We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Reject Shop (ASX:TRS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Reject Shop's Improving Profits

Reject Shop has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Reject Shop's EPS shot up from AU$0.17 to AU$0.23; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 35%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Reject Shop maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.4% to AU$803m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Reject Shop Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Reject Shop insiders spent AU$243k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Steven Fisher, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$156k for shares at about AU$4.45 each.

Should You Add Reject Shop To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Reject Shop's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Reject Shop in more detail. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Reject Shop is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

