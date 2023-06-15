There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BWX Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$313m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, BWX Technologies has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BWX Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at BWX Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On BWX Technologies' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that BWX Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 16% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

