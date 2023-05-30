We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Heartland Express Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Heartland Express has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Heartland Express' EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Heartland Express Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Heartland Express insiders spent a staggering US$5.4m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Knowing this, Heartland Express will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman of the Board Michael Gerdin who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.7m, paying US$15.89 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Heartland Express bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$170m. Coming in at 14% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Mike Gerdin, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Heartland Express, the median CEO pay is around US$5.3m.

The CEO of Heartland Express only received US$840k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Heartland Express Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Heartland Express' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Heartland Express (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

The good news is that Heartland Express is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

