.2 million of quarterly cash dividends. We also paid down $98.7 million in debt. We incurred to finance the acquisition of a tanker.

Our relentless customer focus and providing world-class service is why we are making investments in our facilities to expand our operations in our manufacturing capacity, enabling us to achieve even greater supply chain inefficiencies. As noted previously, we will concurrently evaluate and pursue M&A opportunities that accelerate progress on our key growth initiatives and help us operate more efficiently.

We believe our recent and future strategic investments will help us accelerate a compounded annual growth rate of sales volumes above market over the mid to long term. Our ambitions for this accelerated growth include us exceeding our historical average performance in North America for approximately 250 basis points above US housing starts market while also achieving a top quartile profitability.

In summary, I am very pleased with our 2023 outperformance and an ongoing challenging market. We continue to see demand variability on a month-to-month level and believe the market for the first half of this year will be more challenging than the market for the second half of the year. Our latest view on the market for 2024 has improved to the low single digit growth up from the prior market outlook.

Balance we have with our different end markets, helps us ensure we are in a strong position to continue to outperform with deeper expansion into new applications. Underscoring our execution is our strong balance sheet and liquidity position that helped fuel our growth strategy and long standing history or deferring our mission and two 24 to provide solutions that help people design and build, say for Cerner structures to improve the resiliency of structures and communities around the world.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Brian, who will discuss our fourth-quarter financial results in greater detail.

Brian Magstadt

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth-quarter financial results. Before I begin, I'd like to mention that unless otherwise stated, all financial measures discussed in my prepared remarks, refer to the fourth quarter of 2023, and all comparisons will be year over year comparisons versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

Now beginning with our fourth-quarter results. As Mike highlighted, our consolidated net sales increased 5.5% to $501.7 million. Within the North America segment, net sales increased 5.3% to $387.8 million, primarily due to higher sales volumes across all major product lines. Which were partially offset by price decreases implemented during the first quarter of 2023.

In North America would product volume was up 10.2% and concrete product volume was up 7.5%. In Europe, net sales increased 5.8% to $109.7 million, primarily due to the positive effect of $5.1 million in foreign currency translation. Consolidated gross profit increased 9.9% to 220.5 million bolting and a gross margin of 43.9% compared to 42.2% on a segment basis.

Our gross margin in North America increased 47% compared to 45%, primarily due to lower raw material and labor costs as a percentage of net sales, which were partially offset by higher factory and tooling. Warehouse in Europe increased to 34.2%, 32.7%, also primarily due to lower raw material costs as a percentage of net sales.

You may also recall our raw material costs in the prior year period included a $1.4 million inventory fair value adjustment for the acquisition with Taco representing 1.4 percentage points of Europe. Gross margin, from a product perspective, our fourth quarter gross margin on wood products was 44.1% compared to 41.9% and was 42.8% for concrete products compared to 42.3%.

Now turning to our fourth-quarter costs and operating expenses. Total operating expenses were $148.5 million, an increase of $29.1 million or approximately 24.4%, primarily due to increased personnel costs to drive our growth. Our process and of fees as well as greater variable compensation.

Many of these costs or investments to engineer and deliver new products, increased services to fuel takeoff and designs and continued development of digital solutions, which enable our customers and specifiers to select since in Prague. As a percentage of net sales, total operating expenses were 29.6% compared to 25.1%.

Further detail our SG&A investments. Our fourth quarter, research and development and engineering expenses increased 36.1% to $25.1 million, including higher personnel costs and software development initiatives to support our end markets into further those strategic growth initiatives. Selling expenses increased 16.8% to $52.5 million, primarily due to increased commissions on higher sales and increases to the team. Supporting sales in North America on a segment were up 19.9%, and in Europe they were up 9.8%.

General and administrative expenses increased 26.6% to $70.8 million, primarily due to personnel costs, professional fees and software licensing. As a result, our consolidated income from operations totaled $71.6 million to decline of 9.1% from $78.7 million. Our consolidated operating income margin was 14.3%, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points from 16.6%.

However, for the full year of 2023, our consolidated income from operations increased 3.5% to 475.1 million from $459.1 million, reflecting only a modest decline in operating income margin to 21.5% compared to 21.7%. As Mike noted, while this was below our recently announced expectations, we were very pleased with our financial performance in difficult operate environment. As we further testament to our strong business model that enables us to perform throughout market cycles.

In North America, income from operations decreased 6.8% to $79.8 million, primarily due to increased personnel costs, professional fees and variable compensation, which was partly offset by higher gross profit in Europe. Income from operations was $3.1 million compared to $0.8 million due to higher gross profit, partly related to the prior year's $1.4 million inventory fair value adjustment as well as lower year over year acquisition and integration costs.

Our effective tax rate was 26.3%, consistent with the prior year period. Accordingly, net income totaled 54.8 million or $1.28 per fully diluted share, compared compared to 57.6 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share.

Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flow and balance sheet remained healthy with cash and cash equivalents totaling $427.8 million at December 31, 2023, down $143.2 million balance at September 30, 2023. Stock purchases and debt repayment on our review. Oliver and up $127.1 million from our balance at December 31, 2022. Our debt balance was approximately 481,300,000.0. Net of capitalized financing costs in our net debt position was $53.5 million.

We have three at $75 million remaining available for borrowing on our primary line of credit. Our inventory position as of December 31, 2023 was $551.8 million, which was up $47.1 million compared to our balance as of September 30, 2023, due to increased pounds on hand in order to support expected increased sales volumes in 2024. Effective management of the on-hand inventory remains a key element of our business model as we strive to ensure on-time delivery standards and superior customer service levels that drive our competitive advantage.

During the fourth quarter, we generated cash flow from operations of 31.7 million compared to $136.4 million. We invested $31.3 million for capital expenditures and paid 11.5 million in dividends to our stockholders. We repurchased about 361,000 shares of common stock for approximately $50 million during the quarter under our $100 million authorization, which expired at year end.

On October 19, our Board of Directors authorized up to $100 million for the repurchase of our common stock effective January 1 through year end 2024. We continue to evaluate opportunistic share repurchases as part of our capital allocation strategy. Additionally, on January 19, our Board declared a quarterly cash dividend payable on April 25 to stockholders of record on April 4.

Now turning to our 2020 for financial outlook. Based on business trends and conditions. As of today, February fifth, we are initiating guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 as follows. We expect our operating margin to be in the range of 20 21.5%. Key assumptions include expected moderate growth above the housing market, slightly lower overall gross margin based on the addition of new warehouses and modest increases in labor and factory in tooling as a percentage of net sales.

Operating expenses at a level we believe are necessary to position the company to make continued meaningful share gains in our markets and growth initiatives and for to foster 10 new revolving credit facility and term loans, which had borrowings of $75 million and $410.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively, expected to be approximately $8.4 million, including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps, mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates. Our effective tax rate is estimated to continue to be in the range of 25% to 26%, including both federal and state income tax rates based on current tax laws.

And finally, capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $200 million, which includes $120 million for the expansion of the Columbus, Ohio facility and the construction of the new fashion of facility in Gallatin, Tennessee and operational performance in 2023, where we grew revenues above market growth rates.

We remain focused on providing our customers excellent service innovation and value by expanding our broad solution set throughout our five key end use markets are strong. Balance sheet and cash flow enable us to make investments to support our organic growth initiatives.

Thanks again to our team at Simpson for the strong performance and to all of our stakeholders for your support of the company.

With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Daniel Moore, CJS Securities.

Daniel Moore

Good afternoon, Mike. Good afternoon, Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. The new guidance from the start with. I appreciate the color as it relates to the outlook for '24. You mentioned H1, maybe starting out a little tougher than each to from an overall housing market perspective. Given your goal is to continue to generate positive growth above market, do you see flat to positive overall growth in your business? And for half of the year as being achievable? Or do you see maybe the cadence in H1 being a little bit tougher now?

Michael Olosky

Yes. That's a good question, Dan. So what we're hearing from our customers is a first half, again, flattish a little bit. So and it may be low single digit growth. And then we do definitely hear different stories from our different customers are larger builders on tend to be in a higher end of that in our smaller customers tend to be a little bit on the lower end of that. That's working here from a market perspective and winning some some of the company perspective were expecting to grow above the market. From a renewal perspective, we noted in the US in the release said on average, over the last number of years, we've been outperforming the housing market by about 250 basis points, and we would expect that to be higher than that. \

Daniel Moore

Perfect. Very helpful. And looking at the markets, you've targeted to increase penetration, commercial national retail building tech among others. And I know you gave good examples, the where do you see the biggest opportunities for further penetration and kind of moving the needle on growth this coming year? In dance similar to last year?

Brian Magstadt

Really, we had good. Let me comment a little bit. I'll answer because I think it carries over into this year. We've had good, solid growth across all market segments and across all of our major product lines. And you know, our business model really well. We've got a 10,000 plus SKUs, 10,000 plus customers. So it's lots and lots of small to medium-sized applications and move the needle. I mean, there aren't really huge opportunities are going to see things one way or another. And as we look into 2024 were very happy with the playbooks we have by market segment, very happens the playbooks we have by product segment in. So we continue to see really strong growth across all of our markets and era and product lines for a second one more little bit of review.

Daniel Moore

Just looking at the SG&A in the quarter, what was the difference in variable incentive comp kind of a year over year? Obviously, given the strength in revenue that you saw, it was up considerably pointed that out. And then what are your expectations for SG&A growth embedded in your 2024 guys? Thank you again.

Michael Olosky

Hey, Dan. Let me make a general statement on SG&A as it relates to our finances model and to really drive that business model with our customers and products I mentioned we need people and it's not easy to find the very specialized people. We need to run our factories, define the salespeople that newer markets nor end product to fit our profile, not easy to find the engineers that can develop these innovative products are working on nor is it easy to find the software engineers that we need to develop new applications. And Dan, the bar is high for our team.

We want to have see the best people for super specialized when we find them. We tend to higher than we do everything we can to train them up and we want to make sure we retain them. So but on the cost side, I mean, we are also have the converse of that. We're also very much committed to above market growth with top-quartile profitability and operating income in our IC versus our proxy peer group. So when we look at the last couple of years, we started forecasting better gross margins.

We knew that would enable us to overinvest in the business in some areas that would one help them providing better support to our customers while still hitting our financial targets and at the same time, planting seeds to accelerate future market growth. And we've been there doing this now for three years.

And as Brian said, the last eight years or so, we've grown about 250 basis points above the market. But the last three years, we've been able to overinvest in the business and provide that great support for our customers. We've grown about 800 basis points above the market on. And so when we on when we look at that, we think that also that business model helps us keep that 600 basis points of operating margin improvement we've realized versus the pre-COVID years.

And again, we think because of how it is a housing shortage as the market picks up and we'll have the people in place that can really help us take advantage of that rebounding market to accelerate the business even more. And then to get into a little bit of the specifics on some of the SG&A. or for other operating expenses. So from a equity compensation perspective, we've got a multiyear performance periods. And to a year ago. So we were looking at 2023 to be more negative than it.

Ultimately, R&D expense associated with multi-year or equity grants reflected the lower expectations of 2023 and then a little bit forward. They're fast forward a year, seeing a much more robust market in Simpsons performance relative to that. And as we look at again, those forward years in a in an equity award, we have to take that expense in the period.

Brian Magstadt

So just in the fourth quarter, equity comp compared to fourth quarter 22 was over 4 million different. Digging in a little bit to the specifics that you West set around trajectory on SG&A, we would expected to be pretty in line with volume growth this year. one of the things that we will, what we really look to drive our business decisions are how much we're making those investments, as Mike noted, relative to our forecasts and projections.

And today, we would expect SG&A dollar growth to be pretty close to be in line with our revenue growth, our volume growth, but that's something that we pay a lot of attention to. And as we see things slowing down, we don't want to do the things that impact us over over that medium to long term. As Mike noted, we do see that fundamental shortage in housing, but we also want to make sure we're not taking our eye off the ball from an SG&A perspective.

So we spend a lot of time updating our forecast and our internal plans. And as Mike noted, when we started to see a little bit more volume, a little bit more gross margin reaching 22, we think that's ultimately going to be one of the things that helps us win in those areas that were that we are operating in, again, our ambition to grow above market and to grow both our longer-term average currently. Were there any other items in your question that I missed you covered it.

Daniel Moore

That's very helpful. Appreciate it again. It will take any further offline.

Michael Olosky

Thanks.

Operator

Tim Wojs, Baird.

Timothy Wojs

Maybe just to on maybe just start off on on gross margins from, I guess, how would you frame the kind of price cost expectations that that you've kind of included in the guidance? And I guess Is any of the modest compression that you're seeing there is just driven by the new capacity and some higher, I guess, labor and distribution costs?

Brian Magstadt

This is Brian. So it would be just in modest small pullback in gross margin for 24 relative to 23 for those items that you mentioned, additional warehousing costs, additional labor costs, factoring tooling costs, one of the things that is that part of our overall manufacturing operation is as we bring on new equipment online, we will we'll take a fair amount of depreciation expense in home in the year that comes online when they come online in the fourth quarter, it's a little bit more of an impact, but and as we look at the major US and say, raw materials are now relatively flat as a percent of revenue. The other drivers are going to be the labor and the backing to lean in and some warehousing costs.

Timothy Wojs

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. And then just on the investments, I mean, would you would you characterize you have some of the higher SG&A spend in Q4 as type of an acceleration of some of the investments? And what was it anything specific or is it just generally you thought it was an advantageous time to pull some of that debt into 23?

Michael Olosky

Great. Plus as we look at a lot of the investments we're planning for with in particular, we've got some some investments we've made in the technology space to be able to help us win business models. More of the big contributors for us now what we spent in Q4, but in general, technology helps us win a top 10 component manufacturer in 2023. And it's those types of investments that we're looking at that is health and pave the way for future market share wins in gains from when we we look at product development, we've noted we had a record number of products that were launched and we need to keep that in 2023. We need to keep that trajectory in order for us to hit our ambition of continuing to achieve at above market growth. We also had some customer conversions and sometimes we've got to buy back competitive product to get our product in there because we want our product and on the shelves as soon as possible. So there's a number of areas that would would contribute to that. And we want to have to we want to get to the it with you as soon as we can. And if that means getting software development done quicker or sooner, getting giving some of these Pro products launched in the activities associated with those done sooner, we want to do that. We want to we want to make sure we're positioning our teams to be able to go after and win in those partners and key end markets.

Timothy Wojs

Okay. Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And then just last one on revenue growth as wanted to understand it. So if the expectation now is from low single digit growth in Canada consolidated North American end markets, and you've outgrown that by 2050 basis points, are you saying that you should at least grow revenue in North America by mid single digits? Is that kind of what you could tell us?

Brian Magstadt

Yes, yes, yes. Market assumption, low single digits. And we want to continue to be at least 250 basis points above the market.

Timothy Wojs

Okay. Okay. Forget often Thanks for the color, guys. Good luck on 24. Thank you.

Michael Olosky

Thank you.

Operator

Kurt Yinger, D.A. Davidson.

Kurt Yinger

Great. Thanks and good afternoon, Mike, Brian. So look, there's a I mean, it sounds like warehouse, the new warehouses and distribution hub that you guys both and will be a little bit of that gross margin drag in 2024. But I guess longer term, how do you think about the opportunities from some of those investments on the gross margin line? And as you look across your North American footprint, I mean, are there more opportunities for you to take some of that business in Houston? It is that something that's going to drive, I guess, increased capital spending levels going forward? Or are you thinking about that occurred?

Michael Olosky

So we are real tangible example occurred, as you know, order moving away from two-step distribution on across the board and moving that needle in the West has kind of the last part of that process. And now as we start to go to our channel partners or distributors and we can have interaction with them, we can explain the whole product line. We cannot tell them everything we're doing to drive status. We can tell and everything we're doing with builders to pull things through and by having now access to a couple of these distribution customers, we've been able to make some really nice gains in one.

In particular, there was a customer and it was mid single digit number of stores. They actually didn't carry end of our product line. We went in and we started telling them everything we can do to help them and help their customers. Not only did we pick up the connector business curve. We also picked up the fastener and the anchor business. And that's exactly why on we want to go direct and to be able to service and support that. We need to warehouses close to our customers to provide that fantastic service level. Ideally, we want to be within one day shipping of all of our end customers.

And right now we're pretty close to that, but not exactly there. As we shift away from the two-step distribution we need to those sites provide that customer service. We've got a couple more that we think we can do to provide good support. That also enables us to provide some same-day support, the Awilco windows and the couple of things. So we continue to do that, the that we think that helps us tick-up share or and then the margin, obviously that we have with our two steppers, that part goes away on some of that we can get on the top line in some of that we saved or reinvest because we need to provide the service to be able to support that.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay. So it's more of a customer service, hopefully, some share gains and then an opportunity to maybe reinvest any sort of margin uplift associated with that. So summertime, it's more of a competitive positioning on strategy. Is that the right way to think about it?

Michael Olosky

Yes. Yes. Help us better serve and support our customers and help us drive more growth.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay. Makes sense. And then in terms of new residential construction and it's kind of a tale of two markets between single-family and multifamily. So maybe just remind us on our content per single-family versus multifamily union and on average and how you think about the growth on the single-family side, perhaps being dampened or offset by weakness in multifamily or whether the backlog units under construction you think can carry you through 2020 for how do you think about that dynamic?

Michael Olosky

Yes. So on average across the US curve, we think our content on multi-family is similar to the average content in single-family, on average, obviously in the West Coast and in the hurricane areas as more content per house less maybe in the Midwest. If you look at multifamily, since they tend to be multistory, they tend to have garages, love them, there's more engineering, none. So there's more hardware in general on those kind of balancing out where we typically see extremes, multifamily, I mean a single-family on the West Coast, Southeast versus Midwest, that summary of that, that is relatively consistent, not content-wise now from a multi-family perspective, depending upon how the different markets I talk about, it is roughly 30% of sales of total single-family sales side. Total total starts or starts. I don't actually have a monopoly three minutes all starts. If you look at the multifamily segment, we think about one-third of that is predominantly wood construction where we would have that apples to apples comparison. The other two three, could these steel or concrete construction or maybe our applicators, Heidi Wood and no and no, from a weak construction per second. So long story short, the mix between single-family and multi-family, we don't expect to be a huge driver one way or another over the last couple of years. We've kind of seen that bounce up. And I think we'll see that again this year.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then just lastly and I guess not too far ahead of ourselves, but on spending related to Columbus and Gallatin, 120 million next year, and how much kind of carryover into 2025 do you think would be associated with those projects specifically? So it would be too much. So we should we're expecting to complete Columbus in 2024. Have that opened up. It's not the end of this year and early next year. Then Gallatin, we are breaking ground now. I would expect. So ma'am, 50 40 50 million spent this year, the balance of that spent next year?

Michael Olosky

Yes, that's actually something to note. So when we talked about the 200 million in total CapEx, that is basically the total for on Gallatin, some of which will be spent this year as noted and then carried over into next year.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay. And then I guess just lastly on Taco, any sort of metrics, whether that's kind of backlog or visibility you guys have just in terms of kind of the near term outlook for growth for that business and on, I guess and how you're thinking about 2020 notes occurred?

Michael Olosky

I was just over there are couple of weeks ago and the similar to our business in the US not getting long range forecast from their customers. So they tend to be they work on projects that get an order and they tried to ship it out within the next day or two. So we don't have a great view into the backlog on overall French business. We continue to believe that that particular segments doing okay. We said in our prepared remarks, the business was flattish with the prior year in a negative markets were pretty pleased with that. We're pleased with the gross margins over that. We continue to think it's a good business model. And again, the more and more energy regulations come into place and will efficiency of residential and commercial buildings. The more we I think that business is going to grow for us and that particular segment of the attacker businesses up about 10, 15% over prior year. The facade business. So again, that's not great visibility from a backlog perspective because that's just the way it operates. But again, we're pretty happy with that business model going forward.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay. That's very helpful. Appreciate the color, guys, and good luck here in Q1.

Operator

Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. We also this also concludes today's conference in which you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.