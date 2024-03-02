Advertisement
Real Estate 2024: Here’s the Income You Need To Afford a $500K Home in Every State

Martin Dasko
·8 min read
Dillon Kydd / Unsplash
Dillon Kydd / Unsplash

If you want to enter the real estate market, you’ve likely looked into the calculations to determine how much you would need to save up for a 20% down payment and what your monthly payments would be. Before you apply for a mortgage, you want to ensure that you have the income and savings required to purchase a home to ensure you can afford to become a homeowner. We will break down the current real estate market and determine the income needed to afford a $500,000 home in every state.

When interest rates dropped during the pandemic, home prices skyrocketed as many used this as an opportunity to enter the real estate market. However, the current real estate market is drastically different from the scenario in 2020.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing-home sales went up 3.1% in January from December 2023, but sales are down 1.7% from one year ago. The median sale price for the country was at $379,100, which is a record high for the month of January and an increase of 5.1% from just one year ago. First-time homebuyers made up for 28% of sales in January, which is a drop from 29% in December.

Inventory for January was at a three-month supply, which means we’re currently in a seller’s market. The low inventory is an issue for potential buyers nationwide because a supply of five to six months is needed for a balanced market.

As of January, about 89% of those with a mortgage have a rate that’s lower than 6%, according to Redfin. This means that most homeowners are paying less than the current mortgage rate, which means they’re not likely to sell because they may not want to purchase another home with a higher interest rate. This impacts the housing market since inventory is lower than normal, and the supply issues keep housing prices high. Those looking to enter the real estate market are struggling because they either can’t find the home they want or save up enough for a down payment.

With the aggressive rate hike campaign from the Federal Reserve in an attempt to cool down soaring inflation, home ownership has become more expensive. The combination of higher mortgage payments and limited inventory is causing frustrations.

While it’s difficult to predict what will happen to the market in 2024, many experts are waiting to see if the Fed will drop rates to make mortgage payments more affordable. If the rates drop significantly in 2024, there’s a chance that more homeowners would be willing to sell, which would address the supply issues.

To determine the income you need to afford a $500,000 home in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data. We will break down the income you need to afford a $500,000 home in every state, along with your monthly mortgage.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Mortgage: $2,801

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $112,043

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Mortgage: $3,068

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,709

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Mortgage: $2,897

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,876

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Mortgage: $2,901

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,043

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Mortgage: $2,947

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $117,876

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Mortgage: $2,864

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,543

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Connecticut

  • Mortgage: $3,380

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $135,209

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Mortgage: $2,889

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,543

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Mortgage: $3,014

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,543

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Mortgage: $3,018

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,709

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Mortgage: $2,768

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $110,709

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Mortgage: $2,914

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Mortgage: $3,501

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $140,043

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Mortgage: $2,984

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,376

Joel Carillet / Getty Images
Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Mortgage: $3,268

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $130,709

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Mortgage: $3,193

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $127,709

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com
Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Mortgage: $2,980

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,209

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Mortgage: $2,867

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,709

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Mortgage: $3,151

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $126,043

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Mortgage: $3,072

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,876

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Mortgage: $3,109

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $124,376

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Mortgage: $3,209

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,376

LIKE HE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LIKE HE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Mortgage: $3,097

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $123,876

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Mortgage: $2,914

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Mortgage: $3,055

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,209

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

  • Mortgage: $2,943

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $117,709

Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com
Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Mortgage: $3,314

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $132,543

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Mortgage: $2,880

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,209

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Mortgage: $3,439

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $137,543

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Mortgage: $3,564

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $142,543

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Mortgage: $2,914

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Mortgage: $3,218

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,709

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Mortgage: $2,976

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,043

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Mortgage: $3,043

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $121,709

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Mortgage: $3,927

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $131,876

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Mortgage: $3,005

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,209

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Mortgage: $3,022

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,876

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Mortgage: $3,255

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $130,209

kickstand / Getty Images
kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Mortgage: $3,218

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,709

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images
Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Mortgage: $2,872

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Mortgage: $3,122

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $124,876

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Mortgage: $2,914

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Mortgage: $3,334

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $133,876

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Mortgage: $2,872

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Mortgage: $3,397

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $113,876

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Mortgage: $2,997

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,876

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Mortgage: $2,997

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,876

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Mortgage: $2,872

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Mortgage: $3,305

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $132,209

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Mortgage: $2,868

  • Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,709

Methodology: To find How Much Income Do You Need To Buy a $500K Home in every state, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Resarch (6.90%). The property taxes for each state were also collected sourced from Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 5% downpayment, 10% downpayment, 15% downpayment, and 20% downpayment on a $500,000 home mortgage. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $500k home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.

