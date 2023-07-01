Is Range Resources Corporation's (NYSE:RRC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Range Resources' (NYSE:RRC) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Range Resources' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Range Resources is:

64% = US$2.1b ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.64 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Range Resources' Earnings Growth And 64% ROE

First thing first, we like that Range Resources has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 32% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Range Resources' exceptional 39% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Range Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for RRC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Range Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Range Resources' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio to shareholders is 2.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 97% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Range Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 8.7% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 17% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Range Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

