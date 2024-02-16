Sumedh Thakar, CEO & PRESIDENT of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), executed a sale of 4,120 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company's integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 110,822 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys.

Qualys Inc CEO & PRESIDENT Sumedh Thakar Sells 4,120 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $170.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.053 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 40.74, which is above the industry median of 26.715 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.98, with a GF Value of $173.16, indicating that Qualys Inc was fairly valued based on the intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

