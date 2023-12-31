We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Castings (LON:CGS) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Castings (LON:CGS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Castings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Castings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Castings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Castings' EPS soared from UK£0.23 to UK£0.36, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 52%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Castings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 38% to UK£227m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

LSE:CGS Earnings and Revenue History December 31st 2023

Are Castings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Castings followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£12m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 7.8% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Castings with market caps between UK£78m and UK£314m is about UK£589k.

Castings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£414k in the year leading up to March 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Castings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Castings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Castings is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Castings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

