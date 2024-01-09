Qualys Inc CFO Joo Kim Sells 2,129 Shares

On January 5, 2024, Joo Kim, the CFO of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), sold 2,129 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed at a price of $182.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $388,676.95.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, offering services such as vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and more to businesses and government entities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,356 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Qualys Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Qualys Inc's shares were trading at $182.55, giving the company a market cap of $6.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 49.78, above the industry median of 26.83 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $171.32, Qualys Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

