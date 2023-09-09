U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,457.49
    +6.35 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,576.59
    +75.86 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,761.53
    +12.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.54
    -4.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.23
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2580
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8100
    +0.5330 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,873.30
    +53.01 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.28
    -7.09 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.19
    +36.47 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,606.84
    -384.24 (-1.16%)
     

Ranking: Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges In America

Kristy Bleizeffer
·11 min read

Princeton University was ranked the No. 1 university in the U.S. by Wall Street Journal/College Pulse’s 2024 ranking.

When it comes to ranking universities, the usual players are almost always going to come out on top: The Princetons, the Stanfords, the Yales, the Harvards. They will jockey for those first few spots on whatever ranking you happen to be looking, provided the ranking is at least somewhat reputable and not focused on any particular major or specialization.

Wall Street Journal/College Pulse’s 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. has all the schools you’d expect at the very top: Princeton University at No. 1, followed closely by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (No. 2), and Yale University (No. 3). Stanford, Columbia and Harvard universities round out the top six. (See table of the top 10 WSJ ranked colleges in the table below.)

Rank

School

State

Score

1

Princeton

NJ

91.6

2

MIT

MA

90.4

3

Yale

CT

90.3

4

Stanford

CA

90.1

5

Columbia

NY

89.7

6

Harvard

MA

89.5

7

University of Pennsylvania

PA

89.4

8

Amerst College

MA

88.4

9

Claremont McKenna College

CA

88

10

Babson College

MA

87.9

But, after changing up its methodology this year, WSJ’s ranking strives to look beyond the big name reputation of the Ivies and the Ivy-Pluses. It gives room for smaller, less endowed schools the chance to rise through its ranks and be measured on the impact they actually have on student success.

BABSON RISES 116 SPOTS

Take Babson College, a small private college near Boston. It ranked No. 10 of the best U.S. colleges after ranking No. 126 a year earlier. The large jump is the result of the WSJ putting more focus on value added to student success as a result of their college of choice. 

Babson – a longtime powerhouse for entrepreneurship, No. 4 in P&Q’s latest MBA entrepreneurship ranking – was rewarded for its strong salary impact on its graduates’ careers. It ranked No. 10 in the Salary Impact category and had the fourth highest earnings above a high school grad’s yearly salary at $81,604. In fact, the Class of 2022 set a record for Babson undergraduates, earning $71,385 at their first jobs – a 14% increase over the previous class. 

“This top-10 ranking is a clear validation of Babson’s strength in the market, not just in entrepreneurship and business education, but across all of higher education,” says Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. in a press school press release on the WSJ ranking. “This comes at a time when many colleges and universities are facing steep enrollment challenges and broader questioning of the value of a college degree. It is validating to see that the strategic vision that we created together as a community is yielding clear and definitive results for Babson.”

The new methodology also allows room for some public ranked schools to rise to the top 20. University of Florida landed at No. 15 while the New Jersey Institute of Technology ranked No. 19. While public colleges are generally considered more of a deal for students, especially those that offer in-state tuition and generous aid packages – the big brand private institutions, like the Ivies, still wield outsized power in the marketplace.

METHODOLOGY

WSJ has published its college rankings since 2016 along with its research partners College Pulse and Statista. This year, it made some significant changes to its methodology.

For one, it eliminated the academic survey on schools’ reputations which rewards big brand schools superior name recognition. It also no longer rewards schools for the amount of money it spends on instruction. 

Instead, it puts more weight on student outcomes such as graduation rates and graduate salaries while measuring the impact schools actually have on student success. “Some colleges doing great things for students who would otherwise struggle have previously received relatively low marks in our rankings. By contrast, some colleges doing less for students who would do well regardless of where they went to school have previously been lauded,” writes rankings editor Harry Carr in WSJ’s ranking methodology.

“For students, we believe this ranking will help them identify which colleges will do the most to help them graduate and make more money.”

As such, the rankings are divided into four categories: The full college rankings, Student Experience, Salary Impact and Social Mobility. 

See the full ranking methodology here. 

THE 50 BEST U.S. COLLEGES

WSJ evaluated 400 U.S. private and public universities. For its full, overall ranking, it scored each school on student outcomes (70% weight), learning environment (20%) and diversity (10%).

It employed one of the largest independent student surveys and combined it with a “rigorous statistical analysis” of government data to calculate its school scores. It also factors cost of attendance (average net price) against student outcomes. 

“As an example, consider our top performer on this metric, Baruch College, where the estimated average net price across four years is $7,744,” Carr writes. 

“The additional median annual salary its graduates enjoy over and above that of high-school graduates in New York state is $45,078—so an education at Baruch pays for itself in just two months by this measure.”

Baruch College, a public school in New York, ranked No. 47 in WSJ’s overall ranking. Interestingly, it is one of just 10 public institutions in the top 50 colleges on the list. The first 14 are all private institutions which are typically more expensive, sometimes much more expensive, than public schools. 

The full list of WSJ’s 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. are shown in the table below. The full list is available here.

Rank

School

State

Score

Type

1

Princeton

NJ

91.6

Private

2

MIT

MA

90.4

Private

3

Yale

CT

90.3

Private

4

Stanford

CA

90.1

Private

5

Columbia

NY

89.7

Private

6

Harvard

MA

89.5

Private

7

University of Pennsylvania

PA

89.4

Private

8

Amherst College

MA

88.4

Private

9

Claremont McKenna College

CA

88

Private

10

Babson College

MA

87.9

Private

11

Swarthmore College

PA

85.9

Private

12

Georgetown University

DC

84.6

Private

13

Vanderbilt

TN

84.3

Private

14

Lehigh University

PA

84.3

Private

15

University of Florida

FL

84.2

Public

16

Duke University

NC

84.1

Private

17

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

IN

84

Private

18

California Institute of Technology

CA

83.8

Private

19

New Jersey Institute of Technology

NJ

83.5

Public

20

Brigham Young University

UT

83.4

Private

21

Dartmouth College

NH

83.4

Private

22

University of Southern California

CA

83.4

Private

23

Illinois Institute of Technology

IL

83.3

Private

24

Cornell University

NY

82.7

Private

25

Northwestern University

IL

82.6

Private

26

Washington University in St. Louis

MO

82.1

Private

27

Lake Forest College

IL

81.9

Private

28

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

MI

81.6

Public

29

Florida International University

FL

81.3

Public

30

Davidson College

NC

81.2

Private

31

Williams College

MA

81.2

Private

32

University of Notre Dame

IN

81.1

Private

33

University of La Verne

CA

80.9

Private

34

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

NY

80.4

Private

35

University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign

IL

80.3

Public

36

Stevens Institute of Technology

NJ

80.1

Private

37

The University of Chicago

IL

80

Private

38

Texas A & M University – College Station

TX

79.9

Public

39

Georgia Institute of Technology – Main Campus

GA

79.7

Public

40

Colgate University

NY

79.6

Private

41

Haverford College

PA

79.4

Private

42

Emory University

GA

79.4

Private

43

The University of Utah

UT

79.3

Public

44

Washington & Lee University

VA

79.2

Private

45

Boston College

MA

79.2

Private

46

University of Connecticut

CT

79.2

Public

47

Baruch College

NY

79.2

Public

48

Thomas Jefferson University

PA

78.9

Private

49

Pomona College

CA

78.8

Private

50

Colby College

ME

78.7

Private

NEXT PAGE: How colleges rank on salary impact, school experience, and social mobility

Babson College ranked No. 10 in the Salary Impact category and had the fourth highest earnings above a high school grad’s yearly salary at $81,604.

SCHOOLS RANKED BY SALARY IMPACT

Here, three of the top 20 schools are public institutions, including No. 7 Missouri University of Science & Technology.

Still, the Ivies and big brand powerhouses still dominate. Think Stanford, Harvard, and Princeton. University of Pennsylvania comes out on top with a salary score of 99.1.

The salary impact rating looks at the impact the school has on its graduates’ salaries in relation to the cost of attending. While the schools at the top generally have high price tags, the salaries their graduates earn 10 years later make up for the high cost. As one example, a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania earns an average starting salary of $100,665 three months after graduation, and up to $111,902 with bonuses, according to Poets&Quants most recent undergraduate business school ranking.

Below, you can see the 20 schools with the highest salary impact from WSJ’s ranking. More detail and the full list can be found here

Rank

School

State

Score

1

University of Pennsylvania

PA

99.1

2

Princeton University

NJ

98.9

3

Columbia University

NY

98.4

4

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MA

98.2

5

Harvard University

MA

97.3

6

Stanford University

CA

97.1

7

Missouri University of Science & Technology

MO

96.9

8

Claremont McKenna College

CA

96.7

9

Yale University

CT

96.3

10

Babson College

MA

96

11

Georgetown University

DC

95.6

12

Michigan Technological University

MI

95

13

Brigham Young University

UT

94.6

14

Lehigh University

PA

9.4

15

New Jersey Institute of Technology

NJ

94

16

Illinois Institute of Technology

IL

94

17

Duke University

NC

93

18

Vanderbilt University

TN

92.9

19

Amherst College

MA

92.6

20

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

NY

92.5

 

STUDENT EXPERIENCE AND SOCIAL MOBILITY

The WSJ/College Pulse Student Experience ranking looks at the schools where students enjoy waking up to go to class.

Student perceptions were measured by an independent survey of verified college students and recent graduates. In this category, public schools have the edge claiming 13 of the top 20 spots. 

Dalton State College in Georgia has the best score in this category at 75.6. It also scored a 77 in community and social life and 81 in diversity. The average net price of attendance is $5,240 with a value added to graduate salaries of $14,230.

See the top 20 schools for student experience in the table below. For the full list and more school detail, click here.

Rank

School

State

Score

1

Dalton State College

GA

75.6

2

California Baptist University

CA

75.5

3

University of Houston – Downtown

TX

74.4

4

Savannah State University

GA

74.3

5

Alcorn State University

MS

73

6

Florida Institute of Technology

FL

72.8

7

Texas Woman’s University

TX

72.3

8

Oral Roberts University

OK

72.1

9

Pomona College

CA

71.9

10

Florida International University

FL

71.7

11

University of La Verne

CA

71.7

12

California State University – San Marcos

CA

71.5

13

Southern New Hampshire University

NH

71.3

14

Clayton State University

GA

71.2

15

California State University – Fresno

CA

71.1

16

University of California – Los Angeles

CA

71

17

Prairie View A & M University

TX

70.9

18

California State University – Sacramento

CA

70.9

19

Iona University

NY

70.7

20

California State University – Northridge

CA

70.6

For social mobility, WSJ looked at how much schools enhance students’ social mobility after graduation. Institutions with the highest proportion of students that come from lower-income families, high graduation rates, high salary impact for graduates, and lower costs do the best in this metric. 

Again, public schools dominate here with 16 of the top 20 spots.

California State University – Los Angeles is the best school for social mobility at 99.6. It scored a perfect 100 in salary and a 99 in graduation rate. It has an average net price of $2,037 with a value added graduate salary of $26,419.

A table with the top 20 schools for social mobility is presented below. For the full list and more school detail, click here.

Rank

School

State

Score

1

California State University – Los Angele

CA

99.6

2

University of California – Merced

CA

99.6

3

Berea College

KY

99.5

4

Fresno Pacific University

CA

99.3

5

California State University – Northridge

CA

98.8

6

California State University – Fresno

CA

98.6

7

Baruch College

NY

97.5

8

University of Illinois – Chicago

IL

97.1

9

Florida International University

FL

97.1

10

California State University – Sacramento

CA

97

11

California State Polytechnic University – Pomona

CA

96.9

12

University of La Verne

CA

96.2

13

Albion College

MI

96.2

14

California State University – Long Beach

CA

95.3

15

California State University – Monterey Bay

CA

94.6

16

Montclair State University

NJ

94.5

17

California State University – San Marcos

CA

94.2

18

New Jersey Institute of Technology

NJ

93

19

San Francisco State University

CA

92.3

20

The University of Texas at El Paso

TX

91.6

DON’T MISS: POETS&QUANTS’ BEST UNDERGRADUATE BUSINESS SCHOOLS OF 2023 and NEW TOOL RANKS COLLEGES BASED ON YOUR PERSONAL PREFERENCE

The post Ranking: Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges In America appeared first on Poets&Quants.