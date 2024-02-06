Xianzhi Fan, SVP, COO of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,213 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Rambus Inc is a technology company that specializes in the design, development, and licensing of chip interface technologies and architectures that are used in digital electronics products. The company's products are integral to the performance and efficiency of semiconductors in a wide range of applications, including computing, communications, and consumer electronics.

The insider transaction history for Rambus Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during this period.

Rambus Inc SVP, COO Xianzhi Fan Sells 20,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rambus Inc were trading at $68.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.42, which is below the industry median of 27.21 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.49, with a GF Value of $46.13, indicating that Rambus Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Rambus Inc SVP, COO Xianzhi Fan Sells 20,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

