There Is A Reason ProntoForms Corporation's (CVE:PFM) Price Is Undemanding

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.1x ProntoForms Corporation (CVE:PFM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 3.5x and even P/S higher than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does ProntoForms' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

ProntoForms could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think ProntoForms' future stacks up against the industry?

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like ProntoForms' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 10% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 41% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 13% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 19% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why ProntoForms' P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does ProntoForms' P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As expected, our analysis of ProntoForms' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ProntoForms (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.

