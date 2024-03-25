Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 7.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Ramaco Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ramaco Resources is:

22% = US$82m ÷ US$370m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ramaco Resources' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Ramaco Resources seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This probably laid the ground for Ramaco Resources' significant 40% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Ramaco Resources' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is METC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether METC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ramaco Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ramaco Resources' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 19%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 81% of its profits. So it looks like Ramaco Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Ramaco Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 30% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 16%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ramaco Resources' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

