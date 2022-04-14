U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for April 2022

4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced April 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)
RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)

FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.035

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.038

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.039

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.038

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.041

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.040

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.023

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.035

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.015

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.030

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.040

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.032

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.085

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.075

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.085

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.070

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.056

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.055

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.044

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.035

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.043

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.055

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.044

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.055

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.065

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.052

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.068

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.055

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.044

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on April 21, 2022 will receive distributions payable on April 29, 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c9776.html

