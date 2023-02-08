Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Recurring revenue increased to 68%, full year 2022 cloud and subscription revenue increased 13%
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights
Revenue of $74.1 million, down 3% year-over-year
Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.7% compared to 82.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17; GAAP net loss per share of $0.09
Full Year 2022 Results and Financial Highlights
Revenue of $293.4 million, up 2% year-over-year
ARR of $202.4 million, up 7% year-over-year
Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.0% compared to 82.4% in 2021
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68; GAAP EPS of $0.00
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
“For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, I’m pleased to report solid results, which were in-line with our guidance. The results were driven mainly by cloud and subscription revenue, which delivered double-digit growth during 2022, as well as a record number of new cloud wins in the fourth quarter,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “While headwinds in the macro environment may continue to impact our results in the coming year, we remain optimistic about our long-term growth potential given the market adoption of our products. In 2023, the cloud will continue to play a pivotal role in our strategy as we increase our focus on our cloud security solutions, grow our presence in the mid-sized enterprise market, and expand our channel partnerships. Coupled with disciplined expense management, we remain committed to driving profitable growth.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 totaled $74.1 million and $293.4 million, respectively:
Revenue in the Americas region was $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2022 was $123.9 million, a decrease of 4% from $128.8 million in the full year of 2021.
Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% from $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2022 was $104.2 million, up 6% from $98.4 million for the full year of 2021.
Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2022 was $65.3 million, up 10% from $59.3 million for the full year of 2021.
GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 was $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $432.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $32.1 million for the full year of 2022.
Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net of balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and the Company’s 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701
A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.
The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.
Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.
About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.
Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.
©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.
Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.
The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com
Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
46,185
92,513
Marketable securities
44,180
39,497
Short-term bank deposits
207,679
155,879
Trade receivables, net
17,752
13,191
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,646
8,046
Inventories
11,428
11,580
335,870
320,706
Long-term investments
Marketable securities
90,148
98,224
Long-term bank deposits
43,765
79,708
Severance pay funds
2,146
2,454
136,059
180,386
Property and equipment, net
21,068
20,240
Intangible assets, net
19,686
10,731
Other long-term assets
43,636
37,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,078
24,829
Goodwill
68,008
41,144
Total assets
647,405
635,370
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8,067
4,310
Deferred revenues
108,243
99,922
Operating lease liabilities
4,685
5,090
Other payables and accrued expenses
45,444
56,565
166,439
165,887
Long-term liabilities
Deferred revenues
72,219
67,065
Operating lease liabilities
19,461
22,360
Other long-term liabilities
20,843
10,065
112,523
99,490
Equity
Radware Ltd. equity
Share capital
732
730
Additional paid-in capital
498,168
471,173
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,844)
(455)
Treasury stock, at cost
(303,299)
(243,023)
Retained earnings
141,402
141,568
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity
332,159
369,993
Non–controlling interest
36,284
-
Total equity
368,443
369,993
Total liabilities and equity
647,405
635,370
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
74,083
76,642
293,426
286,496
Cost of revenues
13,917
14,048
53,884
52,446
Gross profit
60,166
62,594
239,542
234,050
Operating expenses, net:
Research and development, net
22,486
19,597
86,562
74,098
Selling and marketing
32,544
32,015
126,533
119,842
General and administrative
10,244
6,114
29,786
21,885
Total operating expenses, net
65,274
57,726
242,881
215,825
Operating income (loss)
(5,108)
4,868
(3,339)
18,225
Financial income (expense), net
2,018
(463)
8,052
4,407
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(3,090)
4,405
4,713
22,632
Taxes on income
1,034
9,996
4,879
14,821
Net income (loss)
(4,124)
(5,591)
(166)
7,811
Basic net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders
(0.09)
(0.12)
(0.00)
0.17
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share
44,586,590
46,004,419
44,943,168
45,919,835
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders
(0.09)
(0.12)
(0.00)
0.16
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share
44,586,590
46,004,419
44,943,168
47,503,091
Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit
60,166
62,594
239,542
234,050
Stock-based compensation
112
87
399
236
Amortization of intangible assets
992
465
3,704
1,858
Non-GAAP gross profit
61,270
63,146
243,645
236,144
GAAP research and development, net
22,486
19,597
86,562
74,098
Stock-based compensation
2,073
1,626
7,292
5,412
Non-GAAP Research and development, net
20,413
17,971
79,270
68,686
GAAP selling and marketing
32,544
32,015
126,533
119,842
Stock-based compensation
2,993
2,517
11,241
8,811
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
29,551
29,498
115,292
111,031
GAAP general and administrative
10,244
6,114
29,786
21,885
Stock-based compensation
4,480
1,142
8,421
3,115
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Non-GAAP general and administrative
4,945
4,676
19,404
17,557
GAAP total operating expenses, net
65,274
57,726
242,881
215,825
Stock-based compensation
9,546
5,285
26,954
17,338
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
54,909
52,145
213,966
197,274
GAAP operating income (loss)
(5,108)
4,868
(3,339)
18,225
Stock-based compensation
9,658
5,372
27,353
17,574
Amortization of intangible assets
992
465
3,704
1,858
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Non-GAAP operating income
6,361
11,001
29,679
38,870
GAAP financial income (loss), net
2,018
(463)
8,052
4,407
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net
413
1,592
(1,301)
1,811
Non-GAAP financial income, net
2,431
1,129
6,751
6,218
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
(3,090)
4,405
4,713
22,632
Stock-based compensation
9,658
5,372
27,353
17,574
Amortization of intangible assets
992
465
3,704
1,858
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net
413
1,592
(1,301)
1,811
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
8,792
12,130
36,430
45,088
GAAP taxes on income
1,034
9,996
4,879
14,821
Tax settlement
-
(8,247)
-
(8,247)
Tax related adjustments
61
61
246
246
Non-GAAP taxes on income
1,095
1,810
5,125
6,820
GAAP net income (loss)
(4,124)
(5,591)
(166)
7,811
Stock-based compensation
9,658
5,372
27,353
17,574
Amortization of intangible assets
992
465
3,704
1,858
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
413
1,592
(1,301)
1,811
Tax settlement
-
8,247
-
8,247
Tax related adjustments
(61)
(61)
(246)
(246)
Non-GAAP net income
7,697
10,320
31,305
38,268
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share
(0.09)
(0.12)
(0.00)
0.16
Stock-based compensation
0.21
0.11
0.60
0.37
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.01
0.08
0.04
Litigation costs
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
Acquisition costs
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.02
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net
0.01
0.03
(0.03)
0.04
Tax settlement
0.00
0.17
0.00
0.17
Tax related adjustments
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
0.17
0.22
0.68
0.81
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
45,227,288
47,655,351
45,947,476
47,503,091
Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)
(4,124)
(5,591)
(166)
7,811
Exclude: Financial expense (income), net
(2,018)
463
(8,052)
(4,407)
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
2,878
2,484
11,692
10,196
Exclude: Taxes on income
1,034
9,996
4,879
14,821
EBITDA
(2,230)
7,352
8,353
28,421
Share-based compensation
9,658
5,372
27,353
17,574
Litigation costs
-
-
-
288
Acquisition costs
819
296
1,961
925
Adjusted EBITDA
8,247
13,020
37,667
47,208
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Amortization of intangible assets
992
465
3,704
1,858
Depreciation
1,886
2,019
7,988
8,338
2,878
2,484
11,692
10,196
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
(4,124)
(5,591)
(166)
7,811
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,878
2,484
11,692
10,196
Share-based compensation
9,658
5,372
27,353
17,574
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
766
817
2,345
2,720
Gain related to securities, net
(4)
(14)
(68)
(438)
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits
(1,424)
1,003
(2,480)
2,424
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
301
15
219
468
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
(4,401)
(1,715)
(4,561)
3,657
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
(5,243)
2,515
(5,716)
(8,091)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(574)
823
152
2,355
Increase in trade payables
1,297
1,316
3,757
428
Increase in deferred revenues
1,584
10,990
13,475
20,063
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
8,418
10,287
(12,301)
12,238
Operating lease liabilities, net
428
632
(1,553)
369
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,560
28,934
32,148
71,774
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,768)
(1,653)
(8,814)
(5,603)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net
(71)
7
35
49
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net
5,824
20,168
(13,377)
24,448
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net
1,640
(3,527)
(3,862)
(11,045)
Payment for the business acquisition of SecurityDAM Ltd.
-
-
(30,000)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,625
14,995
(56,018)
7,849
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of share options
832
2,828
2,034
10,590
Repurchase of shares
(12,301)
(17,449)
(59,492)
(52,471)
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred A shares in subsidiary
-
-
35,000
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,469)
(14,621)
(22,458)
(41,881)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,716
29,308
(46,328)
37,742
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
42,469
63,205
92,513
54,771
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
46,185
92,513
46,185
92,513