RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022

RadNet, Inc.
·1 min read
RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time (2:50 p.m. Eastern Time)  

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2022/id98U5UR.cfm

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date:

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time:

11:50 a.m. Pacific Time (2:50 p.m. Eastern Time)

Location:

Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 349 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACT:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


