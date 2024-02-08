Jeffrey Straubel, a Director at QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), has sold 69,309 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. QuantumScape Corp is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The technology aims to provide higher energy density, faster charging, and longer life than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that Jeffrey Straubel has sold a total of 485,175 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at QuantumScape Corp, with a total of 32 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $6.72 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $3.568 billion.

QuantumScape Corp Director Jeffrey Straubel Sells 69,309 Shares

The insider trends at QuantumScape Corp suggest a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, which may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors. It is important to consider the context of these transactions and the overall performance and prospects of the company when evaluating the significance of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

