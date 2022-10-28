RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

RadNet, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).



Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 800-239-9838 . International callers can dial 929-477-0448 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580747&tp_key=2de3ec516e.

An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 2849600 .

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com .

