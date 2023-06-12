Quanex Building Products' (NYSE:NX) Dividend Will Be $0.08

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 30th of June. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Quanex Building Products' stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Quanex Building Products' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Quanex Building Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 15%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Quanex Building Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Quanex Building Products has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Quanex Building Products' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Quanex Building Products might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 Quanex Building Products analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Quanex Building Products not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

