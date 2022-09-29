U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    +0.45 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    +0.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    +0.0051 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4170
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,545.41
    +109.56 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qomolangma Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (NASDAQ: QOMOU) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.

The Company’s units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “QOMOU” beginning Friday, September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to acquire one share of common stock, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The underlying securities of the units are not trading separately at this time. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “QOMO”, “QOMOR” and “QOMOW”, respectively.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunner and the representative of the underwriters in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company’s sponsor, Qomolangma Investments LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and/or its designees, has committed and agreed to purchase an aggregate of 260,500 units (or 284,875 units if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price of $10.00 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $2,605,000 (or $2,848,750 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full), in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of the initial public offering. Each private placement unit shall consist of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination and one private placement warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. located 640 5th Ave., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or at prospectus@ladenburg.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities (SEC Registration Number: 333-265447) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2022. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Jonathan P. Myers
President and Chief Executive Officer
1178 Broadway, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10001
(646) 791-7587
Email: jmyers@ventac-partners.com

Source: Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cheap dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the best dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation and continuous interest rate hikes have brought dividend investing to the […]

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Leading U.S. indices fell slightly in pre-market trading Thursday, apparently on recession fears and soaring Treasury yields. […]

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.