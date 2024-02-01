Qualcomm downgraded, Cigna upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Goldman Sachs upgraded Target (TGT) to Conviction Buy from Buy with a $176 price target as part of its monthly "Directors' Cut" revisions. The firm sees a compelling entry point for a company that will get a boost from a return to discretionary spending from a "buoyant" U.S. consumer in a soft landing economy.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Cigna (CI) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $370, up from $355. The company announced the agreement to sell its Medicare Advantage, Supplemental Benefits, Part D, and CareAllies Business to HCSC for a total transaction value of $3.7B, in what can be a "value unlocking-transaction," the firm tells investors in a research note.

JPMorgan upgraded AT&T (T) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $21, up from $18. The company has been able to show consistent execution in its wireless and broadband businesses and faces solid long-term growth for both segments, especially in broadband with its ongoing fiber build along with incremental opportunities in and out of existing markets, the firm says.

Daiwa upgraded Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Buy from Outperform with a price target of $310, down from $338. The firm says that the company's valuations could remain under pressure near-term but the recent stock decline presents an attractive opportunity.