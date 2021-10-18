U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.25
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,993.00
    -178.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.00
    -66.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.60
    -15.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    +0.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    -0.83 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2430
    +0.5660 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,297.50
    -752.21 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.25
    -46.78 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Rayont Inc- RAYT- Reports 10-K/T for the Nine-Month Ending June 30, 2021, Financial Results.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rayont Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, today reported financial results for the nine-month ended June 30, 2021. The company changed the financial year from September 30 to June 30 ensuring alignment with compulsory June 30 financial year in Australia.

Business Highlights Within the Nine-Month ended June 30, 2021:

Mr. Aleem Sheikh, President and CEO, said, “We are proud of the nine-month driven performance ending June 30, 2021 which is the successful result of focused revenue growth, strategic acquisition and cost control. The ongoing enhancement of sound corporate governance and internal controls continue in line with best practice.

Nine-month Ending June 30, 2021, Financial Results:

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues

$

2,244,157

$

1,270,240

Gross Profit

$

1,264,681

$

379,544

Improved Balance Sheet Results

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Cash

$

243,610

$

196,174

Total Assets

$

7,157,352

$

4,813,688

Total Liabilities

$

3,430,326

$

4,397,956

Total Stockholders’ Equity

$

3,727,026

$

415,732

Marshini Thulkanam, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Rayont Inc, stated, “We are proud of our 10-K/T performance reflecting increased revenues, total asset portfolio and total stockholders’ equity whilst decreasing our total liabilities. The debt ratio is decreased from 91% that was on September 30, 2020, to 48% as of June 30, 2021.We shall continue to focus on business improvements for this financial year mainly on revenue growth, optimizing operations and increase cash reserves. We shall continue to make significant investments to support our growth strategy in line with our long-term plans, deliver shareholder value and enrich our customers lives.

Strategies for Growth

During this financial year we plan to undertake several key activities aimed to improve the overall performance of Rayont Inc namely:

  • Transfer operations to 32 French Avenue, Brendale, QLD 4500, Australia which would result in 400% increase in production and logistical capacity.

  • Seek to acquire revenue and profit producing complementary business to Prema Life Australia. This would improve the utilization of increased capacity.

  • Launch Health Script telehealth platform for naturopaths globally with key markets focus Australia and the USA.

  • Launch Rayont Coin as global reward platform for our consumers aimed to enhance customer experience and loyalty.

  • Start operations of Prema Life USA aimed to grow overall revenues and expand into the USA market.

Mr. Aleem Sheikh, President and CEO, said, “we are continuing to realise our aspiration to be a premier international healthcare company and these activities are designed to achieve revenues in key markets such as Australia and the USA as well as establishing a solid global infrastructure for ongoing growth and scalability”.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.

Longer term, it has also invested in a groundbreaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@rayont.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Tesla Accelerating Toward Q3 Earnings, Expecting the Unexpected

    Although impacted in the short term by macroeconomic forces, the green tidal wave in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to continue permeating the auto industry for the foreseeable future. The global semiconductor shortage has been an obstacle, but Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is weathering the storm and positioning itself for consensus-beating deliveries. The electric automaker is expected to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 20. (See Tesla Website Traffic on TipRanks) Delivering

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirZ

  • U.S. Steel Stock Drops as Analyst Says the Good Times Are Ending.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the steelmaker to the equivalent of Sell from Hold, cutting his target for the stock price by more than half.

  • Should You Buy Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day...

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Huge Premarket Moves Monday

    Stocks have bounced back sharply in the past week, and so it's reasonable for market participants to take a slight pause coming into Monday morning's open. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down about a quarter percent, which was in line with the broader stock market. Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) saw its shares move strongly higher in premarket trading Monday morning, while the news was bad for industry peer Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC).

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was sliding more than 6% in premarket trading Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Investors' concerns over elevated inflation offset hopes that more companies will follow the lead of the big banks last week and post strong quarterly earnings results.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    These companies have been firing on all cylinders and soaring. A stock market correction will make them more attractively valued.

  • Revance Shares Fall on Failing to Bag FDA Approval

    Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) dropped 33.1% in Friday’s extended trade and another 32% at the time of writing after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its injectable drug, DaxibotulinumtoxinA, to treat moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. The biotechnology company engages in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. (See Revance