Qualys Inc's Chief Legal Officer Bruce Posey Sells 1,430 Shares

Bruce Posey, Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), executed a sale of 1,430 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $163.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $234,219.70.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, offering services such as vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and more to businesses and government entities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,885 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $163.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.955 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.04, which is above the industry median of 27.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.95, with a GF Value of $173.29, indicating that Qualys Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Qualys Inc may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and insider trends as part of their investment decision-making process.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

