Reasons for the Drop of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company. On December 18, 2023, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) stock closed at $490.39 per share. One-month return of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was 7.04%, and its shares gained 43.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Within Materials, we seek well positioned companies that are less susceptible to swings in commodity prices. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), a supplier of aggregates and other materials to the construction industry, dropped by -11%. Second quarter revenues were in line with expectations while profits were well ahead. Volumes were mixed and management lowered its aggregates volume outlook along with mid-year price increases. End market demand remains split with infrastructure and heavy commercial showing strength, while residential and light commercial markets have been weak."

