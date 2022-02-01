Questerre announces study on new well completion technique to replace conventional frac’ing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today it has commissioned a report on a new completion technique to replace conventional frac’ing with a new well stimulation technique.



The new technique is designed to address public concerns of conventional frac’ing of rock underground. The preliminary conclusion is that by using lower pressures and rates than the threshold used for fracturing new rock, the new approach will take advantage of existing natural fractures to stimulate the formation. This is similar to the approach most often utilized in geothermal projects. The final report is expected before end of the first quarter.

The study will be completed by Maurice Dusseault, Professor of Engineering Geology at the University of Waterloo. Professor Dusseault is a registered professional engineer. He frequently works with governments and industry as an advisor and instructor. He has co-authored two textbooks and over 500 articles in engineering and scientific journals. He was on the direction committee for the strategic environmental assessments completed by the Government of Quebec. His biography can be found online: https://uwaterloo.ca/earth-environmental-sciences/people-profiles/maurice-b-dusseault .

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre commented, “This new technique could be incredibly effective in a naturally fractured formation like the Quebec Utica. Subject to new legislation, we hope to apply to complete two wells in Quebec to prove the efficacy of this new approach.”

The Leader of the House in Quebec recently commented on the upcoming legislation for the expropriation of oil and gas licenses in the province. The Government indicates it plans to limit the compensation to the expenses incurred. A copy of the article can be found online at https://plus.lapresse.ca/screens/e65f17d7-0eb0-4584-aa56-54 526ef9dfdd__7C___0.html?utm_content=email&utm_source=lpp&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=internal+share .

Mr. Binnion noted, “We are still waiting to see the proposed law, but we are disappointed the Government has taken this opening position. We encourage the Government to reconsider the benefits of our zero-emissions project to meet their climate goals. With respect to any proposed revocation of rights, we urge the Government to maintain respect for international legal principles, existing laws and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the Company’s views that this new technique could be effective in the Quebec Utica and the Company’s intention to apply to complete two wells to prove the efficacy of this new approach.

Forward-looking statements are based on several material factors, expectations or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the effect of COVID-19 on the markets and the demand for oil and natural gas; whether the Company's exploration and development activities respecting its prospects will be successful or that material volumes of petroleum and natural gas reserves will be encountered, or if encountered can be produced on a commercial basis; the ultimate size and scope of any hydrocarbon bearing formations on its lands; that drilling operations on its lands will be successful such that further development activities in these areas are warranted; that Questerre will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities will be consistent with past operations; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Questerre operates; drilling results; field production rates and decline rates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Questerre to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Questerre operates; and the ability of Questerre to successfully market its oil and natural gas products; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of the Company's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, changes in development plans of Questerre or by third party operators of Questerre's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Questerre's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre's public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found under in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

