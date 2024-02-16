Q4 2023 SunPower Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Mike Weinstein; Vice President - Investor Relations; SunPower Corp

Peter Faricy; Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; SunPower Corp

Elizabeth Eby; Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Principal Accounting Officer; SunPower Corp

James West; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Colin Rusch; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Ben Kallo; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co.

Jon Windham; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Philip Shen; Analyst; Roth MKM

Jordan Levy; Analyst; Truist Securities

Kashy Harrison; Analyst; Piper Sandler Companies

Brian Lee; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Andrew Schenker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Michael Blum; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on the call today will begin with comments from Peter Farrell, CCEO. of SunPower, who will provide an update on Q4 business highlights. Recent cost reduction actions and our recent announcement of fresh capital from our majority shareholders, along with our entrance into new long-term waivers from key financial partners and our entry into an amendment to our revolving debt facility. Peter will also provide a view of key drivers for improved profitability and cash flow in 2024, along with updates on new homes and some Power Financial following Peter's comments, Beth Eby, some our CFO, will then review our financial results, and Peter will close with guidance for gross margin and cash flow improvement in 2024 and beyond. As a reminder, a replay of the call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties in our actual performance and results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the forward-looking statement disclaimers contained in today's slide presentation. Today's press release, our 2022 10, our Form 10 K and our quarterly reports on Form 10 Q. Please see the documents for additional information regarding factors that may affect forward-looking statements and read forward-looking statement disclaimers contained therein. So also we will reference certain non-GAAP metrics during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of the presentation as well as today's earnings press release for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Finally, to enhance the call, we have posted PowerPoint slides, which we'll reference during the call on the Events and Presentations page of our Investor Relations website. We have also posted a supplemental data sheet detailing additional historical metrics.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Farrell the CEO of SunPower.

Peter Faricy

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Today, I will discuss our Q4 2023 results, our recent injection of new capital and the expected impact from cost reduction actions taken in the last few months. We believe these cost reductions will make meaningful improvements to profitability and cash flow later this year and beyond.

2023 was one of the toughest years this industry has had to endure. And we know that last year was as frustrating for you as it has been for us. We have been taking concrete actions designed to position the Company for success in 2024 and beyond, even if consumer demand declines. I look forward to sharing with you how we intend to continue delivering the best customer experience in the industry while we aim to reduce costs and improve profitability going forward.

Please turn to slide number four. I'm pleased to report that we have successfully raised 200 million of new capital commitments, including $175 million of second lien debt from sole holding the JV between Total Energies and GIP. That holds a majority of our shares outstanding, which is inclusive of the 45 million of bridge loan financing already provided since December. In addition, we have also obtained new long-term waivers from key financial partners and entered into an amendment to our revolving debt facility that includes access to an incremental 25 million of revolver capacity.

Please turn to slide number five in the fourth quarter. Difficult market conditions continued driven by higher interest rates and net metering policy changes in California under M. 3.0. As I will discuss further in a few moments, we've already taken actions that we estimate will result in approximately $100 million of annualized run rate savings, most of which we expect to be realized by midyear 2024. We added 16,000 new customers for the quarter as we transitioned away from NIM. 2.0 installations. Our backlog of 52,100 homes this year reflects a combination of retrofit and new homes channels, including a growing multifamily segment. Retrofit backlog now stands at 15,100, reflecting both our ability to execute on installations as well as a deliberate effort to resolve pending cancellations. At year end, new homes backlog remain mostly steady at 37,000, while new homes installations continued to improve and grew 19% in Q4 versus Q3.

I have more to add on our new homes segment in a few minutes. We began to see some improvement in new sales bookings in September. And overall net bookings for Q4 were down 24% year over year on a revenue basis, including the resolution of cancellations, winter is a seasonally slow period for the industry as many of you know. So we will be looking for further signs of improvement in the spring. We continue to anticipate a growing value proposition for our customers over the long term as we expect traditional retail electric cost to rise, while solar and storage equipment costs decline in the years to come. And that further clarity on solar tax credits for domestic content will also come to light over time.

Storage & Power Financial sales attach rates continue to be bright spots for the quarter with the storage attach rate at 76% and our California direct channel and a 23% attach rate overall. Moreover, storage attach rates for full year 2024 are expected to continue improving as we transition away from the Sunbelt to expand our offerings and include a grid a grid type option for consumers.

Subpar financial reached a record setting, 65% attach rate for the quarter and continues to benefit from strong consumer interest and lease contracts. As noted previously, further growth for leasing is expected in 2024 and beyond due to a combination of lease payments competitiveness versus higher utility bills and bonus tax incentives under the inflation Reduction Act. Sunpower remains customer centric and agnostic toward lease or loan financing, and we believe that our continued access to capital markets of the top-tier residential solar company is a competitive advantage. As we begin this year, we've decided to simplify the financial metrics we provide to you and will no longer provide a calculation of EBITDA per customer before platform investments.

With our emphasis on profitability under current market conditions, we are shifting our attention towards gross margin and cash flow going forward, and I'll share the details on that shortly.

Please turn to slide number six. We see several factors at work this year that we believe provide a highly visible path towards improved profitability and cash flow. First, we've already executed on nearly 100 million of COGS and OpEx savings, which we believe will recur annually with about two thirds of these savings from reduced COGS, including the previously announced consolidation of SunPower direct installation sites, lower cost panels, lower freight costs and reduced overhead. Furthermore, the majority of OpEx reduction actions are related to labor costs with the remainder from facilities costs. The cost to achieve these savings is relatively $9 million expected to be incurred in 2024.

Second we expect to benefit in 2024 from new relationships with key suppliers as well as lower cost of equipment, particularly panels as our supply chains evolve and diversify. We expect to see opportunities to provide more value to consumers and shareholders without sacrificing quality. As supplier competition heats up over the next few years, we expect to realize as much as a 37% decline in overall equipment expense for more cost panels, inverters and racking system.

Please turn to slide number seven. We are pleased to be able to achieve material cost savings without having to sacrifice quality using panels. As an example, you can see that premium manufacturers are converging on panel efficiency. At the same time, best-in-class premium panel makers have also been able to achieve new levels of lower cost. We believe we can continue to offer customers and dealers the highest quality products now at prices that are much more for us please turn to Slide number eight. New homes performed better than expected in 2023 as the homebuilding industry proved to be surprisingly resilient in the face of higher mortgage rates under our conservative assumption for slow growth in retrofit sales this year, we expect new homes to take a larger share of our overall sales mix in 2020 for total Q4 new homes. Bookings increased 18% versus Q3, and we've seen that momentum continue in early 2024. We saw even better momentum in California with an increase of bookings of 32% versus Q3. New home storage sales under them 3.0 in California increased 30% in Q4 versus Q3, holding steady at 22% attach rate from an install perspective, we saw Q4 installations increased sequentially 19% versus Q3, declining only 4% year over year. Our latest backlog estimate of 37,000 homes reflects approximately 18 to 24 months of installations, depending on the pace of home sales themselves. In 2024, we expect installations to grow compared to 23 in tandem with more new home construction.

Please turn to slide number nine. Sunpower Financial continues to grow its footprint across our sales operation, achieving a record high 65% customer attach rate in Q4 already entering the 2025 target range. We previously said at our Analyst Day, this growth has been driven by strong consumer uptake of lease contracts, which comprise 73% of the lease loan financing in Q4 versus 26% the year prior. We now have raised nearly $1.8 billion of loan and lease funds over the past 24 months. We plan to continue growing this program with additional partner funds over the coming months. We're also exploring opportunities to establish a regular programmatic approach to project financing, particularly tax equity, and we continue to keep an eye on the securitized product markets for additional value opportunities.

Please turn to slide number 10. We believe that SunPower Financial continues to bring multiple competitive advantages to the table, including one, a lower cost of customer acquisition to a customer focused sales approach whereby SunPower earns similar origination fees for lease or loan products, three, a lower cost of capital driven by lower default rates from customers using higher quality equipment under an industry leading remote monitoring system, employing sophisticated digital analytics to identify problems early. And finally, a longer history of granular customer payment data that goes back to 29.

Please turn to slide number 11. With US residential solar market penetration of only 45%, we view conventional electric utility rates as the primary competition for our industry, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports that average US retail electric rates remain near all-time highs as of November, despite lower cost of bulk wholesale power in key fuels, such as natural gas price increases continue to hit the North Eastern and mid-Atlantic states and California with nearly 28 million potential customers in 10 states seeing increases greater than 10% year over year. We estimate that more than 50 million potential customers reside in states where electric rates rising faster than the cost of inflation in California, PG&E rates rose 13% in January with further increases under review. We believe that these steep cost increases and the impact of grid instability on residential customers continue to elevate the value proposition of residential solar as one of the most powerful ways to stabilize and reduce home electric bills despite lower fuel prices, the Edison Electric Institute is projecting a 20% increase in electric utility capital investment from 2023 to 2025 compared to the previous three years. As these investments are recovered through electric bills. We continue to believe that the value of rooftop solar is likely to continue to rise.

Please turn to slide number 12. As we look forward to 2024 with a leaner operation and a recapitalized balance sheet. I want to highlight what we believe is the most important differentiating factor that continues to distinguish SunPower from the rest of the pack a customer experience that is second to none. Despite the financial struggles we've seen these past few months, SunPower remains top rated with customers earning an A. plus rating with the Better Business Bureau and four to five star reviews with thousands of customers across multiple review sites. Our reputation is hard earned through the hard work and thoughtful interactions of thousands of SunPower employees and our incredible dealers. It continues to be enhanced with an improving digital experience that encompasses the entire customer lifecycle from system design to energy management, the ongoing and efficient customer support.

I'll now turn you over to Beth for more details on our Q4 results, and then I'll close with some guidance for 2020 for Beth.

Elizabeth Eby

Thank you, Peter. Please turn to Slide 14. For the fourth quarter, we are reporting negative $68 million of adjusted EBITDA and $361 million of non-GAAP revenue lower year over year. Installations at 16,000 reflects the impact of reduced bookings since May under higher interest rates and the California minimum 3.0 environment as well as the winding down of NM. 2.0 installations. Increasing battery attach rates since 2022 have been driven by them 3.0 demand in California as well as lower cost options. We expect to sell out of SunVault and shift to lower third party costs or lower cost third party batteries in Q2, adjusted gross margin declined in Q4 as a result of SunPower direct pre-install and installed costs spread over lower volumes. Costs are expected to improve in 2024.

After recent restructuring actions, several items totaling $48 million are also either not expected to recur in 2024 or were time shifted into Q1, including the restatement impact adjustment for inventory write-downs, warranty costs, mostly related to our commercial business that we sold in 2022, a higher lease cost of capital on systems installed due to rapid interest rate increases, which were unhedged and the delay of recognition reduced ITC warranty reserves on legacy projects from Q4 to Q1. Please see the appendix for more detail.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended Q4 with $87 million cash on hand and EUR208 million of net recourse debt. Inventory levels declined another $64 million to $261 million on December 31st, with efforts to reduce further continuing into 2024. We continue to value our ownership of lease renewal net retained value in SUN strong using a 6% discount rate with growth in the portfolio, we now estimate the value of our stake to be about $320 million.

Before we turn the call over for Q&A, I want to turn you back over to Peter for guidance on 2024 and closing comments. Peter?

Peter Faricy

Thank you, Beth. Please turn to Slide 15. As I mentioned earlier, we are shifting our reporting and guidance approach a bit to emphasize gross margin and cash flow rather than platform investments. That said, we've decided against providing customer EBITDA guidance on 24 demand at this early stage, particularly as we intend to drive results this year through a combination of restructuring, carefully considered cost reductions and prudent working capital stewardship. Given the challenging market conditions, we are providing guidance on number one, cash flow and number two gross margin.

With respect to cash flow, we are guiding to be cash flow positive for the second half of the year as lower inventory lower inventory costs and reduced OpEx all kick in. We are also guiding to continue this trend to be cash flow positive for 2025 as well. We are projecting a range of full year gross margins of 17% to 19%, improving to greater than 20% in 2025. We plan to update you with full year EBITDA guidance later in the year, once we've had the opportunity to complete the evaluation of our ongoing restructuring and recently announced recapitalization impacts, we've deliberately been conservative in our strategic planning for the year and we're fully focused on goals for profitability, cash flow and results as we work to improve our financial strength this year and to remain an industry leading residential solar company for 2025 and beyond.

Please turn to Slide 16. This slide is largely the same one we showed you last quarter and continues to list our view of the future as we reset and launch forward into 2024 after a difficult 2023. From a macro perspective, we continue to expect that increasing utility rates and lower equipment pricing will be tailwinds for the industry. We also anticipate a more stable interest rate environment as well as improved clarity on other bonus tax credits available under the inflation reduction for SunPower, specifically we expect to benefit from lower cost products as mentioned earlier.

Finally, while we have reduced OpEx and deemphasize plans for high growth platform investment this year, we plan to keep an eye on long-term opportunities for growth and investment are adjusting our level of cash usage up or down based on our expectations regarding the strength of the market in future periods.

With that, operator, I'd like to turn the call over for questions. Thank you.

Peter Faricy

Thanks, and good morning, Peter, and good morning.

James West

Wondering Jay and Peter.

Peter Faricy

Peter, curious some quantitative maybe you could provide some context around the our recent capital commitments that were made, particularly with Patrick and into Tao and GRP and kind of how that all came together, just kind of thinking through their level of support because it's obviously pretty clear that there's a lot of support for SunPower and I just want to get a little color.

James West

Yes. Thanks, James. So I think the number one question on the minds of shareholders and investors has been our liquidity appropriately or so. And so most of the reports, I think that that I've read or they came out last year thought that SunPower needed. It's something on the order of 100 million to get liquidity back in order. So I guess the first thing I'd put in perspective is the $200 million capital commitment is we're pleased, I guess, with the way to say it were we're pleased that that level of capital commitment because I think that puts us in a position to have the liquidity we need to execute against our business plan this year and a big part of the business plan as I mentioned in my opening remarks, is getting us to cash flow positive and getting us back on this, our positive trail. And then I think as you point out, the second part of this that is a very big deal, is that you're looking for signals from your majority shareholders. Total Energies and Global Infrastructure Partners are two of the most successful companies and investors in the energy space globally. And you know, when they put their capital behind something that's after a lot of due diligence and a lot of homework and a strong belief in the future of the company. So I really believe the second message here, besides the fact that the two hundreds are very big numbers, just the fact that they're so committed to the future of the Company.

Right.

Peter Faricy

Totally agree on my side. And then what are your thoughts on the deal for additional lease capital as we go through this year?

Yes, that's a great question.

James West

So to take a step back, we had a terrific year in SunPower Financial, as we pointed out in the slides that opening remarks really or the idea that we could grow our attach rate from 39% to 65 last year was great. That's a really great signal that more and more dealers and more and more customers are preferring to get their lease and loan financing from us versus other third parties. So that trend is terrific. And we expect that to continue this year and really if you take a look at the capacity we have undrawn on the loan side, we're really in great shape. We have $900 billion of available capacity. You know, we're in a year where most people believe interest rates will stabilize, possibly have a chance to decline over the year. And if loans begin to be more favorable, we're in a really good position, but really, really where we want to build a lot more capacity is on the lease side. And as we pointed out, I think it's true across the industry as well, but we just had enormous growth last year because the value of leases increased over the value of loans. So we don't have anything to announce on this call, but I would say stay tuned because increasing our leased capacity is our top priority after today's call.

Colin Rusch

Got it.

Peter Faricy

Thanks, Peter.

Thanks, Jacques.

Operator

Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer & Co.

Mike Weinstein

Thanks so much, guys. Can you talk a little bit about the pricing dynamics as you've gotten through a couple of quarters in California with minimum 3.0 and you start shifting the mix of what folks are buying. Can you just talk about on an apples to apples basis, how you're seeing pricing evolve in that market over the last, call it three quarters?

Colin Rusch

Yes. So I guess two things on California. One is to be frank. We are disappointed that the market hasn't recovered faster than it has. We did see some, I'd say, very modest recovery as we got to the end of the year. But clearly now 3.0 has had a big impact on consumer demand. But having said that, the consumers that are buying under them three.

Oh, there's two characteristics I'd point out so far. One is that as we talked about in my opening remarks, the battery attach rates are very high and that's just for rational reasons for all the customers in California, your savings is maximized by the addition of a battery. And so I would expect at some point you would all customers in California who order solar panels, our batteries will be seen as almost a standard product along with solar panels. And then to what we're seeing is that system sizes have increased a little bit over IM. 2.0. It's a modest increase, but it is a material increase and offset that's driving up a little bit higher. Overall, our rig per customer in California. But I think that the big deal for California is really I think it's to me, it's questionable whether California is going to be able to meet its clean energy goals without reassessing whether or not an M. three o. had the impact they thought it would. And I think from our perspective, we're concerned that California is not in a position to meet its goals with the current program that's out there. So we're working with our dealers and customers to make the best of the current program. But I would say the feedback from from consumers and California and dealers is very consistent. I think them 3.0 has clearly slowed down demand. And in the long run, that's not great for anybody in California.

Mike Weinstein

That's super helpful.

James West

Thanks.

Mike Weinstein

And then in terms of your dealer strategy and how you're working with those folks, given the evolving landscape, both from a regulatory perspective, as well as from a capital perspective and looking at it.

And then on where you run into some issues with with the dealer dealer channel, can you talk about where you're seeing incremental need to edit those things, those relationships or evolve that strategy at all?

James West

Yes. Well, a couple of quick comments. First, I always like to recognize we were we were the pioneers in this business and building out a dealer network many years ago, the SunPower dealer network and particularly our master dealers. They're the gold standard for this industry. We spend a lot of time reviewing both their their customer experience and also their financials to make sure that they qualify to be a SunPower master dealer. So it's still very much a gold star, and it's a critical part of our our family and our future. So I've said many times, but our dealer network will be a part of this company. And I feel like forever because it's such a critical part of our customer experience. We grew our dealer count last year. We grew at, let's say, 10% on the installing dealer side and probably another 10% on the non installing dealer side. And so we still see opportunity out there to expand our dealer network across the country. I think right now in these challenging market conditions. You know, the number one thing we're focused on is making sure we do everything we can to help these small and medium businesses be successful, just like a lot of the big companies that have access to capital have struggled this past year with the change in demand. That same dynamic has impacted these dealers as well. So our number one goal is to focus on helping build a strong, viable, long term business for each of our dealers and our network.

Mike Weinstein

Perfect.

James West

Thanks so much, guys.

Operator

Ben Kallo, Baird.

Ben Kallo

Craig had worried or fear of just where we were a lot of those awards from. Could you talk about discussions with so your dealers or or prospective dealers as well as at the or at the home level, the individual level, just I know it's very competitive and deal with liquidity. Question marks that you had in the past. Can you just talk about how the environment changed the competitiveness or losing customers, if that's your past?

Peter Faricy

Yes.

Ben Kallo

So I think you know this this level of capital commitment. It's our hope that that would put aside any concerns from any of our partners, including dealers on liquidity and the viability of the Company as we go forward, that will be our goal. I think you know, when you're going through a liquidity challenge like we have, it's thoughtful to believe that you need to continue to earn trust every single day with all of your key partners and I would certainly include dealers at the very top of our list of groups that we want to continue to earn and build trust with as we go forward.

One of the most important things that dealers tell us is they love being part of the SunPower brand, and we're really aligned with our dealers and how we're thinking about the customer experience. The importance of growing this business and the importance of really expanding the market for clean renewable energy. So I think a lot of the dealers have been working alongside us to really make sure that we all work together to to change our business model as we go through this more difficult, challenging year where demand isn't as strong as it was a couple of years ago. But from a dealer perspective, I just wonder, you know, I can't reiterate enough how terrific our dealers have been. They've been a really, really big part of our success. When you take a look at the customer rating that we've achieved, I often like to say that is in great part to the fact that our dealers have been aligned with us on really providing a great customer experience all across the U.S.

Well, thank you. But would you as you move to more and more of your technology agnostic model, how does that impact your dealers your the way you've traditionally been used to build SunPower equipment only gave them through the open? Thank you.

Yes. Thanks, Ben. And I think that's a that is a great question. And I think it's been on the minds of a lot of people because Arch, our strategy traditionally going back to the days when we were a panel maker ourselves was that having a exclusive differentiated panel made a real big difference in the market. And I think for many years, that was absolutely true. But part of the reason, you know, in the slides we provided this time we tried to show you our thinking is that the panel market has really changed a great deal over the past, even just three to five years. And there's quite a bit of convergence on, particularly among the premium panel makers who can make the highest quality, highest efficiency panel. There isn't one panel maker anymore that hold that spot. There's really two, three or four panel makers globally that I think we believe are high equally high quality and capable of providing a really great customer experience for the life of the warranty and beyond.

So really then the next thing then is how do you provide those high quality products and a much more affordable price and I think the feedback from our dealers so far has been very strong that in this market in particular, we really collectively need to do a better job of providing not just high-quality products, but high quality products at a much more affordable price. So it's early, but I would say the signals for our equipment strategy have been I've been very positive so far.

Peter Faricy

Thank you.

Jon Windham, UBS.

Jon Windham

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. I'm just wondering if you could add any additional color on the shift in the on battery solution away from Sunbelt. And so is it multiple suppliers, one supplier? Just any comments about the change in the product tankers?

James West

Yes. So John, we will we will provide more detail on that. We're not quite ready to discuss that yet. But as we've talked about on our previous calls, SunVault, it's a terrific product.

Peter Faricy

We're very proud of it.

James West

It was our first generation battery, and we're excited to be able to sell down that remaining inventory and move forward. But looking forward in the battery business, it's really a game of scale and you need to have the size and scale, if you want to continue to invest in innovation and be able to provide high quality, low cost options.

So as we move forward, I think what you'll see us announce is partnerships with battery makers who fit that bill, those battery makers who have the highest quality standards that match our brand and our customer experience, but could also provide a great value, and we look forward to sharing more of those details with you as we move forward for everything.

Peter Faricy

So maybe just a quick follow up on any comments.

Mike Weinstein

As I see some of the other companies we cover have commented about on the difficult weather situation in California, where that was a meaningful impact in 1Q banks.

James West

Yes, the atmospheric rivers, I think this is the 2nd year in a row. We've been hit by this in California. So it isn't ideal. We prioritize the safety of our employees and our dealers over anything else. So when weather conditions exist that don't allow us to safely put people up on the roof and install residential solar, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our people over having more installations done. So it has been slow. But I would also say, if you recall, January of 2023, I believe there was a record number of atmospheric Rivers hitting California as well. So we had relatively modest expectations for January, and I think it's been in line with those so far.

Mike Weinstein

Appreciate that.

Peter Faricy

Thanks.

Operator

Philip Shen, ROTH Capital Partners.

Philip Shen

Congrats on securing some additional capital here. I'm going to ask a bit of a tough question here on dealer health. I know you've already touched on this a couple of times. That said, our checks suggests that some of your master dealer relationships may be strained as many of them have not been paid for a while and for installations already done. Can you talk about the health of your relationship with master dealers? You lost any exclusivity agreements and you had talked about in Canada. Some of these are dealer relationships in the past, Peter, how do you rebuild that trust? And then as it relates to the priority of the new capital, can you talk about the order of people getting paid creditors vendors and then dealers are going to prioritize dealers first and then go to creditors and vendors. So how long ultimately does that capital last and what's the order of that?

Ben Kallo

Yes.

James West

Yes, Phil. So on the on the dealer piece, I think I mentioned earlier, really our dealer count has actually increased year over year. We continue to be very selective about bringing new dealers on board and the interest level across the U. S and becoming a SunPower dealer still remains high. And we look forward to adding more dealers as this year goes on specifically on master dealers and then the dealers that we call dealer accelerator dealers, where we've made an equity investment that count last year was flat. So it's a tough down market. That count being flat, I think is probably in line with what our expectations are. And our goal has always been to continue to build a stronger and stronger partnership with all of our dealers. And that includes our master dealers on our dealer accelerated dealers as we go forward.

And then on the capital piece, we really believe, as I mentioned earlier, that the capital provided puts us in a position to meet our 2024 business plan and get to a point that we're developing. We're delivering free cash flow and positive cash flow in the second half of the year. Beth, do you want to add any comment to that as well?

Elizabeth Eby

Sure. I see the objective, as Peter mentioned, is that we put in a conservative 2024 plan. And that does still get us with the cost reductions that we put in place, where we're going to be consistently free cash flow positive in the second half and beyond that.

Mike Weinstein

Okay, thanks, guys. As for as it relates to the second $50 million tranche, have you guys anticipate needing to tap into that what might be some of the requirements in order to tap into that? Or is that available to you on whenever you need it? And and do you see the need for additional equity or capital out of the 200 million.

Elizabeth Eby

So we are going to continue to monitor the residential solar market. If it declines below our expectations, we will need to make additional moves. The discussions with our sponsors on that additional 50 million are related to us meeting our business plans. And as for additional financing, we are always going to be on the lookout to lower our cost of capital. And we have a ongoing need, as Peter mentioned, a couple of times for additional rounds of project financing, particularly in the lease space.

James West

The other thing I'll add to that, Phil, is that, you know, the thing that looks uncertain this year is really the demand side. You know, our forecasts for this year have been much more conservative than we were a year ago, particularly given what happened in 2023. So I think we're going to be on our toes with regards to our cost structure as well. We're constantly taking a look at our the costs we have. How do we how do we make as many of our fixed costs into variable costs and how do we keep our overall cost structure, lean strong and in line with market conditions as we go forward.

Mike Weinstein

Got it. Peter, you very much.

Jordan Levy, Truist Securities.

Jordan Levy

Thanks so much. I appreciate all the color guys now that you've got the near term financing concerns taken care of here. I'm just curious how you think about the sort of resiliency profile of the go-forward business.

And maybe just touch on the last question, but asked about in another way. Do you believe now that you're in a position to handle a longer-term downtrend in demand? And in what sort of level what maybe just some thresholds around what demand levels would require additional financing?

James West

Yes.

Peter Faricy

So two comments on that, Jordan, thanks for the question.

James West

I think one of the reasons that we continue to share the cost of retail electric rates is that fundamentally that's really the biggest driver of this business. And in the long term. And I think you know what, when you talk to customers, why did they buy residential solar?

Peter Faricy

There's a there's a group of reasons.

James West

They're certainly wanting to do good in the world and use clean energy instead of fossil fuels. There is certainly a theme around resiliency with grid instability, but the number one reason at the top of the list is really cost savings. And so as we see retail electric rates rising much faster than the cost of residential solar, that spread getting bigger is really the fundamental driver of bigger demand. And this is still a market. I mean, we have to keep in mind, even though last year was a very tough year, still 4% penetration in this market there's tens of millions of customers out there that we could save money for this month. If we can get in front of them with a lease offer our loan offer or cash offer to help them get residential solar. So really the fundamentals of this business from our perspective are still very strong.

On the cost side, what we really tried to do was perspective again, in 2022, we grew revenue 54%. And I think last year, if I were to be locally self-critical, one of one of the areas that have that we didn't do as well on was we still had a relatively optimistic revenue plan last year of 22% growth coming into the year. And obviously that turned out not to be the case for the year. So the way we thought about it this year is how do we stress test our top line and how do we prepare for scenarios in case demand declines and declines even more than we expect. And so we've really thought about building our cost structure to be able to weather that storm this year if that makes sense, but that's really helpful.

Peter Faricy

Appreciate that, Peter. And then maybe just as a follow up from as we go forward here, what are what are sort of the major benchmarks or data points you would point to to get a good sense of where you're coming in in terms of hitting profitability improvement targets. Is it sort of that second half of the year free cash flow inflection, are there other things we should be tracking?

James West

Well, yes, definitely. I mean, I think the for color, our year is definitely back half loaded. And that's really a function of the fact that we're selling through higher cost equipment in the first half of the year and selling lower cost equipment in the second half of the year. So that part's pretty straightforward.

Peter Faricy

But same thing for cost of capital.

James West

Our cost of capital is a little higher at the beginning of the year and will be lower in the second half of the year. Those two things plus the full year kick in of all of our cost of goods sold and OpEx savings really create a very different picture for the second half of the year, but do you want to give any more color on that?

Elizabeth Eby

And I think we've with the restructuring that we announced a couple of weeks ago, we are in a position where most of the cost reduction for the year has been done. We still have some ongoing productivity improvements that we'll be delivering through the year, but the cost reductions have been implemented. So we're looking forward to a much more cash flow positive.

Peter Faricy

Thank you all for on the color.

Kashy Harrison, Piper Sandler.

Kashy Harrison

And good morning and thanks for taking the questions. So first one for me. I know we're not getting customer guidance for 2024, but I was wondering if give us maybe some more color on 4Q 23 installation mix, specifically, what proportion of installations were California and M. two, what proportion of our California and M. three? And then how should we think about non-California?

Peter Faricy

Sure. So on the customer side, I would say two things for color. One is, as I said in my opening remarks, we do believe that the new homes business wind up being a greater share of our total customer count this year. That's really due to the fact that there's a new homes deficit in the U.S. and frankly, new homebuilders have done a great job of managing higher interest rates and the economic environment. More new housing starts for the most part means more new solar, which is terrific. So I would expect that segment of our business to have an opportunity to grow in 2024. But we've been, as I mentioned earlier, very conservative in how we thought about the rest of the retrofit market. And that includes our dealers, SunPower, direct and Blue Raven. And we've been in, I would say our customer expectations there are in line with the Wood Mackenzie and the home analytics forecast for this year. And then back to the fourth quarter from four California down and most of the California them to O. installs finished up by the end of the fourth quarter. As we mentioned, we did actually go through and really work hard to understand what customers in California were serious about really getting residential solar so we weeded out those cancellations and really get the installation done at the end of the year. So I think you're really beginning to see the mix in the first quarter of this year B primarily from from them three points.

Got it. And then maybe a question on the business post restructure on and following all the the employee rationalization costs that you're taking out, can you give us a sense of the level of customer the level of installations you could do theoretically in a recovery scenario without adding more employees?

So So in other words, if what is the level of demand that would require you to start making invest. So the way we've thought about it, it's a great question.

Kashy Harrison

We really have four different ways to go to market today. We have our terrific dealer network. We talked about earlier, we have blue Raven, which is, as you know, a part of the SunPower family growing and thriving across the mid part of the U.S. And then within our direct business, to give you some color, we have the ability to do our direct business, both with our own employees and also with installing partners. And so almost think of it as <unk> our process with multiple hurdles when demand is on uncertain or volatile or low, you know, we probably won't put ourselves in a position where we're doing very much if any of our direct business will really rely upon the dealer network in those geographies when demand levels begin to increase. We'll be thoughtful about participating ourselves to make sure that we can cover customer demand with SunPower direct. But even at the beginning of SunPower direct, you know, we'll be looking for ways to keep those costs as variable as possible and using installation partners is a way to do that in the beginning before you have enough volume to put your own teams in place. As you know, the dream scenario is that demand for residential solar gets so high that SunPower Direct has teams in the major metropolitan areas across the U.S., but we're not in that position today. And I think part of the rationalization from 22 to 23 was really kind of recognizing this new level set of consumer demand. And so we're being, I would say, erring on the side of being I'm cautious and thoughtful at this point.

Peter Faricy

Helpful, thanks. And just one final one, apologies if this was mentioned and I missed this or there some detail somewhere. But on what are the terms on the on the second lien note of specifically, what's the interest rate on the loan from total GIP.? And then how should we think about the maturity date?

Elizabeth Eby

So the interest rate on the second lien is 13% cash or 15% is paid in-kind. And for both, we amendment to our first lien. The maturity was pushed out. It's a five year maturity and the second lien will be after that.

James West

Thank you.

Brian Lee, Goldman Sachs & Co. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey, everyone. Good morning.

Thanks for squeezing me in on. Maybe a couple of follow-up questions to the prior question around the second lien term loan so 13% to 15% on interest rate based on how you pay it. There's also looks like have about 75 million or 75 million shares of warrants on being granted. Can you give us some just kind of how do they work, the penny warrants work and then also just 13% to 15% cost of debt on top of that that's kind of 40 plus percent of the shares out that they potentially could could receive in share compensation as well. I understand that's a sweetener in any of these financing packages but done thought process around kind of including that level of equity exposure as well for the steel.

Elizabeth Eby

And so we actually look at look at this as excellent support from our key shareholders and very important for improving our liquidity is getting us to the point where we can be free cash flow positive in the second half from the warrants are our penny warrants for a substantive share of the outstanding bank do come in tranches. If we don't need to draw that second, that last $50 million of financing, then we There won't be as many warrants outstanding. So it gives us the chance to work through the business plan in a little less, a little less dilution. But and the financing is there if we need it.

Brian Lee

Okay.

Fair enough. And then on BEST, you mentioned the first one, the first lien loan also had a maturity pushed out. Can you I know in the press release, you talked about a long-term waiver. What are the terms around the long-term waiver and also have any of the key covenants change? I know liquidity interest coverage were the key ones before any of the covenants themselves actually changed? Or what's sort of the scope of the longer-term waivers that you received here?

Elizabeth Eby

Yes. So there is a maturity push out from the only covenants for 2020 for our liquidity covenants, which are lower, as we said in the press release, the the Q1 liquidities 20,000,030 million for Q. two Q. three, $50 million for Q4. And then in 2025, we'll start to ratchet up some of the other covenants that we that we have had in place in terms of net leverage ratio, interest coverage and asset ratios. So there's it is a aye. Clearly a good set of covenants that we can meet for 2024. And then start ratcheting back to a normal normal situation through 2025.

Brian Lee

Okay.

Fair enough. And last one for me. I mean, presumably based on that, you don't need to post positive EBITDA in 24, it still stay on compliance given given the way the 24 scope of the covenants are structured. But I guess if one is that right? And then two, what's the thought rationale behind the no EBITDA per customer? I understand customer count growth visibility, those are kind of impaired given the current environment, the restructuring, the financing packaging, having just come together, but in terms of unit economics, no longer being relevant. Can you kind of walk us through that thought process? Because I always thought that was a key sort of framework around the longer-term profit targets for you guys?

Thanks.

Elizabeth Eby

So the first one is our EBITDA ratios and our and our covenants have always been a trailing 12 EBITDA. So given where we are at the moment, a not having EBITDA covenants in 2024 is important and does not mean that we are going to have EBITDA.

Brian Lee

Also, I'd add one other quick point here, which is you're right, Brian, the unit economics, which was a big topic in our analyst day, that's still is important.

Peter Faricy

And I think it's an important part of the story, it's really about the EBITDA per customer before platform investment.

Brian Lee

Given that this is a time where platform investment will be a small part of our investment, it really doesn't make sense to talk about EBITDA per customer before platform investment kind of a metric. But Tom, I think one of the reasons that it was critical for us to make progress on battery attach and storage attach. If you go to the core economics of the business, we've traditionally been a residential solar company that just sold solar panels period and so part of our investment thesis is the fact that we believed we could drive a bigger customer ring with batteries, someday EV chargers, you know, other programs, but also a critical part of this is making sure that every time someone does a lease or a loan, they do the lease or loan with us. So once we have a chance to reassess this year, particularly on the demand side and incorporate the capital will come back to you with EBITDA guidance later on in the year. And I think the EBITDA per customer metric will still make sense as we move forward, particularly once we get through this this bottoming out of consumer demand.

Thanks a lot and I'll pass it on.

Andrew Schenker with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Schenker

Gary.

Thanks.

So much for squeezing me in. I did just want to come back to the 24 guidance for a second. I know you're not giving volume growth expectations, but if I just overlay market expectations, whether that be Wood Mackenzie or other sources on top of your gross margin expectation, it implies that you still have a good amount of work to do on on the OpEx side to get to a point where you're generating positive adjusted EBITDA. So can you just give us a sense for how much potentially on a dollar basis you expect to come out of cash OpEx in 2024 versus the 330 million or so in 2023.

Elizabeth Eby

So I think we what we announced in a few weeks ago. I think the bulk of that work is already done and we announced pretty significant savings in OpEx as well as some moves on on our cost of goods sold and so the bulk of that work is pretty much done.

Peter Faricy

Yes. The other comment I'd add, Andrew, for color is that as the our mix between our businesses shifts this year, you know, we'll likely do less panel only sales to dealers. So think of that as potentially a little lower margin, a little lower ASP, and we'll be mixing out higher in other segments like SunPower, financial and new homes that have higher ASPs or higher margins. So I do think that between the being more conservative in how we have planned for the top line and then really being aggressive on leaning out the company and making it a much stronger OpEx and COGS cost structure. We feel like we're in a good position to endure what's likely to be a still a pretty tough 2024.

Andrew Schenker

Okay, understood. That's super helpful. And then I guess the last question I have, Tom, just relates to Sun strong and is clearly still have some residual ownership of that JV. Is there an opportunity to potentially rotate that asset or sell down that residual ownership as another source of capital, just thinking through other potential sources of capital from here to the extent demand doesn't improve in line with your expectations?

Elizabeth Eby

And well, we would always look at all options as sources of capital to reduce our cost of capital. And that's not something that we're actively looking at.

Andrew Schenker

Okay.

Thank you.

Michael Blum, Wells Fargo.

Michael Blum

Thanks.

Peter Faricy

Appreciate and I'll just squeeze two quick ones in here, if you don't mind. And the first is well this funding that you announced this morning, but that definitively removed going concern language in your financials and what's the path there and then kind of unrelated, but can you give us any updates on there, your contract that's coming up here and phasing a little bit?

Elizabeth Eby

So we while we are still in discussions with auditors and reviewing financial plans. We do not expect at the moment to have a going concern provision in their 10 K that's coming in.

Peter Faricy

And then regarding Enphase, no update to provide on this call.

Michael Blum

They're still a terrific partner of ours. We really are quite aligned with how they think about the quality and the engineering and the support of their products. And I think they've made also great strides in improving the cost structure and providing better value for consumers over time. So we've had a terrific partnership with them as we go forward. And I think when there's no new news to announce their butter and I are happy to share that more broadly.

Ben Kallo

Thank you.

Peter Faricy

Okay.

James West

Thanks, everyone.

Peter Faricy

We're very excited again about this new capital commitment of $200 billion, and we're really focused this year on driving positive free cash flow and profitability.

James West

Thank you all for your questions today, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Colin Rusch

Thank you.

