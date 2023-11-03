Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,954.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,961.25
    -36.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    -0.1200 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -1.21 (-7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3750
    -0.0820 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,685.20
    -1,034.89 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    709.71
    -20.35 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.53
    +104.10 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Quaker Chemical (KWR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Quaker Chemical (KWR) reported revenue of $490.61 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.61 million, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $105.09 million versus $96.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $245.90 million compared to the $253.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $139.62 million compared to the $129 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Quaker Chemical here>>>

Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quaker Houghton (KWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement