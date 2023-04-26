QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2023

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $27.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share

  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share

  • Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees grew $5.7 million, or 50%, to $17.0 million

  • Noninterest expenses well controlled and down 2% on a linked-quarter basis

  • Annualized deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 1.4%

  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved to 23.8% of total deposits

  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased 5.1%, or 20.5% annualized

  • TCE ratio grew 28 bps, or 4% to 8.21%

MOLINE, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“In the first quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by increased fee income and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to the current banking environment, we grew our deposits and significantly increased our balance sheet liquidity. In addition, we continued to improve upon our already strong capital levels.”

Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew $19.9 million to a total of $5.9 billion, or 1.4% on an annualized basis. The Company also added short-term brokered deposits of $497.5 million during the quarter to intentionally bolster on-balance sheet liquidity and fully eliminate overnight borrowings from the FHLB. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved during the first quarter and represented 23.8% of total deposits. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which was more than the total amount of our uninsured or uncollateralized deposits.

“We have built a strong and diversified deposit franchise over the past 30 years and our first-quarter deposit activity was a reflection of the importance of that franchise,” added Mr. Helling. “We are pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $27.2 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.60

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $31.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.83. For the first quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $23.6 million and $1.49, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $24.4 million and $1.54, respectively. During the first quarter, the Company grew pre-tax/pre-provision adjusted income (non-GAAP) by $2.0 million or 6.4% when excluding the impact of loan discount accretion.

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

$ in millions (except per share data)

 

2023

2022

2022

Net Income

 

$

27.2

$

30.9

$

23.6

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.60

$

1.81

$

1.49

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*

 

$

28.0

$

31.1

$

24.4

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*

 

$

1.65

$

1.83

$

1.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $56.8 Million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $56.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $62.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $828 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.52%, compared to 3.62% and 3.93% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.47% declined by 14 basis points from 3.61% in the fourth quarter.

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined by 14 basis points during the first quarter,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With heavy deposit competition and the later stages of the rate cycle, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter. We continue to see deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits, which has shifted our interest rate risk position from asset sensitive to moderately liability sensitive.”

Noninterest Income Jumps 22% to $25.8 Million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $25.8 million, up 22% from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company generated $17.0 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million, or 50% from the fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue of $3.8 million for the quarter also grew more than 6% from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $17.0 million in the first quarter, up significantly from the fourth quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Many of the headwinds that some of our clients had been experiencing in recent quarters have begun to subside and several previously delayed projects funded during the first quarter. Our pipeline for these loans remains healthy and, as a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance to a range of between $40 and $50 million for the next twelve months.”

Noninterest Expenses Decline 2% to $48.8 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 remains well-controlled and totaled $48.8 million, down 2% from $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower compensation expense. In addition, we experienced lower professional and data processing fees, insurance and regulatory fees, and advertising and marketing expenses.   Noninterest expenses declined 2% during the first quarter despite the impact of annual merit increases effective at the beginning of the quarter and continued inflationary pressures.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 3.3% for the Quarter

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $51.2 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 3.3% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in both our traditional and tax credit lending business,” added Mr. Helling. “We experienced more modest loan demand from our client base due to the macro headwinds being created by the higher interest rate environment. Therefore, given the ongoing economic uncertainty, we are now guiding to loan growth in the second quarter in the range of zero to 5%, on an annualized basis net of the planned loan securitization.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality remains excellent as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.29% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages and current peer metrics. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets and we are not seeing any meaningful signs of weakness across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $23.0 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in NPAs during the quarter was the result of a single credit relationship which was moved to nonaccrual status. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2023, increased modestly to 3.16% and 1.14%, respectively, as compared to 2.68% and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.9 million during the quarter which included $2.5 million of provision on loans/leases. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.43%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.50%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.48% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.21%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.28%, 9.29% and 7.93% as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company purchased and retired 152,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.61 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 778,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 5.1% during the first quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) improved $9.3 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the first quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and solid earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the sharp increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

64,295

 

$

59,723

 

$

86,282

 

$

92,379

 

$

50,540

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

 

253,997

 

 

124,270

 

 

71,043

 

 

56,532

 

 

66,390

 

 

Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

 

877,446

 

 

928,102

 

 

879,450

 

 

879,918

 

 

823,311

 

 

Loans receivable held for sale (1)

 

140,633

 

 

1,480

 

 

3,054

 

 

1,186

 

 

2,968

 

 

Loans/leases receivable held for investment

 

6,049,389

 

 

6,137,391

 

 

6,005,556

 

 

5,796,717

 

 

4,824,900

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(86,573

)

 

(87,706

)

 

(90,489

)

 

(92,425

)

 

(74,786

)

 

Intangibles

 

15,993

 

 

16,759

 

 

17,546

 

 

18,333

 

 

8,856

 

 

Goodwill

 

138,474

 

 

137,607

 

 

137,607

 

 

137,607

 

 

74,066

 

 

Derivatives

 

130,350

 

 

177,631

 

 

185,037

 

 

97,455

 

 

107,326

 

 

Other assets

 

452,900

 

 

453,580

 

 

434,963

 

 

405,239

 

 

292,248

 

 

Total assets

$

8,036,904

 

$

7,948,837

 

$

7,730,049

 

$

7,392,941

 

$

6,175,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

6,501,663

 

$

5,984,217

 

$

5,941,035

 

$

5,820,657

 

$

4,839,689

 

 

Total borrowings

 

417,480

 

 

825,894

 

 

701,491

 

 

583,166

 

 

443,270

 

 

Derivatives

 

150,401

 

 

200,701

 

 

209,479

 

 

113,305

 

 

116,193

 

 

Other liabilities

 

165,866

 

 

165,301

 

 

140,972

 

 

132,675

 

 

108,743

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

801,494

 

 

772,724

 

 

737,072

 

 

743,138

 

 

667,924

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,036,904

 

$

7,948,837

 

$

7,730,049

 

$

7,392,941

 

$

6,175,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan/lease mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial - revolving

$

307,612

 

$

296,869

 

$

332,996

 

$

322,258

 

$

263,441

 

 

Commercial and industrial - other

 

1,420,331

 

 

1,451,693

 

 

1,415,996

 

 

1,403,689

 

 

1,374,221

 

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

1,727,943

 

 

1,748,562

 

 

1,748,992

 

 

1,725,947

 

 

1,637,662

 

 

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

 

616,922

 

 

629,367

 

 

627,558

 

 

628,565

 

 

439,257

 

 

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

 

982,716

 

 

963,239

 

 

920,876

 

 

889,530

 

 

679,898

 

 

Construction and land development*

 

1,208,185

 

 

1,192,061

 

 

1,149,503

 

 

1,080,372

 

 

863,116

 

 

Multi-family*

 

969,870

 

 

963,803

 

 

933,118

 

 

860,742

 

 

711,682

 

 

Direct financing leases

 

35,373

 

 

31,889

 

 

33,503

 

 

40,050

 

 

43,330

 

 

1-4 family real estate

 

532,491

 

 

499,529

 

 

487,508

 

 

473,141

 

 

379,613

 

 

Consumer

 

116,522

 

 

110,421

 

 

107,552

 

 

99,556

 

 

73,310

 

 

Total loans/leases

$

6,190,022

 

$

6,138,871

 

$

6,008,610

 

$

5,797,903

 

$

4,827,868

 

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

86,573

 

 

87,706

 

 

90,489

 

 

92,425

 

 

74,786

 

 

Net loans/leases

$

6,103,449

 

$

6,051,165

 

$

5,918,121

 

$

5,705,478

 

$

4,753,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the  LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $760 million, or 63%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $742 million, or 76%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government sponsored agency securities

$

19,320

 

$

16,981

 

$

20,527

 

$

20,448

 

$

21,380

 

 

Municipal securities

 

731,689

 

 

779,450

 

 

724,204

 

 

710,638

 

 

667,245

 

 

Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

 

63,104

 

 

66,215

 

 

68,844

 

 

81,247

 

 

86,381

 

 

Asset backed securities

 

17,967

 

 

18,728

 

 

19,630

 

 

19,956

 

 

23,233

 

 

Other securities

 

46,535

 

 

46,908

 

 

46,443

 

 

47,827

 

 

25,270

 

 

Total securities

$

878,615

 

$

928,282

 

$

879,648

 

$

880,116

 

$

823,509

 

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

1,169

 

 

180

 

 

198

 

 

198

 

 

198

 

 

Net securities

$

877,446

 

$

928,102

 

$

879,450

 

$

879,918

 

$

823,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,189,858

 

$

1,262,981

 

$

1,315,555

 

$

1,514,005

 

$

1,275,493

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

4,033,193

 

 

3,875,497

 

 

3,904,303

 

 

3,758,566

 

 

3,181,685

 

 

Time deposits

 

679,946

 

 

744,593

 

 

672,133

 

 

540,074

 

 

382,268

 

 

Brokered deposits

 

598,666

 

 

101,146

 

 

49,044

 

 

8,012

 

 

243

 

 

Total deposits

$

6,501,663

 

$

5,984,217

 

$

5,941,035

 

$

5,820,657

 

$

4,839,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Term FHLB advances

$

135,000

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 

Overnight FHLB advances

 

-

 

 

415,000

 

 

335,000

 

 

400,000

 

 

290,000

 

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

1,100

 

 

129,630

 

 

85,180

 

 

1,070

 

 

1,190

 

 

Subordinated notes

 

232,746

 

 

232,662

 

 

232,743

 

 

133,562

 

 

113,890

 

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

48,634

 

 

48,602

 

 

48,568

 

 

48,534

 

 

38,190

 

 

Total borrowings

$

417,480

 

$

825,894

 

$

701,491

 

$

583,166

 

$

443,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Loans with a fair value of $139.2 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

94,217

 

$

94,037

 

$

79,267

$

68,205

$

51,062

 

Interest expense

 

 

37,407

 

 

28,819

 

 

18,498

 

8,805

 

5,329

 

Net interest income

 

 

56,810

 

 

65,218

 

 

60,769

 

59,400

 

45,733

 

Provision for credit losses (1)

 

 

3,928

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

11,200

 

(2,916

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

$

52,882

 

$

65,218

 

$

60,769

$

48,200

$

48,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust department fees

 

$

2,906

 

$

2,644

 

$

2,537

$

2,497

$

2,963

 

Investment advisory and management fees

 

 

879

 

 

918

 

 

921

 

983

 

1,036

 

Deposit service fees

 

 

2,028

 

 

2,142

 

 

2,214

 

2,223

 

1,555

 

Gain on sales of residential real estate loans

 

 

312

 

 

468

 

 

641

 

809

 

493

 

Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans

 

 

30

 

 

50

 

 

50

 

-

 

19

 

Capital markets revenue

 

 

17,023

 

 

11,338

 

 

10,545

 

13,004

 

6,422

 

Securities losses, net

 

 

(463

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

 

707

 

 

755

 

 

605

 

350

 

346

 

Debit card fees

 

 

1,466

 

 

1,500

 

 

1,453

 

1,499

 

1,007

 

Correspondent banking fees

 

 

391

 

 

257

 

 

189

 

244

 

277

 

Loan related fee income

 

 

651

 

 

614

 

 

652

 

682

 

480

 

Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives

 

 

(427

)

 

(267

)

 

904

 

432

 

906

 

Other

 

 

 

339

 

 

800

 

 

384

 

59

 

129

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

25,842

 

$

21,219

 

$

21,095

$

22,782

$

15,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

32,003

 

$

32,594

 

$

29,175

$

29,972

$

23,627

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

 

5,914

 

 

6,027

 

 

6,033

 

5,978

 

3,937

 

Professional and data processing fees

 

 

3,514

 

 

3,769

 

 

4,477

 

4,365

 

3,671

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

-

 

 

(424

)

 

315

 

1,973

 

1,851

 

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

 

 

207

 

 

668

 

 

62

 

4,796

 

-

 

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees

 

 

1,374

 

 

1,605

 

 

1,497

 

1,394

 

1,310

 

Loan/lease expense

 

 

556

 

 

411

 

 

390

 

761

 

267

 

Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate

 

 

(67

)

 

(117

)

 

19

 

59

 

(1

)

Advertising and marketing

 

 

1,237

 

 

1,562

 

 

1,437

 

1,198

 

761

 

Communication and data connectivity

 

 

665

 

 

587

 

 

639

 

584

 

403

 

Supplies

 

 

 

305

 

 

337

 

 

289

 

237

 

246

 

Bank service charges

 

 

605

 

 

563

 

 

568

 

610

 

541

 

Correspondent banking expense

 

 

210

 

 

210

 

 

218

 

213

 

199

 

Intangibles amortization

 

 

766

 

 

787

 

 

787

 

787

 

493

 

Payment card processing

 

 

545

 

 

599

 

 

477

 

626

 

262

 

Trust expense

 

 

214

 

 

166

 

 

227

 

195

 

187

 

Other

 

 

 

737

 

 

353

 

 

1,136

 

500

 

571

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

48,785

 

$

49,697

 

$

47,746

$

54,248

$

38,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

$

29,939

 

$

36,740

 

$

34,118

$

16,734

$

25,957

 

Federal and state income tax expense

 

 

2,782

 

 

5,834

 

 

4,824

 

1,492

 

2,333

 

Net income

 

 

$

27,157

 

$

30,906

 

$

29,294

$

15,242

$

23,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

1.62

 

$

1.83

 

$

1.73

$

0.88

$

1.51

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.60

 

$

1.81

 

$

1.71

$

0.87

$

1.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

16,776,289

 

 

16,855,973

 

 

16,900,968

 

17,345,324

 

15,625,112

 

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

 

16,942,132

 

 

17,047,976

 

 

17,110,691

 

17,549,107

 

15,852,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

16,713,775

 

 

16,795,942

 

 

16,885,485

 

 

17,064,347

 

 

15,579,605

 

 

Book value per common share (1)

$

47.95

 

$

46.01

 

$

43.65

 

$

43.55

 

$

42.87

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

38.71

 

$

36.82

 

$

34.46

 

$

34.41

 

$

37.55

 

 

Closing stock price

$

43.91

 

$

49.64

 

$

50.94

 

$

53.99

 

$

56.59

 

 

Market capitalization

$

733,902

 

$

833,751

 

$

860,147

 

$

921,304

 

$

881,650

 

 

Market price / book value

 

91.57

%

 

107.90

%

 

116.70

%

 

123.97

%

 

132.00

%

 

Market price / tangible book value

 

113.43

%

 

134.83

%

 

147.81

%

 

156.90

%

 

150.71

%

 

Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)

$

6.06

 

$

5.95

 

$

5.86

 

$

6.14

 

$

6.68

 

 

Price earnings ratio LTM (3)

 

7.24

x

 

8.35

x

 

8.70

x

 

8.79

x

 

8.47

x

 

TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)

 

8.21

%

 

7.93

%

 

7.68

%

 

8.11

%

 

9.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Beginning balance

$

772,724

 

$

737,072

 

$

743,138

 

$

667,924

 

$

677,010

 

 

Net income

 

27,157

 

 

30,906

 

 

29,294

 

 

15,242

 

 

23,624

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

9,325

 

 

9,959

 

 

(24,783

)

 

(24,286

)

 

(27,340

)

 

Common stock cash dividends declared

 

(1,010

)

 

(1,013

)

 

(1,012

)

 

(1,059

)

 

(938

)

 

Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares

 


-

 

 


-

 

 


-

 

 


117,214

 

 


-

 

 

Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program

 

(7,719

)

 

(5,037

)

 

(10,485

)

 

(33,016

)

 

(4,416

)

 

Other (5)

 

1,017

 

 

837

 

 

920

 

 

1,119

 

 

(16

)

 

Ending balance

$

801,494

 

$

772,724

 

$

737,072

 

$

743,138

 

$

667,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

14.50

%

 

14.28

%

 

14.38

%

 

13.40

%

 

14.50

%

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

10.13

%

 

9.95

%

 

9.88

%

 

10.18

%

 

11.27

%

 

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

 

9.73

%

 

9.61

%

 

9.56

%

 

9.61

%

 

10.78

%

 

Common equity tier 1 ratio

 

9.48

%

 

9.29

%

 

9.21

%

 

9.46

%

 

10.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

1.37

%

 

1.58

%

 

1.53

%

 

0.83

%

 

1.55

%

 

Return on average total equity (annualized)

 

13.67

%

 

16.32

%

 

15.39

%

 

7.74

%

 

13.81

%

 

Net interest margin

 

3.18

%

 

3.62

%

 

3.46

%

 

3.53

%

 

3.30

%

 

Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)

 

3.52

%

 

3.93

%

 

3.71

%

 

3.74

%

 

3.50

%

 

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)

 

59.02

%

 

57.50

%

 

58.32

%

 

66.01

%

 

62.45

%

 

Gross loans and leases / total assets

 

77.02

%

 

77.23

%

 

77.73

%

 

78.42

%

 

78.17

%

 

Gross loans and leases / total deposits

 

95.21

%

 

102.58

%

 

101.14

%

 

99.61

%

 

99.76

%

 

Effective tax rate

 

9.29

%

 

15.88

%

 

14.14

%

 

8.92

%

 

8.99

%

 

Full-time equivalent employees (9)

 

969

 

 

973

 

 

956

 

 

968

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

7,906,830

 

$

7,800,229

 

$

7,652,463

 

$

7,324,470

 

$

6,115,127

 

 

Loans/leases

 

6,165,115

 

 

6,043,359

 

 

5,916,100

 

 

5,711,471

 

 

4,727,478

 

 

Deposits

 

6,179,644

 

 

6,029,455

 

 

5,891,198

 

 

5,867,444

 

 

4,903,354

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

794,685

 

 

757,419

 

 

761,428

 

 

788,204

 

 

684,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

 

(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).

 

(3) LTM : Last twelve months.

 

(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.

(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.

 

(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned or
Paid

Average
Yield or Cost

 

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned or
Paid

Average
Yield or Cost

 

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned or
Paid

Average
Yield or Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fed funds sold

 

$

19,275

$

234

4.93

%

 

$

30,754

$

296

3.82

%

 

$

4,564

$

2

0.15

%

Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions

 

73,584

 

821

4.53

%

 

 

62,581

 

504

3.20

%

 

 

69,328

 

35

0.20

%

Securities (1)

 

 

951,865

 

10,157

4.27

%

 

 

971,930

 

10,074

4.14

%

 

 

802,260

 

7,682

3.83

%

Restricted investment securities

 

37,766

 

513

5.43

%

 

 

39,954

 

628

6.15

%

 

 

22,183

 

281

5.06

%

Loans (1)

 

 

6,165,115

 

88,548

5.82

%

 

 

6,043,359

 

88,088

5.78

%

 

 

4,727,478

 

45,995

3.95

%

Total earning assets (1)

$

7,247,605

$

100,273

5.60

%

 

$

7,148,578

$

99,590

5.53

%

 

$

5,625,813

$

53,995

3.88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,067,405

$

23,776

2.37

%

 

$

3,968,081

$

17,655

1.77

%

 

$

3,228,083

$

2,338

0.29

%

Time deposits

 

 

869,912

 

6,003

2.80

%

 

 

746,819

 

3,476

1.85

%

 

 

398,897

 

799

0.81

%

Short-term borrowings

 

7,573

 

99

5.28

%

 

 

19,591

 

211

4.28

%

 

 

1,951

 

-

0.05

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

296,333

 

3,521

4.75

%

 

 

351,033

 

3,507

3.91

%

 

 

85,778

 

82

0.38

%

Subordinated debentures

 

232,679

 

3,311

5.69

%

 

 

232,689

 

3,312

5.69

%

 

 

113,868

 

1,554

5.46

%

Junior subordinated debentures

 

48,613

 

696

5.72

%

 

 

48,583

 

657

5.29

%

 

 

38,171

 

556

5.83

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

5,522,515

$

37,406

2.74

%

 

$

5,366,796

$

28,818

2.13

%

 

$

3,866,748

$

5,329

0.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (1)

 

$

62,867

 

 

 

$

70,772

 

 

 

$

48,666

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

 

3.30

%

Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

 

3.50

%

Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.

(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

87,706

 

$

90,489

 

$

92,425

 

$

74,786

 

$

78,721

 

Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

5,902

 

 

-

 

Reduction of ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1)

 

(1,709

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Credit loss expense (2)

 

2,458

 

 

1,013

 

 

331

 

 

12,141

 

 

(3,849

)

Loans/leases charged off

 

(2,275

)

 

(3,960

)

 

(2,489

)

 

(620

)

 

(456

)

Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off

 

393

 

 

164

 

 

222

 

 

216

 

 

370

 

Ending balance

$

86,573

 

$

87,706

 

$

90,489

 

$

92,425

 

$

74,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans/leases (3)

$

22,947

 

$

8,765

 

$

17,511

 

$

23,574

 

$

2,744

 

Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more

 

15

 

 

5

 

 

3

 

 

268

 

 

4

 

Total nonperforming loans/leases

 

22,962

 

 

8,770

 

 

17,514

 

 

23,842

 

 

2,748

 

Other real estate owned

 

61

 

 

133

 

 

177

 

 

205

 

 

-

 

Other repossessed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

340

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

23,023

 

$

8,903

 

$

18,031

 

$

24,047

 

$

2,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets / total assets

 

0.29

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.33

%

 

0.04

%

ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment

 

1.43

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.51

%

 

1.59

%

 

1.55

%

ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases

 

377.03

%

 

1000.07

%

 

516.67

%

 

387.66

%

 

2721.47

%

Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases

 

0.03

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.01

%

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (4)

 

 

 

 

 

Special mention (rating 6)

$

125,048

 

$

98,333

 

$

63,973

 

$

54,558

 

$

63,622

 

Substandard (rating 7)

 

70,866

 

 

66,021

 

 

77,317

 

 

83,048

 

 

54,491

 

Doubtful (rating 8)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

$

195,914

 

$

164,354

 

$

141,290

 

$

137,606

 

$

118,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Criticized loans (5)

$

195,914

 

$

164,354

 

$

141,290

 

$

137,606

 

$

118,113

 

Classified loans (6)

 

70,866

 

 

66,021

 

 

77,317

 

 

83,048

 

 

54,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases

 

3.16

%

 

2.68

%

 

2.35

%

 

2.37

%

 

2.45

%

Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases

 

1.14

%

 

1.08

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL.

(2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.

(3) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.

(4) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.

(5) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.

(6) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

$

2,548,473

 

 

$

2,312,013

 

 

$

2,195,894

 

 

m2 Equipment Finance, LLC

 

 

317,497

 

 

 

306,396

 

 

 

281,666

 

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

2,196,560

 

 

 

2,185,500

 

 

 

1,947,737

 

 

Community State Bank

 

 

1,286,227

 

 

 

1,297,812

 

 

 

1,184,708

 

 

Guaranty Bank (2)

 

 

2,147,776

 

 

 

2,146,474

 

 

 

956,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL DEPOSITS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

$

2,173,343

 

 

$

1,730,187

 

 

$

1,930,935

 

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

1,663,138

 

 

 

1,686,959

 

 

 

1,397,976

 

 

Community State Bank

 

 

1,086,531

 

 

 

1,071,146

 

 

 

1,013,928

 

 

Guaranty Bank (2)

 

 

1,646,730

 

 

 

1,587,477

 

 

 

555,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LOANS & LEASES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

$

1,872,029

 

 

$

1,828,267

 

 

$

1,692,218

 

 

m2 Equipment Finance, LLC

 

 

321,495

 

 

 

309,930

 

 

 

285,871

 

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

1,637,252

 

 

 

1,644,989

 

 

 

1,478,514

 

 

Community State Bank

 

 

994,454

 

 

 

988,370

 

 

 

912,996

 

 

Guaranty Bank (2)

 

 

1,686,287

 

 

 

1,677,245

 

 

 

744,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

 

86

%

 

 

106

%

 

 

88

%

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

98

%

 

 

98

%

 

 

106

%

 

Community State Bank

 

 

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

90

%

 

Guaranty Bank

 

 

102

%

 

 

106

%

 

 

134

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

 

73

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

77

%

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

75

%

 

 

75

%

 

 

76

%

 

Community State Bank

 

 

77

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

77

%

 

Guaranty Bank

 

 

79

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.69

%

 

m2 Equipment Finance, LLC

 

 

3.13

%

 

 

3.11

%

 

 

3.31

%

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

1.50

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

Community State Bank

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

Guaranty Bank

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.86

%

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

 

3.07

%

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

2.25

%

 

Community State Bank

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.75

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

Guaranty Bank

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

2.06

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.50

%

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4)

 

 

4.03

%

 

 

4.37

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

Community State Bank (5)

 

 

3.99

%

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

3.62

%

 

Guaranty Bank (6)

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

4.58

%

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST MARGIN, NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

 

$

(8

)

 

$

98

 

 

$

51

 

 

Community State Bank

 

 

71

 

 

 

505

 

 

 

33

 

 

Guaranty Bank

 

 

797

 

 

 

5,118

 

 

 

69

 

 

QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.

(2)

Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.

(3)

Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(4)

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(5)

Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(6)

Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(7)

Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.


QCR Holding, Inc.

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

 

$

801,494

 

 

$

772,724

 

 

$

737,072

 

 

$

743,138

 

 

$

667,924

 

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

 

154,467

 

 

 

154,366

 

 

 

155,153

 

 

 

155,940

 

 

 

82,922

 

 

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

647,027

 

 

$

618,358

 

 

$

581,919

 

 

$

587,198

 

 

$

585,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets (GAAP)

 

$

8,036,904

 

 

$

7,948,837

 

 

$

7,730,049

 

 

$

7,392,941

 

 

$

6,175,819

 

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

 

154,467

 

 

 

154,366

 

 

 

155,153

 

 

 

155,940

 

 

 

82,922

 

 

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

 

$

7,882,437

 

 

$

7,794,471

 

 

$

7,574,896

 

 

$

7,237,001

 

 

$

6,092,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

 

8.21

%

 

 

7.93

%

 

 

7.68

%

 

 

8.11

%

 

 

9.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

27,157

 

 

$

30,906

 

 

$

29,294

 

 

$

15,242

 

 

$

23,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities losses, net

 

 

(366

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net

 

 

(337

)

 

 

(211

)

 

 

714

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

715

 

 

Total non-core income (non-GAAP)

 

$

(703

)

 

$

(211

)

 

$

714

 

 

$

342

 

 

$

715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition costs (2)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(517

)

 

 

321

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

 

 

164

 

 

 

529

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

3,789

 

 

 

-

 

 

CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,651

 

 

 

-

 

 

CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

-

 

 

Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)

 

$

164

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

369

 

 

$

15,512

 

 

$

1,462

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)

 

$

28,024

 

 

$

31,129

 

 

$

28,949

 

 

$

30,412

 

 

$

24,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)

 

$

28,024

 

 

$

31,129

 

 

$

28,949

 

 

$

30,412

 

 

$

24,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

16,776,289

 

 

 

16,855,973

 

 

 

16,900,968

 

 

 

17,345,324

 

 

 

15,625,112

 

 

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

 

16,942,132

 

 

 

17,047,976

 

 

 

17,110,691

 

 

 

17,549,107

 

 

 

15,852,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

$

1.71

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.83

 

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

1.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)

 

$

28,024

 

 

$

31,129

 

 

$

28,949

 

 

$

30,412

 

 

$

24,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Assets

 

$

7,906,830

 

 

$

7,800,229

 

 

$

7,652,463

 

 

$

7,324,470

 

 

$

6,115,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.59

%

 

Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)

 

 

14.11

%

 

 

16.44

%

 

 

15.21

%

 

 

15.43

%

 

 

14.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (GAAP)

 

$

56,810

 

 

$

65,218

 

 

$

60,769

 

 

$

59,400

 

 