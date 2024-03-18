There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About KION GROUP's (ETR:KGX) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at KION GROUP (ETR:KGX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for KION GROUP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = €618m ÷ (€17b - €5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, KION GROUP has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KION GROUP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for KION GROUP .

What Can We Tell From KION GROUP's ROCE Trend?

In terms of KION GROUP's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.3% over the last five years. However it looks like KION GROUP might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On KION GROUP's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that KION GROUP is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 13% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

KION GROUP does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for KION GROUP that you might be interested in.

