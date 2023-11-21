This Is The Reason Why We Think Stonehorse Energy Limited's (ASX:SHE) CEO Deserves A Bump Up To Their Compensation

Key Insights

Stonehorse Energy's Annual General Meeting to take place on 28th of November

CEO David DeLoub's total compensation includes salary of AU$136.4k

The overall pay is 63% below the industry average

Over the past three years, Stonehorse Energy's EPS grew by 100% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 60%

The impressive results at Stonehorse Energy Limited (ASX:SHE) recently will be great news for shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 28th of November, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing Stonehorse Energy Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Stonehorse Energy Limited has a market capitalization of AU$12m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$211k for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 25% over the year before. In particular, the salary of AU$136.4k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australia Energy Services industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$564k. Accordingly, Stonehorse Energy pays its CEO under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$136k AU$121k 65% Other AU$75k AU$47k 35% Total Compensation AU$211k AU$168k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 39% of total compensation represents salary and 61% is other remuneration. Stonehorse Energy is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Stonehorse Energy Limited's Growth

Stonehorse Energy Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 100% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 46% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Stonehorse Energy Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Stonehorse Energy Limited for providing a total return of 60% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

