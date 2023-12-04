Radware (RDWR) Deploys Security for a Latin American Judiciary

Radware RDWR announced that a Latin American judiciary has purchased a range of security solutions, including Radware Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF), Application Programming Interface (API) security, Bot Manager, DefensePro Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Cloud DDoS Protection Service. These solutions aim to address the hybrid infrastructure security needs of the Latin American judiciary's application and network.

To enhance application security, RDWR deployed its Cloud WAF solution, which is constructed on the company's SecurePath architecture, ensuring enterprise-grade adaptive security against standard Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP)-Top-10 threats. Additionally, the API Security solution aims to counter OWASP API Security Top 10 attacks, which hackers commonly exploit to compromise APIs.

Furthermore, the Bot Manager solution tackles some of the most sophisticated threats posed by bots, including account takeovers, web scraping and critical risks like payment fraud. Leveraging behavioral modeling, fingerprinting and bot intelligence technology, it offers users a CAPTCHA-free browsing experience while continuously thwarting threats.

The institution has also chosen two other solutions to safeguard its servers from cyber attacks, such as DDoS threats. These attacks disrupt high-volume server traffic and come in various forms like those of IoT-based, Burst, ransom DDoS, or even User Datagram Protocol floods, Phantom floods and DDoS Tsunami attacks. RDWR’s on-premise DefensePro DDoS Protection solution and the cloud-based Cloud DDoS Protection Service are built to counter these threats.

Strong Cybersecurity Demand Aids Radware

The rise of data breaches, DDoS attacks and other critical cybersecurity threats has positioned Radware strongly in the cybersecurity market, causing a surge in demand for its solutions. Alongside its recent partnership with the Latin American Judiciary, the company is actively engaged with other organizations like the Israeli government, mitigating threats across government offices, banking institutes and media agencies in Israel.

Another recent success came from securing a prominent North American Airport as a customer. Radware deployed its Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Application Protection Services to safeguard the Airport’s network and applications housed in its data centers. The increasing prevalence of Layer 7 attacks, such as HTTP/S Floods, DNS Query Floods and Brute Force threats, presents a distinct opportunity for the company as its offerings are specifically designed to tackle these challenges, unlike traditional firewalls.

However, RDWR faces a mixed bag of challenges. In an increasingly competitive cybersecurity industry, it contends with several major competitors, including Zscaler, F5, CyberArk, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks, all of which are focused on rapid innovation.

Radware currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of RDWR have declined 21.3% year to date.

