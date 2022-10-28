U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

RadNet, Inc.
·1 min read
RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 800-239-9838. International callers can dial 929-477-0448. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580747&tp_key=2de3ec516e.

An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 2849600.

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


