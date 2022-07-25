U.S. markets closed

Range Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Range Resources Corporation
·20 min read
In this article:
  • RRC
Range Resources Corporation
Range Resources Corporation

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights –

  • Realizations before NYMEX hedges of $7.18 per mcfe, highest since 2008

  • Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.29) per mcf to NYMEX

  • Pre-hedge NGL realization of $42.65 per barrel, a premium of $0.11 per barrel above Mont Belvieu equivalent

  • Production averaged 2.1 Bcfe per day, approximately 70% natural gas

  • Second quarter capital spending was $127 million, approximately 27% of the 2022 budget

  • Repurchased 4.5 million shares at an average of $28.85 per share

  • Reduced total debt outstanding by $217 million following the retirement of 2022 senior notes in April

  • In June, received $29.5 million contingent payment from North Louisiana divestiture

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “In the midst of a global energy crisis, the need for oil and gas production from the United States is more important than ever. In order for U.S. supply to meet growing domestic and global demand, however, there must be support for the required infrastructure, including permit approvals and construction of pipelines, compression, processing facilities and LNG export terminals. Range is well positioned to serve and benefit from this call on American natural gas supply given our access to multiple domestic and international markets for natural gas and NGLs and, more importantly, our multi-decade core inventory life in Appalachia.

As a result of increased commodity prices and continued efficient operations, Range delivered record free cash flow in the second quarter, allowing us to further reduce outstanding debt while increasing returns of capital to shareholders. At the end of the quarter, Range’s leverage ratio was a record low for the Company at 1.2x, and as we rapidly approach our long-term balance sheet targets over the coming quarters, we will be well positioned to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and continued share repurchases. We continue to view share repurchases as a compelling investment, given what we see as a significant disconnect between Range’s share price and the underlying value of our assets at current commodity futures pricing.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production, and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP revenues for second quarter 2022 totaled $1.23 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $325 million, and GAAP net income was $453 million ($1.77 per diluted share).  Second quarter earnings results include a $240 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to the increases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2022 totaled $1.06 billion, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $519 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $315 million ($1.27 per diluted share) in second quarter 2022.

The following table details Range’s second quarter 2022 unit costs per mcfe(a):

 

Expenses

 

2Q 2022
(per mcfe)

 

1Q 2022
(per mcfe)

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.11

 

 

(9

%)

 

 

Transportation, gathering,
processing and compression(a)

 

 

1.70

 

 

1.60

 

 

6

%

 

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

 

0

%

 

 

General and administrative(a)

 

 

0.17

 

 

0.17

 

 

0

%

 

 

Interest expense(a)

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.24

 

 

(13

%)

 

 

Total cash unit costs(b)

 

 

2.22

 

 

2.15

 

 

3

%

 

 

Depletion, depreciation and
amortization (DD&A)

 

 

0.46

 

 

0.46

 

 

0

%

 

 

Total unit costs plus DD&A(b)

 

$

2.68

 

$

2.61

 

 

3

%

 

(a)   Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)   May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2022(a):

 

 

2Q22 Production & Realized Pricing

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas
(Mcf)

 

Oil (Bbl)

 

NGLs
(Bbl)

 

Natural Gas
Equivalent (Mcfe)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net production per day

 

1,447,484

 

 

 

7,870

 

 

 

96,537

 

 

 

2,073,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average NYMEX price

$7.19

 

 

$108.40

 

 

$42.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Differential, including basis hedging

 

(0.29)

 

 

 

(7.25)

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized prices before NYMEX hedges

 

6.90

 

 

 

101.15

 

 

 

42.65

 

 

 

7.18

 

 

 

Settled NYMEX hedges

 

(2.78)

 

 

 

(41.69)

 

 

 

(1.20)

 

 

 

(2.16)

 

 

 

Average realized prices after hedges

$4.12

 

 

$59.46

 

 

$41.46

 

 

$5.03

 

 

(a)   May not add due to rounding

Second quarter 2022 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $5.03 per mcfe.

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $6.90 per mcf, or a ($0.29) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Natural gas prices and basis differentials have strengthened in recent months, and as a result, the Company is updating guidance for average 2022 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to an expected range of ($0.30) to ($0.38) per mcf. At the midpoint, the improvement in Range’s natural gas differential guidance since February equates to over $30 million of incremental cash flow in 2022.

  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $42.65 per barrel, an improvement of $2.62 per barrel compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an $0.11 premium over Mont Belvieu equivalent. Second quarter NGL realizations were driven by higher ethane prices and an improving market for propane and heavier NGL products. The Company continues to expect a differential of $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel above the Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel for full-year 2022.

  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $101.15 per barrel, or $7.25 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2022 condensate differential to average $6.00-$8.00 below WTI.

Capital Expenditures

Second quarter 2022 drilling and completion expenditures were $119 million. In addition, during the quarter, $7.5 million was invested in acreage leasehold and gathering systems. Second quarter capital spending represents approximately 27% of Range’s total capital budget in 2022. Total capital expenditures year to date were $244 million at the end of the second quarter. Range expects capital expenditures to decline in the second half of the year, and as a result, Range reiterates full-year 2022 capital spending guidance of $460 million to $480 million with expectations at the upper end of the guidance.

Financial Position and Share Buyback

As of June 30, 2022, Range had total debt outstanding of less than $2.4 billion, consisting of $2.38 billion of senior notes and $1 million outstanding on the bank credit facility with $1.2 billion of committed borrowing capacity. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range’s leverage ratio, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX, was approximately 1.2x, with further improvement expected over the coming quarters as debt is further reduced.

During the second quarter, Range purchased 4.5 million shares at an average price of approximately $28.85 per share. At the end of the quarter, Range had approximately 248 million shares outstanding and $354 million remaining on the Company’s $500 million share repurchase program. Range also expects to initiate a dividend in third quarter, at an annualized rate of $0.32 per share.

In June, Range received $29.5 million in contingent payments pertaining to the North Louisiana divestiture. Range has the potential to receive an additional $45.5 million in contingent payments based on commodity prices in 2022 and 2023, which at the end of the second quarter, had a fair value of approximately $34.8 million.

Operational Activity

The table below summarizes expected 2022 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

 

 

 

 

Wells TIL
2Q 2022

 

Calendar 2022
Planned TIL

 

Remaining
2022

 

 

SW PA Super-Rich

 

 

0

 

7

 

3

 

 

SW PA Wet

 

 

3

 

21

 

15

 

 

SW PA Dry

 

 

13

 

26

 

10

 

 

NE PA Dry

 

 

0

 

9

 

9

 

 

Total Wells

 

 

16

 

63

 

37

 

As expected, gathering, processing and transportation (GP&T) expense per mcfe increased versus the prior quarter as a result of higher pricing for natural gas and NGLs and the percentage of proceeds contract structure. Higher GP&T expense from rising commodity prices is more than offset by significantly higher revenue, resulting in continued improvement in cash flow versus the prior quarter. Range expects GP&T expense per mcfe to decline significantly in the second half of 2022, primarily as a result of higher production volume. Based on recent futures pricing for natural gas and NGLs, Range continues to expect full-year 2022 GP&T expense to average $1.56 to $1.64 per mcfe.

Guidance – 2022

Capital & Production Guidance

As previously noted, Range is targeting holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production for the full year 2022. Range’s 2022 all-in capital budget is $460 million - $480 million with expectations at the upper end of the guidance.

Full Year 2022 Expense Guidance

 

Direct operating expense:

$0.09 - $0.11 per mcfe

 

 

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:

$1.56 - $1.64 per mcfe

 

 

Production tax expense:

$0.03 - $0.05 per mcfe

 

 

Exploration expense:

$22 - $28 million

 

 

G&A expense:

$0.15 - $0.17 per mcfe

 

 

Interest expense:

$0.19 - $0.21 per mcfe

 

 

DD&A expense:

$0.46 - $0.50 per mcfe

 

 

Net brokered gas marketing expense:

$10 - $20 million

 


Updated Full Year 2022 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2022.

 

Natural Gas:(1)

NYMEX minus $0.30 to $0.38

 

 

Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2)

Mont Belvieu plus $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel

 

 

Oil/Condensate:

WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00

 

(1) Including basis hedging
(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2022, was a net gain of $2.5 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 26 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com.   The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 26th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.
  
We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues and other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)

$

1,356,892

 

 

$

621,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,389,243

 

 

$

1,225,202

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative fair value loss

 

(239,922

)

 

 

(249,683

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,178,979

)

 

 

(307,562

)

 

 

 

 

Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b)

 

106,337

 

 

 

61,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

193,760

 

 

 

142,025

 

 

 

 

 

ARO settlement loss (b)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (b)

 

1,836

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,855

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and other income

 

1,225,143

 

 

 

434,722

 

 

 

182

%

 

 

1,405,879

 

 

 

1,060,754

 

 

 

33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating

 

19,688

 

 

 

19,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,627

 

 

 

36,741

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c)

 

362

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

 

320,407

 

 

 

282,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

618,194

 

 

 

557,174

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression – settlements

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

7,468

 

 

 

8,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,058

 

 

 

13,039

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered natural gas and marketing

 

109,423

 

 

 

68,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

202,027

 

 

 

140,446

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c)

 

686

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration

 

7,188

 

 

 

4,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,435

 

 

 

9,818

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)

 

318

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

 

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

7,137

 

 

 

2,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,133

 

 

 

5,206

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

33,019

 

 

 

30,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63,981

 

 

 

58,902

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c)

 

10,270

 

 

 

9,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,843

 

 

 

18,787

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative – lawsuit settlements

 

204

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

Exit and termination costs

 

36,069

 

 

 

(15,946

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,184

 

 

 

(2,232

)

 

 

 

 

Deferred compensation plan (d)

 

(19,221

)

 

 

35,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,122

 

 

 

55,273

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

38,863

 

 

 

54,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,964

 

 

 

109,556

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e)

 

3,138

 

 

 

2,322

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,212

 

 

 

4,609

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

22

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,232

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

 

86,498

 

 

 

90,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

172,102

 

 

 

179,012

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

 

(82

)

 

 

(2,506

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(413

)

 

 

(646

)

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

 

668,957

 

 

 

592,456

 

 

 

13

%

 

 

1,422,582

 

 

 

1,188,648

 

 

 

20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

556,186

 

 

 

(157,734

)

 

 

453

%

 

 

(16,703

)

 

 

(127,894

)

 

 

87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

9,000

 

 

 

2,569

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,751

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred

 

94,331

 

 

 

(3,831

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26,501

)

 

 

(1,310

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

103,331

 

 

 

(1,262

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,750

)

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

452,855

 

 

$

(156,472

)

 

 

389

%

 

$

(3,953

)

 

$

(129,321

)

 

 

97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.81

 

 

$

(0.65

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

1.77

 

 

$

(0.65

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

243,492

 

 

 

242,592

 

 

 

0

%

 

 

244,416

 

 

 

242,377

 

 

 

1

%

Diluted

 

248,650

 

 

 

242,592

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

244,416

 

 

 

242,377

 

 

 

1

%

(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.
(b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.
(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.
(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.
(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

June 30,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Audited)

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

$

644,880

 

 

$

730,927

 

Derivative assets

 

38,852

 

 

 

44,339

 

Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method

 

5,823,845

 

 

 

5,754,656

 

Transportation and field assets

 

3,010

 

 

 

3,494

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

30,358

 

 

 

40,832

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

74,158

 

 

 

86,259

 

 

$

6,615,103

 

 

$

6,660,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

843,876

 

 

$

766,371

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

5,310

 

 

 

5,310

 

Derivative liabilities

 

647,153

 

 

 

162,767

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

531,643

 

 

 

218,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank debt

 

 

 

 

 

Senior notes

 

1,830,498

 

 

 

2,707,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt

 

1,830,498

 

 

 

2,707,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

91,155

 

 

 

117,642

 

Derivative liabilities

 

156,479

 

 

 

8,216

 

Deferred compensation liability

 

83,755

 

 

 

137,102

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

22,443

 

 

 

24,861

 

Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities

 

102,353

 

 

 

101,509

 

Divestiture contract obligation

 

323,253

 

 

 

325,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and retained earnings

 

2,140,058

 

 

 

2,115,820

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

(19

)

 

 

(150

)

Common stock held in treasury stock

 

(162,854

)

 

 

(30,007

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,977,185

 

 

 

2,085,663

 

 

$

6,615,103

 

 

$

6,660,507

 


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and other income, as reported

$

1,225,143

 

 

$

434,722

 

182

%

 

$

1,405,879

 

$

1,060,754

 

33

%

Adjustment for certain special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss

 

(167,788

)

 

 

209,370

 

 

 

 

 

638,134

 

 

227,854

 

 

 

ARO settlement loss

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP

$

1,057,355

 

 

$

644,093

 

64

%

 

$

2,044,013

 

$

1,288,608

 

59

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

452,855

 

 

$

(156,472

)

 

$

(3,953

)

 

$

(129,321

)

Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

94,331

 

 

 

(3,831

)

 

 

(26,501

)

 

 

(1,310

)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment

 

86,498

 

 

 

90,629

 

 

 

172,102

 

 

 

179,012

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

7,137

 

 

 

2,177

 

 

 

9,133

 

 

 

5,206

 

Derivative fair value loss

 

239,922

 

 

 

249,683

 

 

 

1,178,979

 

 

 

307,562

 

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

 

(407,710

)

 

 

(40,313

)

 

 

(540,845

)

 

 

(79,708

)

Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion, net of gain

 

35,907

 

 

 

(16,130

)

 

 

46,861

 

 

 

(3,135

)

Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other

 

3,155

 

 

 

2,178

 

 

 

5,120

 

 

 

4,259

 

Deferred and stock-based compensation

 

(7,958

)

 

 

45,059

 

 

 

78,155

 

 

 

75,113

 

Gain on sale of assets and other

 

(82

)

 

 

(2,506

)

 

 

(413

)

 

 

(646

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

22

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

69,232

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in working capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(165,872

)

 

 

(15,992

)

 

 

(107,198

)

 

 

(49,138

)

Other current assets

 

(17,191

)

 

 

(1,001

)

 

 

(23,099

)

 

 

(879

)

Accounts payable

 

(15,622

)

 

 

(13,178

)

 

 

36,374

 

 

 

21,240

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

19,314

 

 

 

33,817

 

 

 

(162,827

)

 

 

(44,918

)

Net changes in working capital

 

(179,371

)

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

(256,750

)

 

 

(73,695

)

Net cash provided from operating activities

$

324,706

 

 

$

174,183

 

 

$

731,120

 

 

$

283,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported

$

324,706

 

 

$

174,183

 

 

$

731,120

 

 

$

283,435

 

Net changes in working capital

 

179,371

 

 

 

(3,646

)

 

 

256,750

 

 

 

73,695

 

Exploration expense

 

7,188

 

 

 

4,666

 

 

 

11,435

 

 

 

9,818

 

Lawsuit settlements

 

204

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

557

 

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation adjustment and other

 

518

 

 

 

1,259

 

 

 

911

 

 

 

2,508

 

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure

$

519,487

 

 

$

176,580

 

 

$

1,008,411

 

 

$

370,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

250,151

 

 

 

249,694

 

 

 

250,853

 

 

 

249,008

 

Stock held by deferred compensation plan

 

(6,659

)

 

 

(7,102

)

 

 

(6,437

)

 

 

(6,631

)

Adjusted basic

 

243,492

 

 

 

242,592

 

 

 

244,416

 

 

 

242,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

250,151

 

 

 

249,694

 

 

 

250,853

 

 

 

249,008

 

Dilutive stock options under treasury method

 

(1,501

)

 

 

(7,102

)

 

 

(6,437

)

 

 

(6,631

)

Adjusted dilutive

 

248,650

 

 

 

242,592

 

 

 

244,416

 

 

 

242,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

%

 

Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas sales

$

909,754

 

 

$

321,565

Recommended Stories