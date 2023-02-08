U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,142.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,755.75
    -21.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.90
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.82 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.30
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -0.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8240
    -0.2480 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,180.15
    +188.72 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.74
    +8.78 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,933.16
    +68.45 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Radware Ltd.
·15 min read
Radware Ltd.
Radware Ltd.

Recurring revenue increased to 68%, full year 2022 cloud and subscription revenue increased 13%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $74.1 million, down 3% year-over-year

  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.7% compared to 82.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17; GAAP net loss per share of $0.09

Full Year 2022 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $293.4 million, up 2% year-over-year

  • ARR of $202.4 million, up 7% year-over-year

  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.0% compared to 82.4% in 2021

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68; GAAP EPS of $0.00

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, I’m pleased to report solid results, which were in-line with our guidance. The results were driven mainly by cloud and subscription revenue, which delivered double-digit growth during 2022, as well as a record number of new cloud wins in the fourth quarter,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “While headwinds in the macro environment may continue to impact our results in the coming year, we remain optimistic about our long-term growth potential given the market adoption of our products. In 2023, the cloud will continue to play a pivotal role in our strategy as we increase our focus on our cloud security solutions, grow our presence in the mid-sized enterprise market, and expand our channel partnerships. Coupled with disciplined expense management, we remain committed to driving profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 totaled $74.1 million and $293.4 million, respectively:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2022 was $123.9 million, a decrease of 4% from $128.8 million in the full year of 2021.

  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% from $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2022 was $104.2 million, up 6% from $98.4 million for the full year of 2021.

  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2022 was $65.3 million, up 10% from $59.3 million for the full year of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 was $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $432.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $32.1 million for the full year of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net of balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and the Company’s 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: FacebookLinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com


Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

46,185

 

92,513

Marketable securities

44,180

 

39,497

Short-term bank deposits

207,679

 

155,879

Trade receivables, net

17,752

 

13,191

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,646

 

8,046

Inventories

11,428

 

11,580

 

335,870

 

320,706

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

 

 

 

Marketable securities

90,148

 

98,224

Long-term bank deposits

43,765

 

79,708

Severance pay funds

2,146

 

2,454

 

136,059

 

180,386

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

21,068

 

20,240

Intangible assets, net

19,686

 

10,731

Other long-term assets

43,636

 

37,334

Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,078

 

24,829

Goodwill

68,008

 

41,144

Total assets

647,405

 

635,370

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade payables

8,067

 

4,310

Deferred revenues

108,243

 

99,922

Operating lease liabilities

4,685

 

5,090

Other payables and accrued expenses

45,444

 

56,565

 

166,439

 

165,887

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred revenues

72,219

 

67,065

Operating lease liabilities

19,461

 

22,360

Other long-term liabilities

20,843

 

10,065

 

112,523

 

99,490

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Radware Ltd. equity

 

 

 

Share capital

732

 

730

Additional paid-in capital

498,168

 

471,173

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(4,844)

 

(455)

Treasury stock, at cost

(303,299)

 

(243,023)

Retained earnings

141,402

 

141,568

Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity

332,159

 

369,993

 

 

 

 

Non–controlling interest

36,284

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total equity

368,443

 

369,993

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

647,405

 

635,370



Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

74,083

 

76,642

 

293,426

 

286,496

Cost of revenues

13,917

 

14,048

 

53,884

 

52,446

Gross profit

60,166

 

62,594

 

239,542

 

234,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

22,486

 

19,597

 

86,562

 

74,098

Selling and marketing

32,544

 

32,015

 

126,533

 

119,842

General and administrative

10,244

 

6,114

 

29,786

 

21,885

Total operating expenses, net

65,274

 

57,726

 

242,881

 

215,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

(5,108)

 

4,868

 

(3,339)

 

18,225

Financial income (expense), net

2,018

 

(463)

 

8,052

 

4,407

Income (loss) before taxes on income

(3,090)

 

4,405

 

4,713

 

22,632

Taxes on income

1,034

 

9,996

 

4,879

 

14,821

Net income (loss)

(4,124)

 

(5,591)

 

(166)

 

7,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

(0.09)

 

(0.12)

 

(0.00)

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share

44,586,590

 

46,004,419

 

44,943,168

 

45,919,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders

(0.09)

 

(0.12)

 

(0.00)

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share

44,586,590

 

46,004,419

 

44,943,168

 

47,503,091



Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

GAAP gross profit

60,166

 

62,594

 

239,542

 

234,050

 

Stock-based compensation

112

 

87

 

399

 

236

 

Amortization of intangible assets

992

 

465

 

3,704

 

1,858

Non-GAAP gross profit

61,270

 

63,146

 

243,645

 

236,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development, net

22,486

 

19,597

 

86,562

 

74,098

 

Stock-based compensation

2,073

 

1,626

 

7,292

 

5,412

Non-GAAP Research and development, net

20,413

 

17,971

 

79,270

 

68,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling and marketing

32,544

 

32,015

 

126,533

 

119,842

 

Stock-based compensation

2,993

 

2,517

 

11,241

 

8,811

Non-GAAP selling and marketing

29,551

 

29,498

 

115,292

 

111,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

10,244

 

6,114

 

29,786

 

21,885

 

Stock-based compensation

4,480

 

1,142

 

8,421

 

3,115

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

Non-GAAP general and administrative

4,945

 

4,676

 

19,404

 

17,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total operating expenses, net

65,274

 

57,726

 

242,881

 

215,825

 

Stock-based compensation

9,546

 

5,285

 

26,954

 

17,338

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net

54,909

 

52,145

 

213,966

 

197,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

(5,108)

 

4,868

 

(3,339)

 

18,225

 

Stock-based compensation

9,658

 

5,372

 

27,353

 

17,574

 

Amortization of intangible assets

992

 

465

 

3,704

 

1,858

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

Non-GAAP operating income

6,361

 

11,001

 

29,679

 

38,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP financial income (loss), net

2,018

 

(463)

 

8,052

 

4,407

 

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net

413

 

1,592

 

(1,301)

 

1,811

Non-GAAP financial income, net

2,431

 

1,129

 

6,751

 

6,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income

(3,090)

 

4,405

 

4,713

 

22,632

 

Stock-based compensation

9,658

 

5,372

 

27,353

 

17,574

 

Amortization of intangible assets

992

 

465

 

3,704

 

1,858

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

 

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net

413

 

1,592

 

(1,301)

 

1,811

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

8,792

 

12,130

 

36,430

 

45,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP taxes on income

1,034

 

9,996

 

4,879

 

14,821

 

Tax settlement

-

 

(8,247)

 

-

 

(8,247)

 

Tax related adjustments

61

 

61

 

246

 

246

Non-GAAP taxes on income

1,095

 

1,810

 

5,125

 

6,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

(4,124)

 

(5,591)

 

(166)

 

7,811

 

Stock-based compensation

9,658

 

5,372

 

27,353

 

17,574

 

Amortization of intangible assets

992

 

465

 

3,704

 

1,858

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

 

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net

413

 

1,592

 

(1,301)

 

1,811

 

Tax settlement

-

 

8,247

 

-

 

8,247

 

Tax related adjustments

(61)

 

(61)

 

(246)

 

(246)

Non-GAAP net income

7,697

 

10,320

 

31,305

 

38,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

(0.09)

 

(0.12)

 

(0.00)

 

0.16

 

Stock-based compensation

0.21

 

0.11

 

0.60

 

0.37

 

Amortization of intangible assets

0.02

 

0.01

 

0.08

 

0.04

 

Litigation costs

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.01

 

Acquisition costs

0.02

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

0.02

 

Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net

0.01

 

0.03

 

(0.03)

 

0.04

 

Tax settlement

0.00

 

0.17

 

0.00

 

0.17

 

Tax related adjustments

(0.00)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.01)

 

(0.01)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

0.17

 

0.22

 

0.68

 

0.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

45,227,288

 

47,655,351

 

45,947,476

 

47,503,091



Radware Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(U.S Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

GAAP net income (loss)

(4,124)

 

(5,591)

 

(166)

 

7,811

 

Exclude: Financial expense (income), net

(2,018)

 

463

 

(8,052)

 

(4,407)

 

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense

2,878

 

2,484

 

11,692

 

10,196

 

Exclude: Taxes on income

1,034

 

9,996

 

4,879

 

14,821

EBITDA

(2,230)

 

7,352

 

8,353

 

28,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

9,658

 

5,372

 

27,353

 

17,574

 

Litigation costs

-

 

-

 

-

 

288

 

Acquisition costs

819

 

296

 

1,961

 

925

Adjusted EBITDA

8,247

 

13,020

 

37,667

 

47,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

992

 

465

 

3,704

 

1,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

1,886

 

2,019

 

7,988

 

8,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,878

 

2,484

 

11,692

 

10,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

(4,124)

 

(5,591)

 

(166)

 

7,811

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

2,878

 

2,484

 

11,692

 

10,196

Share-based compensation

9,658

 

5,372

 

27,353

 

17,574

Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

766

 

817

 

2,345

 

2,720

Gain related to securities, net

(4)

 

(14)

 

(68)

 

(438)

Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits

(1,424)

 

1,003

 

(2,480)

 

2,424

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

301

 

15

 

219

 

468

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(4,401)

 

(1,715)

 

(4,561)

 

3,657

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

(5,243)

 

2,515

 

(5,716)

 

(8,091)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(574)

 

823

 

152

 

2,355

Increase in trade payables

1,297

 

1,316

 

3,757

 

428

Increase in deferred revenues

1,584

 

10,990

 

13,475

 

20,063

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

8,418

 

10,287

 

(12,301)

 

12,238

Operating lease liabilities, net

428

 

632

 

(1,553)

 

369

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,560

 

28,934

 

32,148

 

71,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,768)

 

(1,653)

 

(8,814)

 

(5,603)

Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net

(71)

 

7

 

35

 

49

Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net

5,824

 

20,168

 

(13,377)

 

24,448

Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net

1,640

 

(3,527)

 

(3,862)

 

(11,045)

Payment for the business acquisition of SecurityDAM Ltd.

-

 

-

 

(30,000)

 

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,625

 

14,995

 

(56,018)

 

7,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of share options

832

 

2,828

 

2,034

 

10,590

Repurchase of shares

(12,301)

 

(17,449)

 

(59,492)

 

(52,471)

Proceeds from issuance of Preferred A shares in subsidiary

-

 

-

 

35,000

 

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,469)

 

(14,621)

 

(22,458)

 

(41,881)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,716

 

29,308

 

(46,328)

 

37,742

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

42,469

 

63,205

 

92,513

 

54,771

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

46,185

 

92,513

 

46,185

 

92,513


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat

    Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for October-December rose to $15.1 billion from $15 billion a year earlier, beating the $14.4 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. Equinor raised its regular quarterly dividend and said it expected to see an annual cash flow from operations after tax of around $20 billion per year for the rest of the decade.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Carrier's (CARR) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Carrier's (CARR) fourth-quarter results reflect weakness in the Refrigeration and Fire & Security segments. Nevertheless, strength in the HVAC segment is a positive.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Investors obsessing over AI is latest symptom of the 'Amazon disease': Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 85% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become one of the more intriguing stocks of the 2020s. The pandemic left the company without significant revenue for more than one year, leading to pain for the company and significant volatility for Carnival stock. The question for investors now is whether that lower stock price signals a buying opportunity or a sign to continue avoiding Carnival stock.