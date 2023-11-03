Quaker Chemical (KWR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Quaker Chemical (KWR) reported revenue of $490.61 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.61 million, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific : $105.09 million versus $96.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $245.90 million compared to the $253.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.

Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $139.62 million compared to the $129 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.

Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

