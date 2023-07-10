There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Maximus (NYSE:MMS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Maximus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$296m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$681m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Maximus has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Maximus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Maximus.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Maximus Tell Us?

In terms of Maximus' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 9.2%. However it looks like Maximus might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Maximus' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

