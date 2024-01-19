Sumedh Thakar, CEO & President of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), executed a sale of 5,005 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company's solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,535 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the total of 38 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

Qualys Inc CEO Sumedh Thakar Sells 5,005 Shares

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $192.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $7,274.695 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 53.45, which is above the industry median of 26.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $192.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $171.71, Qualys Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

