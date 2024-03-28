Thames Water 'teetering on the brink of collapse' as shareholders pull survival funding

The firm is the UK’s biggest water supplier, with 15 million households across London and the South East (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Thames Water bosses faced fury today as shareholders withheld the injection of a planned £500 million in much needed ‘survival’ funding, sparking a call for the firm to be put into special administration.

It comes just months after it was revealed the Government had drawn up plans for the nationalisation of the debt-laden utility. Under those plans, the company would be placed into a special administration regime, similar to the takeover of energy supplier Bulb in 2021. It was hoped that the multi-billion-pound funding plan would ensure that Thames Water would stave off a taxpayer bailout, and the collapse of the deal could raise new fears that the Government would need to swoop in.

Thames Water’s holding company issued its own announcement this morning, revealing that - “absent an investible proposition for the Shareholders to provide new equity” - it would default on a £190 million debt payment due on 30 April.

The utility had agreed the plan in October. But it said that after discussions with regulator Ofwat, the plan was now “uninvestible” because of certain “regulatory arrangements that would be expected to apply to Thames Water”.

Thames has struggled to afford the massive improvements required to cut down sewage spills, while also servicing its huge debt pile, without a dramatic increase in water bills for Londoners.

The firm said that discussions with Ofwat and other stakeholders are ongoing.

Chris Weston, CEO of Thames Water said: “I'd like to reassure our customers that, despite this announcement, it is business as usual for Thames Water. Our 8,000 staff remain committed to working with our partners in the supply chain to provide our services for the benefit of our customers, communities and the environment.”

Thames Water serves 16 million customers in the capital and surrounding area and has 7,000 employees. It has come under fire in recent years for its record on sewage spills. Yesterday, it was revealed that rowers in the Boat Race were told not to enter the Thames due to the risk of E.Coli.

The utility has close to £15 billion of debts, and the servicing costs for those debts have weighed heavily on its bottom line of late. It has £2.4 billion of cash and available committed facilities.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: "Safeguards are in place to ensure that services to customers are protected regardless of issues faced by shareholders of Thames Water.

"Today's update from Thames Water means the company must now pursue all options to seek further equity for the business to turn around the performance of the company for customers. Thames Water is a business with a regulatory capital value of £19 billion, with £2.4 billion of cash/liquidity available, and an annual regulated revenue of £2billon and new leadership team.

"Ofwat's PR24 price control will put customer and environmental priorities at the heart of the water sector. In order to drive this change, we need to ensure that the sector attracts investment and is fair to bill payers. Since 2020 nearly £4.6 billion new equity has been injected into the sector. We will set out our draft determinations in June this year.

"We also need to see companies deliver the performance that customers expect and that they are run in a way that meets customers' expectations."

Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park Sarah Olney said: "Thames Water is a broken firm. It is teetering on the brink of collapse and this it is clear that things cannot go on as they are.

"Drastic action is needed to keep the taps running for millions of customers. It must be clear by now that we can't trust these asset strippers to put out their own blaze.

"Execs have pocketed sky-high bonuses, gave billions to overseas investors and whilst watch their infrastructure crumble. The board should hang their heads in shame.

"No longer should this firm be allowed to mistreat customers and destroy our environment with their filthy sewage.

"That is why Ministers must use their powers to put Thames Water into special administration immediately to then be reformed into a public benefit company. Only that way can we ensure this polluting giant will begin working for its customers again.

“The government has a choice: either bail them out with taxpayer money or put Thames Water under new ownership to steady the ship.”

Thames Water’s nine shareholders today issued a joint statement that said: “Shareholders and Thames Water have been working with the regulator Ofwat for over a year on how to address the complex challenges facing the business. These include both meeting current funding demands and the urgent need for substantial investment to improve performance.

“These discussions led to the submission of a business plan which included the largest ever investment programme by any UK water company – over £18 billion – to improve customer service and environmental standards. To support such unprecedented investment, shareholders committed to supporting a further £3.25 billion of investment on top of the £500 million provided last year, and pledged to take no cash out of the business until a turnaround was delivered. This was a solution which addresses the root cause of Thames Water’s challenges without the need for any taxpayer funding.

“However, after more than a year of negotiations with the regulator, Ofwat has not been prepared to provide the necessary regulatory support for a business plan which ultimately addresses the issues that Thames Water faces. As a result, shareholders are not in a position to provide further funding to Thames Water.

“Shareholders will work constructively with Thames Water, Ofwat and Government on how to address the consequences of Ofwat’s decision.”

The announcement comes just a day after completion of the Thames Tideway ‘’super sewer”.