Quite a few insiders invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTBI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Community Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President, James Draughn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$237k worth of shares at a price of US$47.36 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$35.96). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$483k for 13.04k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.89k shares, for US$277k. In total, Community Trust Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Community Trust Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Community Trust Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$442k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Community Trust Bancorp insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 4.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Community Trust Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Community Trust Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Community Trust Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

