Real Estate 2024: Here’s the Income You Need To Afford a $500K Home in Every State

If you want to enter the real estate market, you’ve likely looked into the calculations to determine how much you would need to save up for a 20% down payment and what your monthly payments would be. Before you apply for a mortgage, you want to ensure that you have the income and savings required to purchase a home to ensure you can afford to become a homeowner. We will break down the current real estate market and determine the income needed to afford a $500,000 home in every state.

When interest rates dropped during the pandemic, home prices skyrocketed as many used this as an opportunity to enter the real estate market. However, the current real estate market is drastically different from the scenario in 2020.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing-home sales went up 3.1% in January from December 2023, but sales are down 1.7% from one year ago. The median sale price for the country was at $379,100, which is a record high for the month of January and an increase of 5.1% from just one year ago. First-time homebuyers made up for 28% of sales in January, which is a drop from 29% in December.

Inventory for January was at a three-month supply, which means we’re currently in a seller’s market. The low inventory is an issue for potential buyers nationwide because a supply of five to six months is needed for a balanced market.

As of January, about 89% of those with a mortgage have a rate that’s lower than 6%, according to Redfin. This means that most homeowners are paying less than the current mortgage rate, which means they’re not likely to sell because they may not want to purchase another home with a higher interest rate. This impacts the housing market since inventory is lower than normal, and the supply issues keep housing prices high. Those looking to enter the real estate market are struggling because they either can’t find the home they want or save up enough for a down payment.

With the aggressive rate hike campaign from the Federal Reserve in an attempt to cool down soaring inflation, home ownership has become more expensive. The combination of higher mortgage payments and limited inventory is causing frustrations.

While it’s difficult to predict what will happen to the market in 2024, many experts are waiting to see if the Fed will drop rates to make mortgage payments more affordable. If the rates drop significantly in 2024, there’s a chance that more homeowners would be willing to sell, which would address the supply issues.

To determine the income you need to afford a $500,000 home in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data. We will break down the income you need to afford a $500,000 home in every state, along with your monthly mortgage.

Alabama

Mortgage : $2,801

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $112,043

Alaska

Mortgage: $3,068

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,709

Arizona

Mortgage: $2,897

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,876

Arkansas

Mortgage: $2,901

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,043

California

Mortgage: $2,947

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $117,876

Colorado

Mortgage: $2,864

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,543

Connecticut

Mortgage: $3,380

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $135,209

Delaware

Mortgage: $2,889

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,543

Florida

Mortgage: $3,014

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,543

Georgia

Mortgage: $3,018

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,709

Hawaii

Mortgage: $2,768

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $110,709

Idaho

Mortgage: $2,914

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

Illinois

Mortgage: $3,501

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $140,043

Indiana

Mortgage: $2,984

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,376

Iowa

Mortgage: $3,268

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $130,709

Kansas

Mortgage: $3,193

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $127,709

Kentucky

Mortgage: $2,980

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,209

Louisiana

Mortgage: $2,867

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,709

Maine

Mortgage: $3,151

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $126,043

Maryland

Mortgage: $3,072

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,876

Massachusetts

Mortgage: $3,109

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $124,376

Michigan

Mortgage: $3,209

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,376

Minnesota

Mortgage: $3,097

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $123,876

Mississippi

Mortgage: $2,914

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

Missouri

Mortgage: $3,055

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $122,209

Montana

Mortgage: $2,943

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $117,709

Nebraska

Mortgage: $3,314

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $132,543

Nevada

Mortgage: $2,880

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $115,209

New Hampshire

Mortgage: $3,439

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $137,543

New Jersey

Mortgage: $3,564

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $142,543

New Mexico

Mortgage: $2,914

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

New York

Mortgage: $3,218

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,709

North Carolina

Mortgage: $2,976

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,043

North Dakota

Mortgage: $3,043

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $121,709

Ohio

Mortgage: $3,927

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $131,876

Oklahoma

Mortgage: $3,005

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,209

Oregon

Mortgage: $3,022

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $120,876

Pennsylvania

Mortgage: $3,255

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $130,209

Rhode Island

Mortgage: $3,218

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $128,709

South Carolina

Mortgage: $2,872

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

South Dakota

Mortgage: $3,122

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $124,876

Tennessee

Mortgage: $2,914

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $116,543

Texas

Mortgage: $3,334

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $133,876

Utah

Mortgage: $2,872

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

Vermont

Mortgage: $3,397

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $113,876

Virginia

Mortgage: $2,997

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,876

Washington

Mortgage: $2,997

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $119,876

West Virginia

Mortgage: $2,872

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,876

Wisconsin

Mortgage: $3,305

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $132,209

Wyoming

Mortgage: $2,868

Minimum income needed for 20% down payment: $114,709

Methodology: To find How Much Income Do You Need To Buy a $500K Home in every state, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Resarch (6.90%). The property taxes for each state were also collected sourced from Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 5% downpayment, 10% downpayment, 15% downpayment, and 20% downpayment on a $500,000 home mortgage. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $500k home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.

