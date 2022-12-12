U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.52
    +2.50 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -18.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6760
    +1.1260 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,185.61
    +43.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.58
    +6.91 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Quotient Limited Announces Intent to Voluntary Delist from the Nasdaq Global Market

Quotient Limited
·3 min read
Quotient Limited
Quotient Limited

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (Nasdaq: QTNT) (the "Company") today announced that it has given formal notice to the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") of its intention to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the Nasdaq Global Market. In order to implement the delisting, the Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or about December 27, 2022. The delisting of the Company's ordinary shares will take effect no earlier than ten days after the date of that Form 25 filing. The Company expects that as a result of this voluntary delisting, the last trading day of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market will be on or about January 6, 2023. The Company expects that in connection with the transactions referred to below, it will seek to suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company does not intend to apply to list its ordinary shares on any other stock exchange or for quotation of its ordinary shares in any quotation medium.

The Company has entered into a Transaction Support Agreement, which is described in and is an exhibit to the Report on Form 8-K that the Company filed with the SEC on December 8, 2022. That agreement provides for a series of transactions in which all of the Company's outstanding equity securities (including its ordinary shares, preferred shares, options and warrants) are expected to be extinguished and cancelled for either nominal or no consideration. The transactions provided for in the Transaction Support Agreement are intended to reduce the Company's indebtedness and to inject liquidity into the Company's business as necessary to effectuate its recently announced change in business strategy.

Nasdaq notified the Company on August 9, 2022 that the Company is not in compliance with the market value of listed securities requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requires a company's listed securities to maintain a minimum market value of at least $50 million, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet such requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Since that notice, the Company's ordinary shares have continued to trade at levels substantially below the $50 million minimum market value requirement. The Company also is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because since November 22, 2022, the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares has been below $1.00, which is the minimum bid price required to maintain listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq has not formally notified the Company of this deficiency because, under Nasdaq's rules, such a notice is given only after the deficiency has continued for 30 consecutive business days. The Company does not anticipate being able to regain compliance with either requirement (the minimum market value requirement or the minimum bid price requirement).

In light of these developments, the Company's Board of Directors determined to initiate the delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from the Nasdaq Global Market.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including: market conditions; and other risks set forth in Quotient's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Quotient files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or other factors.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

ir@quotientbd.com

+41 22 545 52 26


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Microsoft buys stake in London Stock Exchange in cloud deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Microsoft buying a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) fell as much as 10.2%, once again, on Monday morning as the crypto industry continues to unearth new risks. This time, it's a U.S. investigation into Binance caught the industry off guard. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing criminal probe into Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • BA Stock In Buy Range; Boeing Set For Historic Jet Orders

    Boeing is poised to benefit from the recover in commercial aviation. Several analysts have raised price targets on BA stock.

  • Where Will Lululemon Athletica Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 13% on Dec. 9 after the yoga and athletic apparel maker posted its latest earnings report. Lululemon expects its revenue to rise 24%-26% year over year in the fourth quarter, and to increase 26%-27% for the full year. It expects its EPS to increase 25%-28% year over year in the fourth quarter, and for adjusted full-year EPS (which excludes the gain from a real estate sale) to climb 27%-28%.