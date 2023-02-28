U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,945.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,098.00
    +14.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.50
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.94
    +1.26 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    -0.76 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6920
    +0.5110 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,370.75
    -41.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.06
    -3.34 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.32
    -22.79 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

RadNet Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Including Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1), and Releases 2023 Financial Guidance

RadNet, Inc.
·31 min read
RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc.

  • Revenue increased 15.2% to a record of $383.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $333.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; Excluding Revenue from the Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) reporting segment, Revenue from the Imaging Centers reporting segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $382.5 million, an increase of 15.1% from last year’s fourth quarter

  • Excluding losses from our AI reporting segment and adjusting for Provider Relieve Funding Received in the fourth quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA(1) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was a record $61.6 million as compared with $52.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18.4%

  • Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2022; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.0% and same-center procedural volumes increased 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

  • After a successful pilot in Delaware, RadNet is implementing its Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) AI-powered mammography offering across all of its markets

  • RadNet announces 2023 guidance ranges, anticipating increases in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2) for 2023 over 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Report:

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter, which enabled us to exceed our 2022 full-year revised guidance ranges for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1). Contributing to our record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the quarter was a combination of high procedural demand for our services and improving conditions in our labor markets. Since September, we have been more successful in filling open positions and staffing our locations, enabling us to better meet the increasing demand we are experiencing for our services in virtually all markets in which we operate.”

“Throughout 2022, we carefully managed our liquidity and financial leverage. At year-end 2022, we had a cash balance of over $127 million and our net debt leverage ratio remained under 3.5 times Adjusted EBITDA(1). Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSOs) remained low at 39 days as of December 31, 2022, helping to contribute to our strong cash flow in the quarter and throughout 2022,” Dr. Berger noted.

“Moving into 2023, the demand for diagnostic imaging remains robust and is growing. Our solid financial position and operating model have presented us with targeted opportunities to expand our business, particularly through the construction of new centers to meet the growing demand and utilization in strategic markets. Currently, we have over a dozen centers in various stages of construction and development, and we believe these sites should be positive contributors to our performance in 2023. As the imaging center market further consolidates, we continue to see opportunities for tuck-in acquisitions in virtually all of RadNet markets at prices consistent with our historical discipline. Furthermore, throughout 2023, we expect to expand existing health system joint ventures and partnerships and establish new ones,” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger concluded, “We are also making significant strides in commercializing and monetizing our AI investments. Specifically, in November 2022, we began an implementation of our Enhanced Breast Cancer Diagnostic (EBCD) mammography program, where we are offering novel AI-enhanced mammography services to women in conjunction with their annual breast cancer screening exams for an additional fee. We expect that this offering will be available in all RadNet mammography centers by the end of the summer of 2023. Based upon early adoption data from several of our east coast markets, we are anticipating our losses from AI in 2023 to significantly narrow as a result of EBCD revenue, and we project our AI segment to be profitable in 2024.”

For the fourth quarter of 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Center reporting segment of $382.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $61.6 million, which excludes Revenue and Losses from the AI reporting segment. As compared with last year’s fourth quarter, Revenue increased $50.3 million (or 15.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $9.6 million (or 18.4%), also excluding $2.9 million of Provider Relief Funding received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Including our AI reporting segment, Revenue was $383.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 15.2% from $333.1 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Including the Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses of the AI reporting segment, Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (also excluding the Provider Relief Funding received in the fourth quarter of 2021).

For the fourth quarter of 2022, RadNet reported a Net Loss of $934,000 as compared with a net loss of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net Loss Per Share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(0.02), compared with a Net Loss per share of $(0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2021, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 57.0 million shares in 2022 and 54.0 million shares in 2021.

There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter of 2022 including: $45,000 of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps (excluding the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income); $450,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $1.2 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $927,000 acquisition transaction costs primarily related to the purchase of Heart and Lung Imaging Limited; $47,000 of valuation adjustment for contingent consideration related to acquisitions; $731,000 expenses related to debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment related to the refinancing of New Jersey Imaging Network’s credit facilities; and $6.1 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment. Adjusting for the above items, Adjusted Earnings(3) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was $6.4 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.11 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Also, affecting Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $4.7 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.6 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $750,000 of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 11.9%, CT volume increased 11.8% and PET/CT volume increased 20.7%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.0% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, MRI volume increased 7.5%, CT volume increased 6.0% and PET/CT volume increased 16.9%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 3.6% over the prior year’s same quarter.

Annual Report:

For full-year 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Centers reporting segment of $1,426 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from the AI reporting segment of $209.0 million. Revenue increased $112.0 million (or 8.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased $2.9 million (or 1.4%), excluding $9.1 million of Provider Relief Funding received in 2021.

Including our AI reporting segment Revenue of $4.4 million, Revenue was $1,430 million for full-year 2022, an increase of 8.7% from $1,315 million in 2021. Including Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses from the AI segment, Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2022 was $192.5 million as compared with $209.8 million in 2021 (which includes a one-time $7.7 million benefit from the employee retention credit and excludes $9.1 million of Provider Relief Funding received in 2021).

For 2022, RadNet reported Net Income of $10.7 million, a decrease of approximately $14.1 million over 2021. Per share diluted Net Income for the full year of 2022 was $0.17, compared to a diluted Net Income per share of $0.46 in 2021 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 57.3 million in 2022 and 53.4 million in 2021).

Affecting Net Income in 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $39.6 million of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps; $946,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $4.3 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $24.9 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment; $23.8 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $731,000 expenses related to debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment related to the refinancing of New Jersey Imaging Network’s credit facilities; $2.2 million in legal settlements; $2.5 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; $8.1 million change in estimate related to refund liability; and $2.7 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

Actual 2022 Results vs. 2022 Guidance:

The following compares the Company’s 2022 performance with previously announced revised guidance levels.

 



Original Guidance Range

Revised
Guidance Range
After Q3 Results

2022 Actual Results

 

Revenue – Imaging Center Ops.

$1,350 - $1,400 million

$1,360 - $1,410 million

$1,426 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from AI Segment

$205 - $215 million

$203 - $208 million

$209 million

Capital Expenditures(a)

$85 - $90 million

$100 - $105 million

$109 million

Cash Paid for Interest(c)

$27 - $32 million

$35 - $40 million

$39 million

Free Cash Flow(b)(2)

$80 - $90 million

$60 - $70 million

$61 million

 

 

 

 

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures (net of disposition proceeds) of $6.3 million.
(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.
(c) Excludes payments to and from counterparties of interest rate swaps.

Dr. Berger commented, “Our strong operating performance in the fourth quarter drove us to meet or exceed most all of our projected guidance ranges. Our 2022 results were above the high end of our revised Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance ranges. Additionally, our Free Cash Flow(2) results fell within our revised guidance range, despite our higher than originally projected capital expenditures as a result of the construction of certain de novo locations. We are very pleased with these results in light of the difficult labor market we faced throughout most of 2022, impacting the availability and cost of staffing.”

2023 Fiscal Year Guidance

For its 2023 fiscal year, RadNet announces its guidance ranges as follows:

Imaging Center Segment

 

 

Revenue

$1,525 million - $1,575 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$220 million - $230 million

Capital Expenditures(a)

$105 million - $115 million

Cash Paid for Interest(c)

$35 million - $40 million

Free Cash Flow Generation(b)(2)

$70 million - $80 million

 

 

Artificial Intelligence Segment

 

 

Revenue

$16 million - $18 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(Loss)

$(9) million - $(11) million

  1. Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.

  2. Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) from Imaging Center Segment less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.

  3. Net of payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps.

Dr. Berger noted, “We are anticipating strong results in 2023, demonstrating improvement in all financial and operating metrics. We are projecting Revenue growth from imaging center operations of between 7% and 10% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth from imaging center operations of between 5% and 10%. The anticipated growth implicit in our guidance in 2023 is projected to result from same-center growth, the contribution of various de novo locations opened in the second half of 2022 and scheduled to open throughout 2023, reimbursement increases from private and capitated payers, new and expanded health system joint ventures and the further contribution from acquisitions completed at various times during 2022.”

Dr. Berger continued, “Our Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance for 2023 excludes anticipated Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses of approximately $10 million from our AI division (DeepHealth, Aidence and Quantib). We estimate that these losses will be net of approximately $16 million to $18 million of anticipated Revenue from both the Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) mammography program currently being implemented and additional growth from Aidence and Quantib AI operations. We anticipate the AI operating segment to be profitable in 2024, and will continue to report the financial results of our AI and imaging center operating segments separately each quarter throughout 2023, providing transparency for our stakeholders to track our progress,” concluded Dr. Berger.

Conference Call for Today

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will discuss the Company's 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Dial In-Number: 877-407-0789
International Dial-In Number: 201-689-8562

There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1598450&tp_key=1aa3f92537 or http://www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News & Press Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 13736399.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, payors, customers, referral sources, partners, patients and employees, including (i) government’s unprecedented action regarding existing and potential restrictions and/or obligations related to citizen and business activity to contain the virus; (ii) the consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and the possibility of a global economic recession; (iii) the impact of the volume of canceled or rescheduled procedures, whether as a result of government action or patient choice; (iv) measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes to business practices; (v) the impact of government and administrative regulation, guidance and appropriations; (vi) changes in our revenues due to declining patient procedure volumes, changes in payor mix; (vii) potential increased expenses or workforce disruptions related to our employees that could lead to unavailability of key personnel; (viii) workforce disruptions related to our key partners, suppliers, vendors and others we do business with; (ix) the impact of return to work orders in certain states in which we operate; and (x) increased credit and collectability risks;

  • the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;

  • our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

  • changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;

  • the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

  • our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

  • volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

  • the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

  • changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

  • delays in receiving payments for services provided;

  • increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

  • the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

  • the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

  • closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

  • the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

  • the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and

  • noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

As of December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,834

 

 

$

134,606

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

166,357

 

 

 

135,062

 

Due from affiliates

 

18,971

 

 

 

5,384

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

54,022

 

 

 

49,212

 

Total current assets

 

367,184

 

 

 

324,264

 

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

565,961

 

 

 

484,247

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

603,524

 

 

 

584,291

 

Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets

 

1,169,485

 

 

 

1,068,538

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

677,665

 

 

 

513,820

 

Other intangible assets

 

106,228

 

 

 

56,603

 

Deferred financing costs

 

2,280

 

 

 

2,135

 

Investment in joint ventures

 

57,893

 

 

 

42,229

 

Deferred tax assets, net of current portion

 

-

 

 

 

14,853

 

Deposits and other

 

53,172

 

 

 

36,032

 

Total assets

$

2,433,907

 

 

$

2,058,474

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

369,595

 

 

 

263,937

 

Due to affiliates

 

23,100

 

 

 

23,530

 

Deferred revenue related to software sales

 

4,021

 

 

 

10,701

 

Current portion of operating lease

 

57,607

 

 

 

65,452

 

Current portion of notes payable and long term debt

 

12,400

 

 

 

11,164

 

Total current liabilities

 

466,723

 

 

 

374,784

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Operating lease, net of current portion

 

604,117

 

 

 

577,675

 

Notes payable, net of current portion

 

839,344

 

 

 

743,498

 

Deferred tax liability

 

9,256

 

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

23,015

 

 

 

16,360

 

Total liabilities

 

1,942,455

 

 

 

1,712,317

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 57,723,125 and 53,458,227 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

436,288

 

 

 

342,592

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(20,677

)

 

 

(20,421

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(82,622

)

 

 

(93,272

)

Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

 

332,995

 

 

 

228,904

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

158,457

 

 

 

117,253

 

Total equity

 

491,452

 

 

 

346,157

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,433,907

 

 

$

2,058,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

Service fee revenue

$

1,278,016

 

 

$

1,166,743

 

 

$

931,722

 

Revenue under capitation arrangements

 

152,045

 

 

 

148,334

 

 

 

140,118

 

Total revenue

 

1,430,061

 

 

 

1,315,077

 

 

 

1,071,840

 

Provider relief funding

 

-

 

 

 

9,110

 

 

 

26,264

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

1,264,346

 

 

 

1,123,274

 

 

 

965,902

 

Lease abandonment charges

 

-

 

 

 

19,675

 

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

115,877

 

 

 

96,694

 

 

 

86,795

 

Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other

 

2,529

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

1,200

 

Loss on impairment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,170

 

Severance costs

 

946

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

4,353

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,383,698

 

 

 

1,241,633

 

 

 

1,062,420

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

46,363

 

 

 

82,554

 

 

 

35,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

50,841

 

 

 

48,830

 

 

 

45,882

 

Equity in earnings of joint ventures

 

(10,390

)

 

 

(10,967

)

 

 

(7,945

)

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

 

(39,621

)

 

 

(21,670

)

 

 

2,528

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses

 

731

 

 

 

6,044

 

 

 

(4,047

)

Other expenses

 

1,833

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

120

 

Total other expenses

 

3,394

 

 

 

23,675

 

 

 

36,538

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

42,969

 

 

 

58,879

 

 

 

(854

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(9,361

)

 

 

(14,560

)

 

 

(895

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

33,608

 

 

 

44,319

 

 

 

(1,749

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

22,958

 

 

 

19,592

 

 

 

13,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

10,650

 

 

$

24,727

 

 

$

(14,840

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

56,293,336

 

 

 

52,496,679

 

 

 

50,891,791

 

Diluted

 

57,320,870

 

 

 

53,421,033

 

 

 

50,891,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

33,608

 

$

44,319

 

$

(1,749

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

115,877

 

 

96,694

 

 

86,795

 

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets

 

68,847

 

 

73,967

 

 

67,915

 

Lease abandonment charges

 

-

 

 

19,675

 

 

-

 

Equity in earnings of joint ventures

 

(10,390

)

 

(10,967

)

 

(7,945

)

Distributions from joint ventures

 

4,438

 

 

4,707

 

 

9,522

 

Amortization and write off of deferred financing costs and loan discount

 

2,693

 

 

3,254

 

 

4,413

 

Loss on sale and disposal of equipment

 

2,529

 

 

1,246

 

 

1,200

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

1,496

 

 

(4,047

)

Loss on impairment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,170

 

Amortization of cash flow hedge

 

3,687

 

 

3,695

 

 

3,448

 

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

 

(39,621

)

 

(21,670

)

 

2,528

 

Stock-based compensation

 

23,770

 

 

25,203

 

 

12,405

 

Other non cash item in other expenses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

242

 

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

(325

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(30,078

)

 

(5,890

)

 

25,206

 

Other current assets

 

(3,327

)

 

(15,777

)

 

6,588

 

Other assets

 

(12,166

)

 

662

 

 

(5,425

)

Deferred taxes

 

13,356

 

 

19,834

 

 

(611

)

Operating lease liability

 

(68,943

)

 

(72,553

)

 

(53,906

)

Deferred revenue

 

(7,316

)

 

(28,319

)

 

37,941

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

49,778

 

 

9,915

 

 

45,069

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

146,417

 

 

149,491

 

 

233,759

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Purchase of imaging facilities and other operations

 

(129,961

)

 

(77,691

)

 

(31,265

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(119,451

)

 

(137,874

)

 

(94,172

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

-

 

 

(5,130

)

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of equipment

 

3,904

 

 

625

 

 

828

 

Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures

 

(1,441

)

 

(1,441

)

 

(1,635

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(246,949

)

 

(221,511

)

 

(126,244

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Payments on senior notes

 

(53,750

)

 

(619,529

)

 

(43,296

)

Principal payments on notes and leases payable

 

-

 

 

(3,302

)

 

(3,562

)

Additional deferred finance costs on revolving loan amendment

 

-

 

 

(938

)

 

(741

)

Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs

 

147,996

 

 

717,307

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from Payment Protection Program

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,023

 

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

 

(893

)

 

(2,426

)

 

(1,985

)

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

 

13,073

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

-

 

 

128,300

 

 

250,900

 

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

-

 

 

(128,300

)

 

(250,900

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options

 

294

 

 

488

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

93,647

 

 

104,673

 

 

(45,561

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

 

113

 

 

(65

)

 

(101

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(6,772

)

 

32,588

 

 

61,853

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period

 

134,606

 

 

102,018

 

 

40,165

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period

$

127,834

 

$

134,606

 

$

102,018

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

39,151

 

$

29,042

 

$

39,521

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

587

 

$

1,950

 

$

5,069

 

 

 

 

 


RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service fee revenue

$

346,197

 

 

$

296,264

 

Revenue under capitation arrangements

 

37,678

 

 

 

36,885

 

Total revenue

 

383,875

 

 

 

333,150

 

Provider relief funding

 

-

 

 

 

2,819

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

329,589

 

 

 

284,667

 

Lease abandonment charges

 

-

 

 

 

19,675

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30,668

 

 

 

25,421

 

Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other

 

1,567

 

 

 

1,524

 

Severance costs

 

450

 

 

 

29

 

Total operating expenses

 

362,274

 

 

 

331,316

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

21,601

 

 

 

4,652

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

15,442

 

 

 

11,801

 

Equity in earnings of joint ventures

 

(2,040

)

 

 

(2,707

)

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

(45

)

 

 

(7,520

)

Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses

 

731

 

 

 

-

 

Other expenses (income)

 

270

 

 

 

(261

)

Total other expenses

 

14,358

 

 

 

1,312

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

7,243

 

 

 

3,340

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(2,274

)

 

 

(2,027

)

NET INCOME

 

4,969

 

 

 

1,313

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

5,903

 

 

 

5,137

 

NET (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(934

)

 

$

(3,823

)

 

 

 

 

BASIC NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

DILUTED NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.07

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

Basic

 

57,040,622

 

 

 

53,046,706

 

Diluted

 

57,040,622

 

 

 

53,964,751

 

 

 

 

 


RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders

$

(934

)

 

$

(3,823

)

 

$

10,650

 

 

$

24,727

 

Income taxes

 

2,274

 

 

 

2,027

 

 

 

9,361

 

 

 

14,560

 

Interest expense

 

15,442

 

 

 

11,801

 

 

 

50,841

 

 

 

48,830

 

Severance costs

 

450

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

946

 

 

 

744

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30,668

 

 

 

25,421

 

 

 

115,877

 

 

 

96,694

 

Non-cash employee stock-based compensation

 

4,658

 

 

 

3,637

 

 

 

23,770

 

 

 

25,203

 

Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other

 

1,567

 

 

 

1,524

 

 

 

2,529

 

 

 

1,246

 

Debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses

 

731

 

 

 

 

 

 

731

 

 

 

6,044

 

Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge

 

(45

)

 

 

(7,520

)

 

 

(39,621

)

 

 

(21,670

)

Other adjustment to joint venture investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(565

)

Other expenses

 

270

 

 

 

(261

)

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

1,438

 

Legal settlements

 

 

 

 

831

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

831

 

Change in estimate related refund liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,089

 

 

 

 

Lease Abandonment Charges

 

 

 

 

19,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,675

 

Non operational rent expenses

 

1,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,297

 

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction costs

 

927

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,171

 

Valuation adjustment for contingent consideration

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and Provider Relief funding

$

57,232

 

 

$

54,512

 

 

$

192,474

 

 

$

218,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provider relief funding

 

 

 

 

(2,819

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,110

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and excluding benefit from Provider Relief Funding

$

57,232

 

 

$

51,693

 

 

$

192,474

 

 

$

209,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA losses from AI Segment

 

4,321

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

16,575

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Losses from AI Segment and Provider relief funding

$

61,553

 

 

$

51,997

 

 

$

209,049

 

 

$

211,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(3)

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(934

)

 

$

(3,823

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add severance costs

 

450

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

Add loss on lease abandonment/impairment

 

-

 

 

 

19,675

 

 

 

Add legal settlement and related expenses

 

-

 

 

 

831

 

 

 

Add debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses

 

731

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Add transaction costs Aidence Holdings B.V. & Quantib B.V.

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

Add non-operational rent expenses (i)

 

1,177

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Add AI Segment losses (iv)

 

6,060

 

 

 

652

 

 

 

Add acquisition transaction costs

 

927

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Add valuation adjustment for contingent consideration

 

47

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Subtract Provider Relief Funding

 

-

 

 

 

(2,819

)

 

 

Subtract non-cash gain on swap valuation (ii)

 

(45

)

 

 

(7,520

)

 

 

Total adjustments - loss (gain)

 

9,347

 

 

 

12,019

 

 

 

Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (iii)

 

2,031

 

 

 

2,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

 

 

 

 

 

TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

 

7,316

 

 

 

9,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.

 

6,382

 

 

 

5,224

 

 

 

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

58,164,555

 

 

 

53,964,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(i) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational.

 

 

(ii) Impact from the change in fair value of the swaps during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective.

 

 

(iii) Tax effected using 21.73% and 24.73% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

 

(iv) Represents pre-tax net income losses before income taxes from Artificial Intelligence reporting segment.

 

 

 

 

 

 


PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

2022

 

 

Commercial Insurance

57.7

%

Medicare

22.0

%

Capitation

9.8

%

Medicaid

2.5

%

Workers Compensation/Personal Injury

3.2

%

Other

4.7

%

Total

100.0

%

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year

 

Full Year

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MRI

 

36.4

%

 

36.8

%

 

36.0

%

 

35.4

%

CT

 

17.2

%

 

17.5

%

 

17.2

%

 

17.6

%

PET/CT

 

5.8

%

 

5.8

%

 

5.5

%

 

6.0

%

X-ray

 

6.4

%

 

6.7

%

 

3.9

%

 

7.3

%

Ultrasound

 

12.8

%

 

12.6

%

 

12.7

%

 

12.3

%

Mammography

 

16.0

%

 

15.3

%

 

16.1

%

 

15.7

%

Nuclear Medicine

 

0.8

%

 

0.9

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

Other

 

4.6

%

 

4.5

%

 

4.6

%

 

4.7

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, other income or loss, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash and extraordinary events which took place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision, pre-tax loss or gain from AI segment and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bayer shares slide on lower fourth-quarter net profit; weedkiller claims rose in 2022

    German agricultural and pharmaceutical group saw net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3m) for final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter

    The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.

  • Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Chinook (KDNY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.92% and 28%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered and euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday, as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Brief

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.