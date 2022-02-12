U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,212.28
    -1,244.11 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Randy Fields Talks About Great Advancements in Food Traceability and How the Industry Can Comply

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mission Matters Business Podcast
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PCYG

Randall K. (Randy) Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Randall K. (Randy) Fields was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Randall K. (Randy) Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Business Podcast.
Randall K. (Randy) Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Beverly Hills , Feb. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReposiTrak is a Utah-based SaaS firm; in this interview, Chairman and CEO Randall Fields talks about its commitment to help clients comply with health and safety standards from farm to fork, using technology to keep track of it all.

Listen to the full interview of Adam Torres with Randy Fields on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Randall Fields says his company wants to contribute to the supply chain retail management in the food industry by helping them make the right decisions, keeping health and safety as a top priority every step of the way. ReposiTrak is a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. Its parent company is Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG).

How did you start your entrepreneurial journey?

As a co-founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies in the 1990s, he says he came to understand the many complexities of real-time supply chain management systems. The simple act of selling cookies at the counter, he explains by way of example, affects an entire series of supply chain activities. As he applied that knowledge elsewhere, he found to his surprise that the retail food industry in the US generally had good data but a poor information system. So, he decided to put his technical and managerial skills to use to bridge that gap.

What do you mean by 'the retail food industry in the ‘90s was data-rich with poor information'?

Through working with Mrs. Fields Cookies' data and information systems, Fields says he knew that when data is collected and analyzed properly, the links between data and supply chain management and other activities in the business can be useful in decision-making processes around generating revenue and customer satisfaction.

Customer satisfaction is important, he notes, because it can build or break an organization all on its own. Together with co-founder Debbi Fields, he built Mrs. Fields Cookies with customers' perspectives in mind, and likewise, all decisions were made with customer satisfaction in mind. Knowing their customer-centric technology could be useful in other places, they decided to create tools that could help humans do a better job in a department store, convenience store, grocery store, or elsewhere, helping to manage stock, shipping, and more.

What new food safety regulations are coming, and how will that impact the largest industry in the world?

Fields says the FDA is now imposing regulations on products considered high-risk when traced from farm to fork, and in the future, buyers will be able to identify problems more quickly. In September 2021, the FDA published a list of products to be tracked and traced, and by the end of 2022, new rules and regulations will be published based on that list. He notes that the system is changing for the better, but adapting to it may present some challenges.

Beyond the new FDA regulations, though, food traceability is good for the industry. If you’re capturing this information as part of your process, you’re ready to respond when a recall is issued. Having a solid, technology-based track and trace program in place makes the whole process faster, easier and less expensive. Sustainability and food waste management are becoming more important for the industry as well. Tracking where a food product comes from also enables you to track where it ends up. Finally, consumers want transparency; they want to know where their food comes from and having traceability records on-hand will help food supply chain companies to give them answers.

He notes that the system is changing for the better, but adapting to it may present some challenges. The good news, he notes, is that ReposiTrak has worked with a broad array of retailers and sellers, delivering effective solutions for many years now. Currently, the group is developing technologies to help with traceability for a nominal fee.

Tell us more about ReposiTrak and how are you helping solve the challenges in the retail food industry?

The company is a thought-leader on one of the newer challenges in the industry: food traceability. By capturing key data elements on a product’s journey (including expiration dates), ReposiTrak can speed the time it takes to locate and handle recalled products and also help companies to predict and anticipate food waste. To help retailers reduce out-of-stock issues, which may lead to losing customers and increasing competitors' revenue, ReposiTrak offers technical solutions for better supply chain management, including manufacturing, production and inventory. The company also offers an audit management solution used around the world.

Consumer tastes, needs, demands, and expectations have changed drastically in the past 20 years, Fields notes. What’s more, retailers today are faced with intense competitive pressures, and he says ReposiTrak provides the only end-to-end supply chain solutions in the market today.

What's next for the group?

One day, Fields says, news will break of new regulations imposed on the food industry, and somebody has to be prepared to handle the ensuing chaos. ReposiTrak, for its part, has already helped clients in the food industry overcome an array of challenges, and he says it stands ready with technological solutions for what lies ahead.

To learn more, visit ReposiTrak.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Media contact: az@kisspr.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored Over ‘Dinobabies’

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM executives discussed in emails how to force out older workers and derided them as “Dinobabies” who should be made an “Extinct species,” according to a court filing in an age discrimination case against the company.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Wendy Williams loses access to millions of dollars, bank alleges she's been exploited

    Wendy Williams is at risk of defaulting on her mortgage and leaving her employees without pay after Wells Fargo Advisors froze access to her accounts.

  • Top Amazon exec has moved to Dallas from the Seattle area

    One of the top executives at Amazon has moved to North Texas from the Seattle area. Business Insider earlier reported that Clark moved from the Seattle suburb of Medina. The move follows investments by Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) in the local region, including multiple sites and the hiring of thousands of workers.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Here’s Why Your 401(k) Savings Are Mysteriously Increasing

    The data is in: 401(k) savings have hit record levels. Profit-sharing and 401(k) plans enjoyed more participation than ever before–all despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason? The impact of a government program which leads to higher … Continue reading → The post Here’s Why Your 401(k) Savings Are Mysteriously Increasing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel plants flag in blockchain with new product group

    Chipmaker Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is formally getting into the blockchain business. The company announced a custom product group within its new graphics chip business unit and its goal to have a blockchain accelerator chip shipping later this year. Blockchain technology, which underpins things like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is growing in use and advocates believe will be integral to the next evolution of the internet by changing how we store, process and transact digitally.

  • Apple Boosts Retail Worker Pay to Cope With Tighter Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is bumping the pay of many U.S. retail employees in the face of a tightening tightening labor market, inflation woes and complaints from some staffers about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions H

  • Oil Surges to $95 as Ukraine Tensions Stoke Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for an eighth straight week as tensions between Ukraine and Russia heightened concern about tight global supplies. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateThe global benchmark rose 1.3% this week, touching $95 a barrel Friday bef

  • OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

    While oil prices fell over the week due to news of a potential nuclear deal with Iran, OPEC underproduction has now sent prices climbing once again

  • Major Colorado gas processor considers reviving plans for big new plant

    Three years after shelving a construction plan, Colorado's largest largest oil and gas employer is reconsidering building a major new plant in Weld County.

  • ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1 Billion Permian Assets Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine Updat

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Some companies can’t get employees to stay even when they throw millions at them. Here’s why

    At JPMorgan Chase, compensation for investment bankers and traders rose 13%, about three times as much as the extra revenue they produced. Citigroup paid out $3 billion more to its employees than it did in 2020, and Goldman Sachs Group parceled out nearly half a billion dollars in special stock bonuses to its partners.

  • This Company Purchases Properties and Rents Them Back. Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The Scottsdale, Ariz-based real estate investment trust is a favorite of GoodHaven Capital Management, which counts the company among its top 10 holdings.

  • $90 Oil: Chevron and Caterpillar's 2020 Acquisitions Are Paying Off Big Time

    Industry-leading companies have several advantages that make them worth owning, even if they are more expensive than smaller competitors. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), those advantages were put on display in 2020 when deep pockets allowed both companies to make timely acquisitions during a depressed oil and gas market. In 2020, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was under $40 per barrel, and the average Henry Hub natural gas price was just under $2 per MMBtu.