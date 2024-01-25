QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024

Larry Helling: Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I will start the call with a high-level overview of our 2023 performance and the factors that continue to drive our success. Todd will follow with additional details on our financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year. We delivered record fourth quarter and full-year results highlighted by significant fee income and robust loan growth. In addition, for the full-year 2023, we completed our first two securitizations of low-income housing tax credit loans, grew core deposits and maintain our strong asset quality. We continue to benefit from our diverse revenue sources which includes capital markets and wealth management fees.

The expansion in our non-interest income for the year overpowered the pressure on our net interest income. We also continue to strengthen our capital levels with exceptional earnings performance. As previously announced on December 12, we successfully closed our first two low income housing tax credit loan securitizations. The ability to securitize these loans is an important and effective tool in managing our liquidity and capital. It also enhances the sustainability and continued growth of our LIHTC lending and the related capital markets revenue. Our outstanding performance in 2023 is the result of our differentiated relationship-based community banking model. Our multi-chartered model enabled our local management teams to respond with speed and agility to our client needs.

This results in a superior client experience that outperformed the larger national and regional banking alternatives. Our team of dedicated employees has driven our success. We have a strong corporate culture throughout our company and our employees are engaged with our clients and heavily involved in our communities. Recruiting and retaining talented employees is a top priority for us. Our reputation and culture attract the best bankers in our markets. We continue to receive high employee engagement scores, which are measured annually across our company. In addition, our local charters have won numerous awards throughout our footprint for being great places to work and do business. We believe that this leads to important outcomes, such as low turnover, improved productivity, higher profitability and enhanced shareholder value.

Finally, we operate in some of the most vibrant and mid-sized markets in the Midwest. Our markets include regional economies with a diverse mix of commercial, industrial, and technology-focused activity. These areas attract highly educated workforces which helps drive steady economic growth, high relative household income and low employment. In the last five years, we have nearly doubled our size outperforming many of our peers. Our total loans have grown at a compounded annual rate of 12% and our deposits at 10%. These results have supported the 17% compounded annual growth in our core diluted earnings per share and the 30% compounded annual growth in our tangible book value per share over the same period. We have grown at a consistent pace but we've also significantly increased our profitability delivering annual core ROAA of 1.59% in 2022 and 1.41% in 2023 which is near the top of our peers.

For the full year 2023, we delivered record net income of $113.6 million or $6.73 per diluted share. After adjusting for non-core items, our adjusted net income for the year was $115.1 million and our adjusted diluted EPS was $6.82. Total loan and lease growth for the full year was 11% prior to securitizing $265 million of low income housing tax credit loans and 7% on a net basis. Our full-year loan growth exceeded our guidance range of 8% to 10% provided at the beginning of the year. The robust loan growth was driven by our LIHTC lending program and solid performance from our traditional lending business. Given our current pipelines and ongoing strength of our markets, we are targeting loan growth of between 8% and 10% for 2024 prior to our planned loan securitizations.

We are planning our next securitization of LIHTC loans of approximately $200 million in the middle of 2024. We intend to use securitizations to manage our net annual loan growth in the range of 4% to 6%. Our total deposits for the year grew $530 million or 9% as we continued to expand the number of client relationships and grew balances from existing client accounts. Core deposits excluding short term-broker deposits increased $346 million or 6% for the year. We have built a strong and diversified deposit franchise over the past 30-years. And our full-year activity in 2023 reflects the importance of that franchise. Growing core deposits remains a significant focus which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value. Accordingly, our bankers are incented to grow both deposits and loans.

During the year, we grew non-interest income by $52 million or 64% driven primarily by the strong growth in our capital markets revenue. Strong fee income overpowered the pressure on net interest income. Our asset quality remains excellent as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 40 basis points at the end of the year. We are comfortable with our reserves, which represents 1.33% of total loans and leases held for investment. We remain disciplined with our reserves and continue to diligently monitor asset quality across all of our business lines. While we are mindful of the impact that elevated interest rates may have on the economy, we remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets. Additionally, our strong asset quality and consistent credit culture prepares us well to weather potential economic uncertainty.

Our capital levels are strong and we are focused on building upon our capital base in the year ahead. We continue to target capital ratios in the top quartile of our peer group. We believe that our modest dividend, strong earnings power and access to the securitization market will allow us to continue to grow capital faster than our peers. In conclusion, I would like to thank our entire QCR Holdings team for their hard work and dedication to outstanding client service and for delivering record financial results. Our employees fuel our success. And I'm very proud of all that we've accomplished together in 2023. With that, I will now turn the call over to Todd to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Todd Gipple: Thank you, Larry. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I'll start my comments with details on our balance sheet performance during the quarter. We grew total loans held for investment 13% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter. This was primarily driven by continued strength in our LIHTC lending program and solid contributions from our traditional lending business. As Larry mentioned, we successfully completed our first two loan securitizations in the fourth quarter, totaling $265 million. The first securitization consisted of $130 million of tax-exempt LIHTC loans and was part of the Freddie Mac sponsored M-Series. The second securitization consisted of $135 million of taxable LIHTC loans that was part of the Freddie Mac sponsored Q-Series.

Upon closing of the securitizations and selling of these loans, we recognized a net gain on sale of $664,000. More importantly, the securitization strengthened our liquidity by lessening the pressure on higher cost funding which further stabilized our deposit mix and enhanced our TCE ratio. Our securitization strategy will enable us to continue to fund the growth of our LIHTC lending business. In addition, securitizations will add to the long-term sustainability of the corresponding capital markets revenue that we receive from this business while maintaining the portfolio within our established concentration levels. Core deposits were relatively stable for the quarter. Our Correspondent Bank deposit portfolio typically falls temporarily in the fourth quarter as our clients position their balance sheets at year-end.

Total Correspondent deposits declined $55 million or 9% at quarter end. And have since rebounded significantly increasing $188 million or 35% by mid-January. As Larry mentioned, we grew core deposits $346 million or 6% during 2023 which has allowed us to fund our strong loan growth. We place a high importance on the mix and diversification of our deposit base to provide the most cost effective path and funding our growth. We believe that our focus on growing core deposits will generate long-term value for our shareholders. Our total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 18% of total deposits. In addition, the company maintain approximately $3.1 billion of available liquidity sources at year-end, which includes $1.2 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Now turning to our income statement. We delivered record net income of $32.9 million or $1.95 per diluted share for the quarter. Our record results were driven by very strong non-interest income from capital markets revenue. Our adjusted net income was $33.3 million or $1.97 per diluted share. Net interest income was $55.7 million a modest increase from the prior quarter as we overpowered the securitization and sale of $265 million of loans. We are pleased that adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis improved by 1 basis point on a linked quarter basis to 3.29% which was above the midpoint of our guidance range. During the quarter, our loan and investment yields continued to expand and modestly outpaced the increase in our cost of funds.

We experienced a lower increase in our cost of funds with a slowing in the shift of the composition of our deposits from non-interest and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits. We are pleased to see continued stabilization in our deposit mix. In addition, our securitizations help lessen the pressure on higher cost funding further stabilizing our deposit mix. Looking ahead, we anticipate a continued pause from the Fed and a yield curve that continues to be partially inverted for the next quarter. At this point in the interest rate cycle, we expect that the increase in our average loan and investment yields will generally offset any further increase in our funding costs. As a result, we are guiding to a relatively static adjusted NIM TEY in the first quarter of 2024 with a range of 5 basis points of expansion on the high end and 5 basis points of compression on the low end.

We do expect that the Fed will begin to cut short-term interest rates later in the year. During 2023, our balance sheet has shifted from asset-sensitive to a more moderate liability-sensitive position with the funding mix shift to more higher beta funding. As a result, we are well positioned for a rates down scenario, particularly if the yield curve becomes less inverted at the same time. Turning to our non-interest income of $47.7 million for the fourth quarter, which increased $21.1 million or 80%. Our capital markets revenue was a record $37 million this quarter, up from $15.6 million in the prior quarter. For the year our capital markets revenue was $92.1 million, significantly in excess of our $45 million to $55 million annualized guidance range.

Capital markets revenue surged late in the fourth quarter and was $37 million for the quarter. Our clients took advantage of the significant decrease in long-term interest rates late in the quarter to lock in attractive financing terms. Capital markets revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing. Even with our strong results in the fourth quarter, our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy. As a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance for the next 12 months to be in a range of $50 million to $60 million. In addition, we generated $4.1 million of wealth management revenue in the fourth quarter, up 9% from the third quarter. For the full-year, wealth management revenue was up $1.1 million or 7%.

Our wealth management teams continue to create new relationships, adding 340 new client relationships and 700 million in assets under management this past year. We are also pleased with the early results from our new wealth management business in the Southwest Missouri market at our guarantee bank charter. We have a highly experienced team in place that is already expanding the reach of our current wealth management business. Now turning to our expenses. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $60.9 million compared to $51.1 million for the third quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher variable employee compensation based on our strong full-year results. After adjusting for the higher variable compensation, our normalized expenses were $51.9 million just above our guidance range.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, we anticipate that our level of non-interest expense will be in the range of $49 million to $52 million. This guidance range reflects our focus on closely managing our recurring noninterest expenses during 2024. Now turning to asset quality, which continues to be quite strong. During the quarter, NPAs declined by $500,000 to $34.2 million or 40 basis points of total assets. The provision for credit losses was $5.2 million during the quarter, which included $2.5 million of provision for loans and leases and $2.7 million of provision for unfunded commitments. The increased provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was driven by the surge in commitments in our LIHTC lending business. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.33%.

We expect to continue to maintain strong reserves, given the uncertain economic environment. We increased our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 70 basis points to 8.75% at quarter end, up from 8.05% at the end of September. The fourth quarter improvement in our TCE ratio was driven by a combination of our strong earnings, loan securitizations and a $25.4 million increase in AOCI. The increase in AOCI was the result of growth in the value of our available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives due to the decline in long-term interest rates. Our total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15% at quarter end a decline of 33 basis points. This was a result of the significant increase in total risk-weighted assets due to the growth in unfunded commitments related to our LIHTC lending business as well as growth in total loans and leases during the quarter.

We are pleased to have increased our tangible book value per share by $3.48, or 35% annualized during the fourth quarter and 19% for the full year. Finally, our effective tax rate for the quarter was 12%, compared to 7% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter increase was due primarily to the significantly higher capital markets revenue we earned during the quarter increasing the mix of our taxable income as compared to our tax-exempt income. For the full year, our effective tax rate was 10%. We continue to benefit from our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios. As a result, this has helped our effective tax rate to remain one of the lowest in our peer group. We expect the effective tax rate to continue to be in a range of 8% to 11% for the full-year 2024.

With that added context on our fourth quarter and full-year financial results, let's open up the call for your questions.

