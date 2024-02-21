Rambus Inc SVP, COO Xianzhi Fan Sells 2,004 Shares

Xianzhi Fan, SVP, COO of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS), has sold 2,004 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Rambus Inc is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design, development, and licensing of chip interface technologies and architectures that are used in digital electronics products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 56,217 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Rambus Inc indicates a pattern of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rambus Inc were trading at $55, giving the company a market cap of $6.053 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.77, which is lower than the industry median of 29.15 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a current share price of $55 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.70, indicating that Rambus Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

