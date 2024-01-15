Assessing the Sustainability of Quest Diagnostics Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) recently announced a dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on 2024-01-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Quest Diagnostics Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Quest Diagnostics Inc Do?

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors' offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Quest Diagnostics Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Quest Diagnostics Inc's Dividend History

Quest Diagnostics Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Quest Diagnostics Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Quest Diagnostics Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.12%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Quest Diagnostics Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -2.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.30% per year. And over the past decade, Quest Diagnostics Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.40%.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Quest Diagnostics Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.45%.

Quest Diagnostics Inc's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Quest Diagnostics Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.42.

Quest Diagnostics Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Quest Diagnostics Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Quest Diagnostics Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Quest Diagnostics Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Quest Diagnostics Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 13.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Quest Diagnostics Inc's earnings increased by approximately 9.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 51.45% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.40%, which outperforms approximately 58.54% of global competitors, indicates a solid foundation for future dividend sustainability.

Concluding Thoughts on Quest Diagnostics Inc's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, Quest Diagnostics Inc's consistent dividend history, combined with a reasonable payout ratio and strong profitability, positions it as an attractive option for investors seeking stable income. The company's solid growth metrics further reinforce the potential for sustained dividend payments and even growth in the future. Investors looking to expand their portfolio with dividend-paying stocks should consider the promising outlook of Quest Diagnostics Inc's dividend sustainability. For those seeking additional investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can explore high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

