QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2023
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Net income of $27.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share
Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees grew $5.7 million, or 50%, to $17.0 million
Noninterest expenses well controlled and down 2% on a linked-quarter basis
Annualized deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 1.4%
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved to 23.8% of total deposits
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased 5.1%, or 20.5% annualized
TCE ratio grew 28 bps, or 4% to 8.21%
MOLINE, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
“In the first quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by increased fee income and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to the current banking environment, we grew our deposits and significantly increased our balance sheet liquidity. In addition, we continued to improve upon our already strong capital levels.”
Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew $19.9 million to a total of $5.9 billion, or 1.4% on an annualized basis. The Company also added short-term brokered deposits of $497.5 million during the quarter to intentionally bolster on-balance sheet liquidity and fully eliminate overnight borrowings from the FHLB. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved during the first quarter and represented 23.8% of total deposits. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which was more than the total amount of our uninsured or uncollateralized deposits.
“We have built a strong and diversified deposit franchise over the past 30 years and our first-quarter deposit activity was a reflection of the importance of that franchise,” added Mr. Helling. “We are pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”
Net Income of $27.2 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.60
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $31.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.83. For the first quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $23.6 million and $1.49, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $24.4 million and $1.54, respectively. During the first quarter, the Company grew pre-tax/pre-provision adjusted income (non-GAAP) by $2.0 million or 6.4% when excluding the impact of loan discount accretion.
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Net Income
$
27.2
$
30.9
$
23.6
Diluted EPS
$
1.60
$
1.81
$
1.49
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
$
28.0
$
31.1
$
24.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
$
1.65
$
1.83
$
1.54
*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
Net Interest Income of $56.8 Million
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $56.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $62.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $828 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
In the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.52%, compared to 3.62% and 3.93% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.47% declined by 14 basis points from 3.61% in the fourth quarter.
“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined by 14 basis points during the first quarter,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With heavy deposit competition and the later stages of the rate cycle, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter. We continue to see deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits, which has shifted our interest rate risk position from asset sensitive to moderately liability sensitive.”
Noninterest Income Jumps 22% to $25.8 Million
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $25.8 million, up 22% from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company generated $17.0 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million, or 50% from the fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue of $3.8 million for the quarter also grew more than 6% from the prior quarter.
“Capital markets revenue was $17.0 million in the first quarter, up significantly from the fourth quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Many of the headwinds that some of our clients had been experiencing in recent quarters have begun to subside and several previously delayed projects funded during the first quarter. Our pipeline for these loans remains healthy and, as a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance to a range of between $40 and $50 million for the next twelve months.”
Noninterest Expenses Decline 2% to $48.8 Million
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 remains well-controlled and totaled $48.8 million, down 2% from $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower compensation expense. In addition, we experienced lower professional and data processing fees, insurance and regulatory fees, and advertising and marketing expenses. Noninterest expenses declined 2% during the first quarter despite the impact of annual merit increases effective at the beginning of the quarter and continued inflationary pressures.
Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 3.3% for the Quarter
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $51.2 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 3.3% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in both our traditional and tax credit lending business,” added Mr. Helling. “We experienced more modest loan demand from our client base due to the macro headwinds being created by the higher interest rate environment. Therefore, given the ongoing economic uncertainty, we are now guiding to loan growth in the second quarter in the range of zero to 5%, on an annualized basis net of the planned loan securitization.”
Asset Quality Remains Excellent
“Our asset quality remains excellent as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.29% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages and current peer metrics. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets and we are not seeing any meaningful signs of weakness across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $23.0 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in NPAs during the quarter was the result of a single credit relationship which was moved to nonaccrual status. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2023, increased modestly to 3.16% and 1.14%, respectively, as compared to 2.68% and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.
The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.9 million during the quarter which included $2.5 million of provision on loans/leases. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.43%, consistent with the prior quarter.
Continued Strong Capital Levels
As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.50%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.48% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.21%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.28%, 9.29% and 7.93% as of December 31, 2022.
During the first quarter, the Company purchased and retired 152,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.61 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 778,000 shares remaining under the program.
The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 5.1% during the first quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) improved $9.3 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the first quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and solid earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the sharp increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).
Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives
As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:
Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
Cash and due from banks
$
64,295
$
59,723
$
86,282
$
92,379
$
50,540
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
253,997
124,270
71,043
56,532
66,390
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
877,446
928,102
879,450
879,918
823,311
Loans receivable held for sale (1)
140,633
1,480
3,054
1,186
2,968
Loans/leases receivable held for investment
6,049,389
6,137,391
6,005,556
5,796,717
4,824,900
Allowance for credit losses
(86,573
)
(87,706
)
(90,489
)
(92,425
)
(74,786
)
Intangibles
15,993
16,759
17,546
18,333
8,856
Goodwill
138,474
137,607
137,607
137,607
74,066
Derivatives
130,350
177,631
185,037
97,455
107,326
Other assets
452,900
453,580
434,963
405,239
292,248
Total assets
$
8,036,904
$
7,948,837
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
Total deposits
$
6,501,663
$
5,984,217
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
Total borrowings
417,480
825,894
701,491
583,166
443,270
Derivatives
150,401
200,701
209,479
113,305
116,193
Other liabilities
165,866
165,301
140,972
132,675
108,743
Total stockholders' equity
801,494
772,724
737,072
743,138
667,924
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,036,904
$
7,948,837
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan/lease mix:
Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
307,612
$
296,869
$
332,996
$
322,258
$
263,441
Commercial and industrial - other
1,420,331
1,451,693
1,415,996
1,403,689
1,374,221
Total commercial and industrial
1,727,943
1,748,562
1,748,992
1,725,947
1,637,662
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
616,922
629,367
627,558
628,565
439,257
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
982,716
963,239
920,876
889,530
679,898
Construction and land development*
1,208,185
1,192,061
1,149,503
1,080,372
863,116
Multi-family*
969,870
963,803
933,118
860,742
711,682
Direct financing leases
35,373
31,889
33,503
40,050
43,330
1-4 family real estate
532,491
499,529
487,508
473,141
379,613
Consumer
116,522
110,421
107,552
99,556
73,310
Total loans/leases
$
6,190,022
$
6,138,871
$
6,008,610
$
5,797,903
$
4,827,868
Less allowance for credit losses
86,573
87,706
90,489
92,425
74,786
Net loans/leases
$
6,103,449
$
6,051,165
$
5,918,121
$
5,705,478
$
4,753,082
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $760 million, or 63%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $742 million, or 76%.
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Securities mix:
U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
19,320
$
16,981
$
20,527
$
20,448
$
21,380
Municipal securities
731,689
779,450
724,204
710,638
667,245
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
63,104
66,215
68,844
81,247
86,381
Asset backed securities
17,967
18,728
19,630
19,956
23,233
Other securities
46,535
46,908
46,443
47,827
25,270
Total securities
$
878,615
$
928,282
$
879,648
$
880,116
$
823,509
Less allowance for credit losses
1,169
180
198
198
198
Net securities
$
877,446
$
928,102
$
879,450
$
879,918
$
823,311
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
Deposit mix:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,189,858
$
1,262,981
$
1,315,555
$
1,514,005
$
1,275,493
Interest-bearing demand deposits
4,033,193
3,875,497
3,904,303
3,758,566
3,181,685
Time deposits
679,946
744,593
672,133
540,074
382,268
Brokered deposits
598,666
101,146
49,044
8,012
243
Total deposits
$
6,501,663
$
5,984,217
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
Borrowings mix:
Term FHLB advances
$
135,000
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Overnight FHLB advances
-
415,000
335,000
400,000
290,000
Other short-term borrowings
1,100
129,630
85,180
1,070
1,190
Subordinated notes
232,746
232,662
232,743
133,562
113,890
Junior subordinated debentures
48,634
48,602
48,568
48,534
38,190
Total borrowings
$
417,480
$
825,894
$
701,491
$
583,166
$
443,270
(1) Loans with a fair value of $139.2 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2023.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
94,217
$
94,037
$
79,267
$
68,205
$
51,062
Interest expense
37,407
28,819
18,498
8,805
5,329
Net interest income
56,810
65,218
60,769
59,400
45,733
Provision for credit losses (1)
3,928
-
-
11,200
(2,916
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
52,882
$
65,218
$
60,769
$
48,200
$
48,649
Trust department fees
$
2,906
$
2,644
$
2,537
$
2,497
$
2,963
Investment advisory and management fees
879
918
921
983
1,036
Deposit service fees
2,028
2,142
2,214
2,223
1,555
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans
312
468
641
809
493
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans
30
50
50
-
19
Capital markets revenue
17,023
11,338
10,545
13,004
6,422
Securities losses, net
(463
)
-
-
-
-
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
707
755
605
350
346
Debit card fees
1,466
1,500
1,453
1,499
1,007
Correspondent banking fees
391
257
189
244
277
Loan related fee income
651
614
652
682
480
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives
(427
)
(267
)
904
432
906
Other
339
800
384
59
129
Total noninterest income
$
25,842
$
21,219
$
21,095
$
22,782
$
15,633
Salaries and employee benefits
$
32,003
$
32,594
$
29,175
$
29,972
$
23,627
Occupancy and equipment expense
5,914
6,027
6,033
5,978
3,937
Professional and data processing fees
3,514
3,769
4,477
4,365
3,671
Acquisition costs
-
(424
)
315
1,973
1,851
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
207
668
62
4,796
-
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
1,374
1,605
1,497
1,394
1,310
Loan/lease expense
556
411
390
761
267
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
(67
)
(117
)
19
59
(1
)
Advertising and marketing
1,237
1,562
1,437
1,198
761
Communication and data connectivity
665
587
639
584
403
Supplies
305
337
289
237
246
Bank service charges
605
563
568
610
541
Correspondent banking expense
210
210
218
213
199
Intangibles amortization
766
787
787
787
493
Payment card processing
545
599
477
626
262
Trust expense
214
166
227
195
187
Other
737
353
1,136
500
571
Total noninterest expense
$
48,785
$
49,697
$
47,746
$
54,248
$
38,325
Net income before income taxes
$
29,939
$
36,740
$
34,118
$
16,734
$
25,957
Federal and state income tax expense
2,782
5,834
4,824
1,492
2,333
Net income
$
27,157
$
30,906
$
29,294
$
15,242
$
23,624
Basic EPS
$
1.62
$
1.83
$
1.73
$
0.88
$
1.51
Diluted EPS
$
1.60
$
1.81
$
1.71
$
0.87
$
1.49
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,776,289
16,855,973
16,900,968
17,345,324
15,625,112
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
16,942,132
17,047,976
17,110,691
17,549,107
15,852,256
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
COMMON SHARE DATA
Common shares outstanding
16,713,775
16,795,942
16,885,485
17,064,347
15,579,605
Book value per common share (1)
$
47.95
$
46.01
$
43.65
$
43.55
$
42.87
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
38.71
$
36.82
$
34.46
$
34.41
$
37.55
Closing stock price
$
43.91
$
49.64
$
50.94
$
53.99
$
56.59
Market capitalization
$
733,902
$
833,751
$
860,147
$
921,304
$
881,650
Market price / book value
91.57
%
107.90
%
116.70
%
123.97
%
132.00
%
Market price / tangible book value
113.43
%
134.83
%
147.81
%
156.90
%
150.71
%
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
$
6.06
$
5.95
$
5.86
$
6.14
$
6.68
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
7.24
x
8.35
x
8.70
x
8.79
x
8.47
x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)
8.21
%
7.93
%
7.68
%
8.11
%
9.60
%
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Beginning balance
$
772,724
$
737,072
$
743,138
$
667,924
$
677,010
Net income
27,157
30,906
29,294
15,242
23,624
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
9,325
9,959
(24,783
)
(24,286
)
(27,340
)
Common stock cash dividends declared
(1,010
)
(1,013
)
(1,012
)
(1,059
)
(938
)
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program
(7,719
)
(5,037
)
(10,485
)
(33,016
)
(4,416
)
Other (5)
1,017
837
920
1,119
(16
)
Ending balance
$
801,494
$
772,724
$
737,072
$
743,138
$
667,924
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.50
%
14.28
%
14.38
%
13.40
%
14.50
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.13
%
9.95
%
9.88
%
10.18
%
11.27
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.73
%
9.61
%
9.56
%
9.61
%
10.78
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
9.48
%
9.29
%
9.21
%
9.46
%
10.61
%
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.37
%
1.58
%
1.53
%
0.83
%
1.55
%
Return on average total equity (annualized)
13.67
%
16.32
%
15.39
%
7.74
%
13.81
%
Net interest margin
3.18
%
3.62
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
3.30
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)
3.52
%
3.93
%
3.71
%
3.74
%
3.50
%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)
59.02
%
57.50
%
58.32
%
66.01
%
62.45
%
Gross loans and leases / total assets
77.02
%
77.23
%
77.73
%
78.42
%
78.17
%
Gross loans and leases / total deposits
95.21
%
102.58
%
101.14
%
99.61
%
99.76
%
Effective tax rate
9.29
%
15.88
%
14.14
%
8.92
%
8.99
%
Full-time equivalent employees (9)
969
973
956
968
749
AVERAGE BALANCES
Assets
$
7,906,830
$
7,800,229
$
7,652,463
$
7,324,470
$
6,115,127
Loans/leases
6,165,115
6,043,359
5,916,100
5,711,471
4,727,478
Deposits
6,179,644
6,029,455
5,891,198
5,867,444
4,903,354
Total stockholders' equity
794,685
757,419
761,428
788,204
684,126
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold
$
19,275
$
234
4.93
%
$
30,754
$
296
3.82
%
$
4,564
$
2
0.15
%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
73,584
821
4.53
%
62,581
504
3.20
%
69,328
35
0.20
%
Securities (1)
951,865
10,157
4.27
%
971,930
10,074
4.14
%
802,260
7,682
3.83
%
Restricted investment securities
37,766
513
5.43
%
39,954
628
6.15
%
22,183
281
5.06
%
Loans (1)
6,165,115
88,548
5.82
%
6,043,359
88,088
5.78
%
4,727,478
45,995
3.95
%
Total earning assets (1)
$
7,247,605
$
100,273
5.60
%
$
7,148,578
$
99,590
5.53
%
$
5,625,813
$
53,995
3.88
%
Interest-bearing deposits
$
4,067,405
$
23,776
2.37
%
$
3,968,081
$
17,655
1.77
%
$
3,228,083
$
2,338
0.29
%
Time deposits
869,912
6,003
2.80
%
746,819
3,476
1.85
%
398,897
799
0.81
%
Short-term borrowings
7,573
99
5.28
%
19,591
211
4.28
%
1,951
-
0.05
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
296,333
3,521
4.75
%
351,033
3,507
3.91
%
85,778
82
0.38
%
Subordinated debentures
232,679
3,311
5.69
%
232,689
3,312
5.69
%
113,868
1,554
5.46
%
Junior subordinated debentures
48,613
696
5.72
%
48,583
657
5.29
%
38,171
556
5.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
5,522,515
$
37,406
2.74
%
$
5,366,796
$
28,818
2.13
%
$
3,866,748
$
5,329
0.56
%
Net interest income (1)
$
62,867
$
70,772
$
48,666
Net interest margin (2)
3.18
%
3.62
%
3.30
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.52
%
3.93
%
3.50
%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.47
%
3.61
%
3.50
%
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES
Beginning balance
$
87,706
$
90,489
$
92,425
$
74,786
$
78,721
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans
-
-
-
5,902
-
Reduction of ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1)
(1,709
)
-
-
-
-
Credit loss expense (2)
2,458
1,013
331
12,141
(3,849
)
Loans/leases charged off
(2,275
)
(3,960
)
(2,489
)
(620
)
(456
)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off
393
164
222
216
370
Ending balance
$
86,573
$
87,706
$
90,489
$
92,425
$
74,786
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans/leases (3)
$
22,947
$
8,765
$
17,511
$
23,574
$
2,744
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more
15
5
3
268
4
Total nonperforming loans/leases
22,962
8,770
17,514
23,842
2,748
Other real estate owned
61
133
177
205
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
340
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,023
$
8,903
$
18,031
$
24,047
$
2,748
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.29
%
0.11
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.04
%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment
1.43
%
1.43
%
1.51
%
1.59
%
1.55
%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases
377.03
%
1000.07
%
516.67
%
387.66
%
2721.47
%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (4)
Special mention (rating 6)
$
125,048
$
98,333
$
63,973
$
54,558
$
63,622
Substandard (rating 7)
70,866
66,021
77,317
83,048
54,491
Doubtful (rating 8)
-
-
-
-
-
$
195,914
$
164,354
$
141,290
$
137,606
$
118,113
Criticized loans (5)
$
195,914
$
164,354
$
141,290
$
137,606
$
118,113
Classified loans (6)
70,866
66,021
77,317
83,048
54,491
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases
3.16
%
2.68
%
2.35
%
2.37
%
2.45
%
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases
1.14
%
1.08
%
1.29
%
1.43
%
1.13
%
(1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL.
(2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(3) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.
(4) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(5) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(6) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES
2023
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands)
TOTAL ASSETS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
2,548,473
$
2,312,013
$
2,195,894
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
317,497
306,396
281,666
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
2,196,560
2,185,500
1,947,737
Community State Bank
1,286,227
1,297,812
1,184,708
Guaranty Bank (2)
2,147,776
2,146,474
956,345
TOTAL DEPOSITS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
2,173,343
$
1,730,187
$
1,930,935
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1,663,138
1,686,959
1,397,976
Community State Bank
1,086,531
1,071,146
1,013,928
Guaranty Bank (2)
1,646,730
1,587,477
555,559
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
1,872,029
$
1,828,267
$
1,692,218
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
321,495
309,930
285,871
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1,637,252
1,644,989
1,478,514
Community State Bank
994,454
988,370
912,996
Guaranty Bank (2)
1,686,287
1,677,245
744,140
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
86
%
106
%
88
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
98
%
98
%
106
%
Community State Bank
92
%
92
%
90
%
Guaranty Bank
102
%
106
%
134
%
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
73
%
79
%
77
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
75
%
75
%
76
%
Community State Bank
77
%
76
%
77
%
Guaranty Bank
79
%
78
%
78
%
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
1.41
%
1.46
%
1.69
%
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
3.13
%
3.11
%
3.31
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.61
%
Community State Bank
1.38
%
1.38
%
1.55
%
Guaranty Bank
1.29
%
1.37
%
1.11
%
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.86
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
3.07
%
2.73
%
2.25
%
Community State Bank
1.49
%
1.75
%
1.42
%
Guaranty Bank
1.02
%
2.06
%
1.40
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
3.44
%
3.56
%
3.50
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4)
4.03
%
4.37
%
3.60
%
Community State Bank (5)
3.99
%
4.06
%
3.62
%
Guaranty Bank (6)
3.49
%
4.58
%
3.38
%
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET
INTEREST MARGIN, NET
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
$
(8
)
$
98
$
51
Community State Bank
71
505
33
Guaranty Bank
797
5,118
69
QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)
(32
)
(33
)
(35
)
(1)
Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)
Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.
(3)
Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(4)
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(5)
Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(6)
Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(7)
Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
801,494
$
772,724
$
737,072
$
743,138
$
667,924
Less: Intangible assets
154,467
154,366
155,153
155,940
82,922
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
647,027
$
618,358
$
581,919
$
587,198
$
585,002
Total assets (GAAP)
$
8,036,904
$
7,948,837
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
Less: Intangible assets
154,467
154,366
155,153
155,940
82,922
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,882,437
$
7,794,471
$
7,574,896
$
7,237,001
$
6,092,897
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
8.21
%
7.93
%
7.68
%
8.11
%
9.60
%
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP)
$
27,157
$
30,906
$
29,294
$
15,242
$
23,624
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):
Income:
Securities losses, net
(366
)
-
-
-
-
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net
(337
)
(211
)
714
342
715
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)
$
(703
)
$
(211
)
$
714
$
342
$
715
Expense:
Acquisition costs (2)
-
(517
)
321
1,932
1,462
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
164
529
48
3,789
-
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)
-
-
-
8,651
-
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)
-
-
-
1,140
-
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)
$
164
$
12
$
369
$
15,512
$
1,462
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
$
28,024
$
31,129
$
28,949
$
30,412
$
24,371
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
$
28,024
$
31,129
$
28,949
$
30,412
$
24,371
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,776,289
16,855,973
16,900,968
17,345,324
15,625,112
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
16,942,132
17,047,976
17,110,691
17,549,107
15,852,256
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):
Basic
$
1.67
$
1.85
$
1.71
$
1.75
$
1.56
Diluted
$
1.65
$
1.83
$
1.69
$
1.73
$
1.54
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
$
28,024
$
31,129
$
28,949
$
30,412
$
24,371
Average Assets
$
7,906,830
$
7,800,229
$
7,652,463
$
7,324,470
$
6,115,127
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
1.42
%
1.60
%
1.51
%
1.66
%
1.59
%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
14.11
%
16.44
%
15.21
%
15.43
%
14.25
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
56,810
$
65,218
$
60,769
$
59,400